BreakEven Trade Manager MT4 is a lightweight and easy-to-use trading utility for MetaTrader 4 that helps you open, manage, and automatically protect trades directly from the chart.

The utility combines fast manual order execution with automatic BreakEven management, helping reduce routine actions and improve position control.

TradeHub Trading Utilities

BreakEven Trade Manager MT4 is the first product in the TradeHub Trading Utilities collection — a growing ecosystem of professional MetaTrader tools designed for fast, efficient, and reliable trade management.

Each utility is focused on a single task and can be used independently or combined with other TradeHub products.

Planned utilities include:

Trailing Stop Manager

Partial Close Manager

Position Protector

Auto Close Manager

and more...

Key Features

One-click Buy & Sell

One-click Close managed positions

Automatic BreakEven

Adjustable Stop Loss & Take Profit

Adjustable Trade Volume

Symbol & Magic Number Filters

Multiple Distance Modes

Custom Trade Comment

Clean and Lightweight Trading Panel

Hedging & Netting Support

Automatic BreakEven

The utility automatically moves Stop Loss to the BreakEven level after the position reaches the specified profit distance.

Available settings:

Configurable BreakEven Trigger

Positive, Zero or Negative BreakEven Offset

Support for Buy and Sell positions

Symbol filtering

Magic Number filtering

Management of multiple open positions

A negative offset can be used when you want Stop Loss to remain slightly below the entry price for Buy positions or slightly above the entry price for Sell positions.

Trading Panel

The compact chart panel provides quick access to the main trading operations.

Available actions:

Buy

Sell

Close

Before opening a position, you can specify:

Lot Size

Stop Loss

Take Profit

The entered values can be changed directly on the panel without reopening the Expert Advisor settings.

Position Filters

BreakEven Trade Manager MT4 can manage only the positions that match the selected filters.

Symbol Filter

Current Symbol

All Symbols

Magic Number Filter

All Magic Numbers

Selected Magic Number

The selected Magic Number is also assigned to positions opened from the trading panel.

This makes it possible to separate positions opened by this utility from positions opened manually or by other Expert Advisors.

Distance Modes

The utility supports several distance calculation modes:

Points

Pips by Digits

Pips as Point × 10

This allows the utility to work correctly with brokers and symbols that use different quote formats.

Input Parameters

Trading Panel

Lot Size

Stop Loss

Take Profit

Magic Number

Trade Comment

Position Management

Symbol Scope

Magic Number Scope

BreakEven Trigger

BreakEven Offset

Distance Mode

Interface

Font Scale

Suitable For

BreakEven Trade Manager MT4 can be useful for:

Manual Forex traders

CFD traders

Scalpers

Day traders

Swing traders

Multi-symbol trading

Traders using several Expert Advisors with different Magic Numbers

Important Information

The utility must remain attached to a chart for automatic BreakEven management to work.

Automated trading must be enabled in MetaTrader 4.

Stop Loss and Take Profit levels are subject to the broker's minimum stop and freeze-level requirements.

The Close button affects only positions matching the selected Symbol and Magic Number filters.

The utility does not guarantee profit and does not replace proper risk management.

Why Choose BreakEven Trade Manager MT4?