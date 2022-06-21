CoPilot Pro EA

CoPilot Pro EA is an add-on EA to allow Telegram Remote, toggle Auto Trading base on various conditions, and additional Order & Risk Management for other EAs. 

Do you have favorite EAs that trade well, and you want additional control over it?

Do you run multiple EAs on same account and you need a way to manage Risks and Orders from account level?

Do you want to control your EAs and get notifications from Telegram?

CoPilot Pro is the best companion for you!

IMPORTANT NOTE:

  • CoPilot uses Advance Chart Control to Toggle Auto Trading
  • Make sure "Auto Trading" is Enabled at terminal window prior loading CoPilot
  • Make sure "Allow live trading" and "Allow DLL imports" are checked in config
Features:

  • Toggle Auto Trade ON and OFF across Charts / EAs base on Time/Events(Experimental)/Telegram
  • Addition Order & Risk Management to other EAs running on the account (Orders by EAs and/or Manual Orders)
  • Provide Remote Management via Telegram Bot
  • Send out Push Notification to Telegram Bot 
  • Global / EA / Pair based Take Profit / Stop Loss (Amount or Percentage Based)
  • Stop All and/or Close All Orders on Take Profit / Stop Loss
  • Low / High Balance Protection
  • On Chart Button Control 
  • Display Trading Statistic
  • More to come!

CoPilot Pro Setup:

  1. MT4: Tools -> Options -> Expert Advisors, select "Allow WebRequest for listed URL"
  2. MT4: Add "https://api.telegram.org/" to the list of URL
  3. Telegram: Create a Telegram Bot of your choice https://core.telegram.org/bots#6-botfather
  4. Telegram: Put Bot Token into CoPilot config along with you Telegram Username
  5. Telegram: Start a Private/Group Chat with with your Bot, and send a "/start" message
  6. CoPilot: Load up CoPilot to one of the chart (Ideally do not use same Symbol and TimeFrame as other opened charts)
  7. CoPilot: Make sure you select "Allow DLL imports" in Expert Config
  8. CoPilot: Use the following guide to config CoPilot to your desire flavor
  9. CoPilit: Make sure to select "Telegram Bot" in "Remote Control Mode" to allow remote control
  10. ~ Happy Trading ~

CoPilot Pro EA Config

Variable Description
AUTO TRADING CONTROL  
Toggle Auto Trading Allow Toggle Auto Trading from CoPilot EA
Pause On NFP Day (Experimental) Auto Pause Trading on NFP Day (Full Day)
Auto Trading Start Hour Start Hour for Auto Trading (0-23 Based on Server Time)
Auto Trading End Hour End Hour for Auto Trading (0-23 Based on Server Time)
Ignore Existing Orders (On All Pause/Stop)  Check if any exiting orders on Pause/Stop Auto Trading (Applies to All Scenarios)
   
RISK MANAGEMENT  
Order Management Mode  Allow CoPilot to manage what types of orders [Global, Global (Current Pair), Any Orders of Listed EA, Any Orders of Listed EA (Current Pair)]
Monitor EA Magics (Numeric, Comma delimited) List of all EA Magics that to be monitored by CoPilot, separate by comma (0 means manual orders) e.g. 0,20220601
Remote Control Mode [No Control, Telegram Bot, Remote Order (Experimental)]
TP Amount Take Profit Amount (Account Global)
SL Amount Stop Loss Amount (Account Global)
TP Percentage Take Profit Percentage (Account Global) 
SL Percentage Stop Loss Percentage (Account Global) 
Stop All on TP If CoPilot should Stop Auto Trading on TP
Stop All on SL If CoPilot should Stop Auto Trading on SL
Close All on TP If CoPilot should Close All Orders on TP
Close All on SL If CoPilot should Close All Orders on SL
Stop & Close All on Low Balance Low Balance Limit to Close All & Stop  Auto Trading
Stop & Close All on High Balance High Balance Limit to Close All & Stop  Auto Trading
   
TELEGRAM BOT  
Telegram Username (Controller Account) Telegram Username that will be used to control CoPilot
Telegram Bot Token Bot Token of Telegram Bot you created (Refer to Telegram Bot creation & BotFather for more details)
Allowed Chat Type [Private Chat, Group Chat]
Order Notifications Allow to send out notification on New, Pending, Close Order (Note: Order Modify will not trigger a notification) (Account Global)


CoPilot Telegram Bot Command

Command Description
/start Start CoPilot Telegram Bot (A message need to be sent to Bot before starting CoPilot EA)
/auto_on Enable Auto Trading 
/auto_off Disable Auto Trading 
/close_buys Close All Buy Orders (Based on Risk Management Settings) 
/close_sells Close All Sell Orders (Based on Risk Management Settings)
/close_all Close All Orders (Based on Risk Management Settings) 
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Trade Copier Professional — Local Copy Solution Trade Copier Professional is a reliable local trade copying system for MetaTrader 4/5. It allows traders to replicate positions instantly across multiple accounts on the same computer, with built‑in safety controls and a professional dashboard. Overview The EA operates in both Master and Slave modes from a single file, with seamless switching. Trades can be copied between MT4 and MT5 terminals without internet dependency, using local file‑based
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Utilities
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MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
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