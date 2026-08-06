BreakEven Trade Manager MT4

BreakEven Trade Manager MT4 is a lightweight and easy-to-use trading utility for MetaTrader 4 that helps you open, manage, and automatically protect trades directly from the chart.

The utility combines fast manual order execution with automatic BreakEven management, helping reduce routine actions and improve position control.

TradeHub Trading Utilities

BreakEven Trade Manager MT4 is the first product in the TradeHub Trading Utilities collection — a growing ecosystem of professional MetaTrader tools designed for fast, efficient, and reliable trade management.

Each utility is focused on a single task and can be used independently or combined with other TradeHub products.

Planned utilities include:

  • Trailing Stop Manager
  • Partial Close Manager
  • Position Protector
  • Auto Close Manager
  • and more...

Key Features

  • One-click Buy & Sell
  • One-click Close managed positions
  • Automatic BreakEven
  • Adjustable Stop Loss & Take Profit
  • Adjustable Trade Volume
  • Symbol & Magic Number Filters
  • Multiple Distance Modes
  • Custom Trade Comment
  • Clean and Lightweight Trading Panel
  • Hedging & Netting Support

Automatic BreakEven

The utility automatically moves Stop Loss to the BreakEven level after the position reaches the specified profit distance.

Available settings:

  • Configurable BreakEven Trigger
  • Positive, Zero or Negative BreakEven Offset
  • Support for Buy and Sell positions
  • Symbol filtering
  • Magic Number filtering
  • Management of multiple open positions

A negative offset can be used when you want Stop Loss to remain slightly below the entry price for Buy positions or slightly above the entry price for Sell positions.

Trading Panel

The compact chart panel provides quick access to the main trading operations.

Available actions:

  • Buy
  • Sell
  • Close

Before opening a position, you can specify:

  • Lot Size
  • Stop Loss
  • Take Profit

The entered values can be changed directly on the panel without reopening the Expert Advisor settings.

Position Filters

BreakEven Trade Manager MT4 can manage only the positions that match the selected filters.

Symbol Filter

  • Current Symbol
  • All Symbols

Magic Number Filter

  • All Magic Numbers
  • Selected Magic Number

The selected Magic Number is also assigned to positions opened from the trading panel.

This makes it possible to separate positions opened by this utility from positions opened manually or by other Expert Advisors.

Distance Modes

The utility supports several distance calculation modes:

  • Points
  • Pips by Digits
  • Pips as Point × 10

This allows the utility to work correctly with brokers and symbols that use different quote formats.

Input Parameters

Trading Panel

  • Lot Size
  • Stop Loss
  • Take Profit
  • Magic Number
  • Trade Comment

Position Management

  • Symbol Scope
  • Magic Number Scope
  • BreakEven Trigger
  • BreakEven Offset
  • Distance Mode

Interface

  • Font Scale

Suitable For

BreakEven Trade Manager MT4 can be useful for:

  • Manual Forex traders
  • CFD traders
  • Scalpers
  • Day traders
  • Swing traders
  • Multi-symbol trading
  • Traders using several Expert Advisors with different Magic Numbers

Important Information

  • The utility must remain attached to a chart for automatic BreakEven management to work.
  • Automated trading must be enabled in MetaTrader 4.
  • Stop Loss and Take Profit levels are subject to the broker's minimum stop and freeze-level requirements.
  • The Close button affects only positions matching the selected Symbol and Magic Number filters.
  • The utility does not guarantee profit and does not replace proper risk management.

Why Choose BreakEven Trade Manager MT4?

  • Fast one-click trading
  • Automatic BreakEven protection
  • Flexible Symbol & Magic Number filtering
  • Lightweight and responsive
  • Clean and intuitive interface
  • Designed for everyday trading

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4.43 (7)
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Trade copier MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.59 (34)
Утилиты
Trade Copier — это профессиональная утилита, предназначенная для копирования и синхронизации сделок между торговыми счетами. Копирование происходит от счета/терминала поставщика к счету/терминалу получателя, которые установлены на одном компьютере или vps. АКЦИЯ - Если вы уже приобрели "Trade copier MT4", вы можете получить "Trade copier MT5" бесплатно (для копирования MT4 > MT5 и MT4 < MT5). Для получения более подробной информации об условиях, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщени
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (38)
Утилиты
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
Утилиты
Торговая Панель для торговли в 1 клик.  Работа с позициями и ордерами!  Торговля с  чарта  (график) или с  клавиатуры . С помощью нашей торговой панели Вы можете торговать   в один клик с графика   и совершать торговые операции в   30   раз быстрее стандартного управления в MetaTrader.  Автоматические расчеты параметров и функции, которые облегчают жизнь трейдеру и помогают трейдеру вести свою торговую деятельность в разы быстрее и удобнее. Графические подсказки и полная информация по торговым с
News Filter EA MT4
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5 (10)
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News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
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5 (4)
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Strategy Builder offers an incredible amount of functionality. It combines a trade panel with configurable automation (covert indicators into an EA), real-time statistics (profit & draw down) plus automatic optimization of SL, TP/exit, trading hours, indicator inputs. Multiple indicators can be combined into an single alert/trade signal and can include custom indicators, even if just have ex4 file or purchased from Market. The system is easily configured via a CONFIG button and associated pop-up
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (3)
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Скачать рабочую пробную версию Copy Cat More (Копи Кэт Мор) — копировщик сделок (Trade Copier) MT4 — это не просто локальный копировщик сделок; это полноценная система управления рисками и исполнения (risk management and execution framework), созданная для современных торговых задач. От челленджей проп-фирм (prop firm) до управления личным портфелем — он адаптируется к любой ситуации благодаря сочетанию надёжного исполнения, защиты капитала, гибкой настройки и продвинутой обработки сделок. Ко
PZ Trade Pad Pro MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
3.67 (3)
Утилиты
Это визуальная торговая панель, которая помогает вам легко размещать сделки и управлять ими, избегая человеческих ошибок и повышая вашу торговую активность. Он сочетает в себе простой в использовании визуальный интерфейс с надежным подходом к управлению рисками и положением [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Удивительно простой в использовании Торгуйте легко с графика Торгуйте с точным управлением рисками, без проблем Сохранение
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (42)
Утилиты
MT4 к Telegram Signal Provider - это простой в использовании и полностью настраиваемый инструмент, который позволяет отправлять сигналы в Telegram, превращая ваш аккаунт в поставщика сигналов. Формат сообщений полностью настраиваем! Однако для простого использования вы также можете выбрать предопределенный шаблон и включать или отключать определенные части сообщения. [ Демо ]  [ Руководство ] [ Версия для MT5 ] [ Версия для Discord ] [ Телеграм-канал ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Настройка Шаг за
NT Trade Manager Panel MT4
Irina Nechaeva
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Профессиональная панель для ручной торговли: весь цикл сделки в одном окне на графике, от точного входа до защиты счёта. Рассчитывайте объём строго под заданный риск, стройте сделку линиями прямо на графике с помощью RR Tool, открывайте рыночные и отложенные ордера, сетки и OCO. Сопровождение позиции панель берёт на себя: частичное закрытие до пяти уровней, шесть типов трейлинг-стопа, безубыток и Virtual SL/TP. Дневные, недельные и месячные лимиты защищают депозит и срабатывают автоматически при
Zone Trader MT4
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Автоматически торгуйте зонами поддержки и сопротивления или спроса и предложения, как только вы определите ключевые области, из которых хотите торговать. Этот советник позволяет вам рисовать зоны покупки и продажи одним щелчком мыши, а затем размещать их именно там, где вы ожидаете разворота цены. Затем советник отслеживает эти зоны и автоматически совершает сделки на основе ценового действия, которое вы указываете для зон. После совершения первоначальной сделки советник выйдет с прибылью в про
EquityTargetCloser MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
Утилиты
Автоматическая фиксация прибыли по достижении целевого профита EquityTargetCloser   — это утилитарный советник для MetaTrader 5, который автоматически закрывает все рыночные позиции и удаляет отложенные ордера, как только   эквити (Equity) превысит текущий баланс на заданную сумму прибыли . После закрытия всех позиций цель автоматически повышается: новый порог = новый баланс + заданная прибыль. Советник не открывает сделки, а только управляет существующими позициями, помогая надёжно фиксировать
CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.87 (31)
Утилиты
Close If Profit or Loss with Trailing для MetaTrader 4 — автоматическое закрытие по общей прибыли или убытку Надёжная торговая утилита для MetaTrader 4, которая автоматически закрывает позиции, когда общая прибыль или общий убыток достигает заданного уровня. Советник контролирует открытые сделки, считает плавающий результат, может использовать трейлинг прибыли и помогает закрывать позиции быстрее, чем ручная реакция трейдера. MetaTrader 4 до сих пор активно используют ручные трейдеры, скальперы
DrawDown Limiter MT4
Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
5 (8)
Утилиты
Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
Exp Averager
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.82 (22)
Утилиты
Усреднитель для MetaTrader 4 — профессиональная система сопровождения сделок и управления средней ценой Профессиональный советник для тех, кто хочет не просто усреднять позиции, а грамотно управлять серией сделок, просадкой и общей точкой выхода. Этот инструмент помогает сопровождать уже открытые позиции, улучшать среднюю цену входа и выстраивать понятную логику выхода всей серии в безубыток или прибыль. Усреднитель для MT4 создан не как автономная торговая система, а как специализированный мод
Trade Copier Professional MT4
Tola Moses Hector
Утилиты
Trade Copier Professional — Локальное решение для копирования сделок   Trade Copier Professional — это надёжная локальная система копирования сделок для MetaTrader 4/5. Она позволяет трейдерам мгновенно дублировать позиции на нескольких счетах на одном компьютере, оснащена встроенными средствами безопасности и профессиональной панелью управления.   Обзор   Советник работает в режимах Master и Slave из одного файла, с лёгким переключением. Сделки могут копироваться между терминалами MT4 и MT5 бе
Trade Copier Global
Laszlo Tormasi
5 (15)
Утилиты
Trade Copier Global: The name speaks for itself. This copier allows you to copy orders between MT4 terminals even if they are not installed on the same computer. Features Copying trades between MT4 terminals around the world with a short delay. Automatically recognizes symbol prefixes. Can connect many Slaves to the same Master. Supports pending and market orders. Supports partial order close (with limitations, see below) Can send messages and notifications to the Slaves from the Master Several
Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
Утилиты
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — расширенная торговая панель и рабочее пространство на графике для MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE — это профессиональная торговая панель и рабочая среда управления сделками для MetaTrader 4 . Она помогает трейдерам быстрее открывать, сопровождать, защищать, закрывать и анализировать сделки из одного интерфейса на графике. Продукт создан для активных ручных трейдеров, которым нужно больше, чем простой набор кнопок. PRO SE объединяет исполнение в один клик, отложен
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Утилиты
Custom Alerts AIO: Универсальный сканер рынка — Без настройки Обзор Custom Alerts AIO — это самый быстрый и простой способ отслеживать рыночные сигналы в реальном времени на множестве инструментов без дополнительной настройки и без необходимости покупать другие продукты. В состав входят все необходимые индикаторы от Stein Investments, что делает этот инструмент идеальным решением «всё в одном» для трейдеров, ценящих простоту и эффективность. Просто установите на график и сразу получайте сигнал
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Утилиты
Trading History - Программа для торговли и управления капиталом на истории котировок в тестере стратегий. Может работать с отложенными и немедленными ордерами, оснащена функциями трейлинг стопа, безубытка и тейкпрофита. Очень хорошо подходит для тренировок и тестирования различных стратегий. Инструкция/Мануал ( Обязательно читайте перед приобретением ) Преимущества 1. В кратчайшие сроки позволяет протестировать любую торговую стратегию 2. Отличный тренажёр для тренировок трейдинга. Можно получи
MACD Divergence Scanner MT4
Amir Atif
5 (5)
Утилиты
MACD Divergence Scanner is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol dashboard and alert that checks all timeframes and symbols to find regular and hidden divergences between price chart and MACD indicator. This divergence scanner is integrated with support and resistance zones so you can check the MACD divergences in the most important areas of the chart to find trend reversals in the price chart. Download demo version   (works on M 1,M5,M30,W1   timeframes) Full description of scanner parameters ->  
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
4.09 (11)
Утилиты
Telegram to MT4: Идеальное решение для копирования сигналов Упростите свою торговлю с Telegram to MT4 — современным инструментом, который копирует торговые сигналы прямо из каналов и чатов Telegram на вашу платформу MetaTrader 4, без необходимости использования DLL. Это мощное решение обеспечивает точное исполнение сигналов, широкие возможности настройки, экономит время и повышает вашу эффективность. [ Instructions and DEMO ] [ FAQ ] [ How atach logs properly ] [ Settings descrition ] Ключевые
Telegram to MT4 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (4)
Утилиты
Telegram to MT4 Multi-Channel Copier автоматически копирует торговые сигналы из ваших Telegram-каналов напрямую в MetaTrader 4. Никаких ботов, никаких браузерных расширений, никакого ручного копирования. Вы получаете сигнал в Telegram, и советник открывает сделку на вашем терминале за несколько секунд. Продукт включает два компонента: приложение для Windows, которое слушает ваши Telegram-каналы, и этот советник, который исполняет сигналы на терминале MT4. Также доступна версия для MT5. Руководст
Support and Resistance Dashboard MT4
Amir Atif
5 (2)
Утилиты
Support and Resistance Dashboard for MT4 is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol scanner and alert system that finds S/R zones and pivot points for all timeframes and symbols and alerts when price has interaction with them. If you are using support and resistance (or supply and demand) zones in your trading strategy, this dashboard and its alert and filtering system is a big time saver for you. Download demo version   (works on M 1,M5,M30,W1   timeframes) Full description of scanner parameters ->
King Trade Copier MT4
Mohammed Maher Al-sayed Mohammed Ahmed Saleh
Утилиты
King Trade Copier MT4 – Lightning-Fast Local Trade Copier (Master + Slave in ONE file) King Trade Copier is a professional local trade copier that mirrors every trading action from one Master account to unlimited Slave accounts on the same PC or VPS — with an internal copy latency of just a few milliseconds. It was built by a real trader for daily real-money use, with one goal: whatever happens on the Master must happen on the Slave, instantly and without exceptions. Watch the demo video to s
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Mykhailo Krygin
Утилиты
Flexible receiver with lot scaling, symbol mapping and filters. Ideal receiver for MT4 → MT5 trade copying. Receive trades automatically from MT4 or MT5 master accounts. Designed for fast, flexible and reliable multi-account copying. Main Features • MT4 Master → MT5 Slave • MT5 Master → MT5 Slave • Lot size management: Same Lot Fixed Lot Multiply Lot Balance Based Lot • Symbol Mapping Example: XAUUSD = GOLD EURUSD = EURUSD.a • Include Symbols filter • Include Magics filter • Reverse Trades mode
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Mykhailo Krygin
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Fast copier for sending trades to multiple MT4 / MT5 accounts. MT5 Trade Copier Master EA sends trades instantly from your master account to one or multiple slave accounts. Supports copying to: • MT5 accounts • MT4 accounts Perfect for: • Multi-account traders • Signal providers • Account managers • Personal account mirroring Main Features • Fast local trade copying • Low latency execution • Multiple slave accounts support • Copy open positions on startup • Stable file-based communication • Easy
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Mykhailo Krygin
Утилиты
Fast copier for sending trades to multiple MT4 / MT5 accounts. Perfect for copying trades from MT4 to MT5 accounts. MT4 Trade Copier Master EA sends trades instantly from your master account to one or multiple slave accounts. Supports copying to: • MT5 accounts • MT4 accounts Perfect for: • Multi-account traders • Signal providers • Account managers • Personal account mirroring Main Features • Fast local trade copying • Low latency execution • Multiple slave accounts support • Copy open position
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Менеджер торгового счёта имеет набор необходимых в торговле функций, которые учитывают результаты всего счёта в сумме, а не по каждой отдельной открытой позиции: Скользящий стоп лосс.  Тейк профит. Точка безубыточности по сумме прибыли. Точка безубыточности по времени. Стоп лосс. Обычно каждый из этих параметров может применяться к каждой отдельной позиции. В итоге общая прибыль по счёту может продолжать наращиваться, а отдельные позиции будут закрыты. Это не позволяет получить максимальную приб
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Mykhailo Krygin
Утилиты
Панель создана для управления торговыми позициями: для открытия новых трейдов и закрытия уже открытых. Для открытия новых сделок можно установить объём позиции, Стоп Лосс в поинтах, риск в долларах или в процентах, Тейк Профит в поинтах или Прибыль в долларах, можно установить Прибыль/Риск параметр. Имеется возможность разместить на активном графики панель для визуальной установки параметров новой сделки, выбрать рыночный ордер или отложенный. Если зафиксировать RR параметр, то при изменении Рис
Simple Customizable Trade Panel MT5
Mykhailo Krygin
Утилиты
Simple Customizable Trade Panel — Простая и быстрая торговля в один клик Эта компактная и гибкая панель создана для тех, кто ценит   скорость ,   удобство   и   настройку под себя . Всего в один клик вы можете: Купить / Продать актив Закрыть все открытые позиции Разместить отложенный ордер по заданному расстоянию Удалить все отложенные ордера Настраиваемые параметры: • Объём лота • Стоп-лосс (в пунктах) • Тейк-профит (в пунктах) • Расстояние до цены для отложенного ордера Панель полно
Smart Risk Manager Pro MT5
Mykhailo Krygin
Утилиты
Smart Risk Manager Pro — Professional Trading Workspace for MT4/MT5 Smart Risk Manager Pro is an advanced trading workspace for professional manual trading, risk control and visual trade execution in MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. The utility combines dynamic risk calculation, interactive trade placement, pending order management and trade control in one fully synchronized environment. Designed for active traders who need speed, precision and consistent risk management. Main Features Two Profe
BreakEven Trade Manager MT5
Mykhailo Krygin
Утилиты
BreakEven Trade Manager MT5 is a lightweight and easy-to-use trading utility for MetaTrader 5 that helps you open, manage, and automatically protect trades directly from the chart. The utility combines fast manual order execution with automatic BreakEven management, helping reduce routine actions and improve position control. TradeHub Trading Utilities BreakEven Trade Manager MT5 is the first product in the TradeHub Trading Utilities collection — a growing ecosystem of professional MetaTrader to
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