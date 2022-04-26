Richestcousin EA

  • Experts
  • Vicent Osman Kiboye
    Vicent Osman Kiboye

    Vicent Osman Kiboye

    INSTAGRAM
    Billionaire: @richestcousin
    PIONEER OF ZOOM BILLIONAIRES EA
    THE ONLY PROFITABLE TRADING ROBOT.
    To trade without withdrawals is Scamming. Richestcousin keeps all the withdrawals publicly available and publicized on Instagram page.
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 5
INSTAGRAM
Billionaire: @richestcousin


PIONEER OF ZOOM BILLIONAIRES EA
THE ONLY PROFITABLE TRADING ROBOT.
To trade without withdrawals is Scamming. Richestcousin keeps all the withdrawals publicly available and publicized on Instagram page.

The trades are fr His very own Robot software. with an accuracy of 100%


Direct message on Whatsapp 255683 661556 
for ZOOM BILLIONAIRES EA inquiries.


ABOUT

Richestcousin is a self made Acclaimed forex Billionaire with an unmatched abilities in discerning the forex market and All trading element. He's Helped many prominent Traders across Africa Structure their Trading Strategies and always remained Humble not to flaunt His involvement. 


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Wise Scalper
Ilya Fomin
Experts
This is an optimized and ready-to-use automated trading system. A market entry is performed at a certain time on a quiet market. When certain conditions are met, a trade is closed. As a rule, a profit is small. The EA features SL to manage losses. The EA is recommended for use on currency pairs and M5 timeframe. Before using on a live account, it is recommended to test the EA in the strategy tester in the terminal. The EA operation requires a broker with minimum spread and minimum or no commissi
Forebot
Marek Kvarda
Experts
This robot uses a custom hidden oscillating indicator and also analyzes the market response. It traded mostly at the time of higher volatility. It works with several pending orders with different size of volume and their position actively modifies. It uses advanced money management. TradingMode setting can also meet the conditions FIFO. It is successful in different markets and different timeframes. Best results are achieves with a broker with the spread to 5 points on EURUSD. Is necessary a br
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Richestcousin
Vicent Osman Kiboye
Libraries
INSTAGRAM Billionaire: @richestcousin PIONEER OF ZOOM BILLIONAIRES EA THE ONLY PROFITABLE TRADING ROBOT. To trade without withdrawals is Scamming. Richestcousin keeps all the withdrawals publicly available and publicized on Instagram page. The trades are fr His very own Robot software. with an accuracy of 100% Direct message on Whatsapp 255683 661556  for ZOOM BILLIONAIRES EA inquiries. ABOUT Richestcousin is a self made Acclaimed forex Billionaire with an unmatched abilities in discerni
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