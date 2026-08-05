Rheon Experta

Rheon Gold Session Scalper EA

One trade a day. One session. One clear rule.

Rheon Gold Session Scalper is a disciplined, session-based Expert Advisor built primarily for GBPUSD and EURUSD. It can also be run on Gold (XAUUSD), but only with a conservative approach — smaller lot sizes and wider risk tolerance, given gold's larger and less predictable point movements. Instead of hunting for setups around the clock, it watches a single volatility window — by default the London/New York overlap — and takes at most one trade per day, based on a clean wick-rejection signal at key swing levels ("yellow lines"). Win or lose, once that trade closes it stands aside until the next GMT day.

This is a tool for traders who want fewer, higher-conviction trades, transparent risk logic, and built-in protection against loss streaks and account drawdown — not a high-frequency grid or martingale system.

Core Concept

  1. The EA maps recent swing highs and swings lows on a higher timeframe to build trend bias.
  2. It marks the most recent significant swing high/low on the entry timeframe as a pair of "yellow lines" — the levels price is expected to react to.
  3. It waits for a candle to pierce a yellow line and close back inside it — a rejection wick — confirming the level held.
  4. If the rejection is large enough relative to volatility, and (optionally) agrees with the higher-timeframe trend, it opens one trade, sized defensively, with a stop beyond the wick and a target based on your chosen reward multiple.
  5. Having taken its one trade for the day, the EA goes quiet until the next GMT calendar day begins.

Key Features

Session Discipline

  • Trade only inside a defined GMT hour window (simple start/end mode), or
  • Hand-pick exactly which of the 24 GMT hours are allowed to trade, individually — ideal for narrowing down to the hours that actually perform well in your backtests.
  • Strictly one trade per GMT day, regardless of outcome.

Signal Logic — Yellow Line Rejection

  • Higher-timeframe swing structure sets directional bias (bullish / bearish / ranging).
  • Entry-timeframe swing highs/lows define the active "yellow line" levels.
  • Entries trigger only on a genuine wick rejection: price breaches the line intrabar but closes back on the safe side.
  • An ATR-based filter discards rejections that are too small to be meaningful, cutting out noise trades.
  • An optional higher-timeframe trend filter blocks counter-trend signals.
  • Duplicate signals on the same broken level are automatically ignored.

Risk & Trade Management

  • Stop-loss is placed beyond the rejection wick plus a configurable buffer, and is clamped between a minimum and maximum distance (in points, not pips — broker-agnostic and gold-friendly).
  • Take-profit is calculated as a multiple of the stop distance, with spread and commission costs added back in so the intended reward-to-risk ratio holds up net of costs.
  • A spread filter skips entries when the current spread is too wide to trade profitably.
  • Slippage tolerance and broker stop-level/freeze-level distances are respected automatically to avoid rejected orders.

Loss Management & Recovery

  • Defensive lot de-risking: position size steps down after a loss and resets to full size after the next win — the opposite of a martingale system, never increasing size to chase losses.
  • Cool-off pause: after a configurable number of consecutive losses, the EA stops trading entirely for a set number of days before resuming.
  • Drawdown circuit breaker: if account equity falls too far below its peak balance, new entries are halted automatically, resuming only once equity recovers to a safer level.

Visual Feedback

  • Optional on-chart yellow lines marking the live swing levels the EA is watching.
  • Arrow markers on the chart at the exact bar where each signal fired, for easy visual review of trade logic in both live trading and the Strategy Tester.

Why Session-Based, One-Trade-a-Day?

Gold and major indices tend to produce their cleanest, most reliable directional moves during specific overlapping sessions rather than uniformly throughout the day. By restricting activity to a chosen window and capping output at one position per day, Rheon Gold Session Scalper avoids overtrading, keeps risk exposure predictable, and makes each trade easy to review and understand — no basket of overlapping positions to untangle.

Recommended Setup

Setting Suggestion
Primary symbols GBPUSD, EURUSD
Secondary symbol XAUUSD (Gold) — conservative use only, see note below
Chart timeframe M30 (entry timeframe used for signal detection)
Higher timeframe H4 (used for trend bias)
Account type Any broker supporting standard SL/TP orders
VPS Recommended for consistent session timing

Important: All distance-based inputs (stop-loss buffer, min/max stop, spread cap) are set in raw points, not pips, so the same input values behave differently across instruments. Defaults are tuned for GBPUSD/EURUSD-style point sizing. If you choose to run the EA on Gold, re-check every point-based input against your broker's XAUUSD tick size, and reduce the base lot size significantly — gold's point movements are far larger than forex majors, so unadjusted forex-scale settings will oversize risk on gold.

Full Input Reference

Session (Simple Start/End Window)

  • Session start / end hour (GMT) — used only when the manual hour filter is off.

Manual Hour Filter

  • Master on/off switch, plus 24 individual checkboxes (one per GMT hour) for precise control over exactly when the EA is allowed to trade.

Trade / Money

  • Base lot size, reward-to-risk ratio, stop-loss buffer, minimum/maximum stop distance, estimated commission, maximum allowed spread, slippage tolerance, magic number.

Loss Management & Recovery

  • Lot reduction factor and floor after a loss, maximum consecutive losses before a cool-off, cool-off duration in days, maximum drawdown percentage before a trading halt, and the equity recovery percentage required to resume.

Swing / Yellow Line Detection

  • Higher timeframe and entry timeframe, swing pivot lookback, swing history depth, minimum swing size in points.

Rejection Filter (Noise Reduction)

  • ATR period and minimum breakout size as a percentage of ATR, plus the higher-timeframe trend filter toggle.

Display

  • Toggle for drawing the live yellow lines on the chart.

Who This Is For

  • Traders who prefer one well-defined setup per day over constant screen-watching.
  • GBPUSD and EURUSD traders who want stop distances that make sense in raw points rather than misleading pip conversions.
  • Traders who want occasional exposure to Gold but understand it requires conservative sizing rather than forex-scale lot sizes.
  • Anyone who wants automatic, non-martingale risk reduction built in after losing streaks, rather than manually adjusting lot size.
  • Traders who value being able to see exactly why a trade was taken, via on-chart yellow lines and signal arrows.

Notes Before You Buy

  • This EA does not guarantee profits. Past performance in the Strategy Tester is not indicative of future results.
  • Always test on a demo account first, across a meaningful date range, with realistic spread/commission settings for your broker.
  • Gold usage caution: the EA is built and defaults-tuned for GBPUSD/EURUSD. If applied to XAUUSD, use noticeably smaller lot sizes and re-verify every point-based input (stop buffer, min/max stop, spread cap) against gold's tick size before going live — treat gold as a conservative, secondary use case rather than the primary target.
  • Keep the lot reduction factor at or below 1.0 if you want the intended defensive de-risking behavior; values above 1.0 invert this into a martingale-style increase after losses.
  • Ensure the drawdown resume percentage is set lower than the maximum drawdown percentage, or the equity halt will not function as intended.

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Super Hybrid EA AI Pro Professional XAUUSD Grid, Martingale, Hedging and Basket Risk-Control Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Group Channel Link: https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0193d17ed016dd01 This Expert Advisor incorporates seven advanced protection layers designed to safeguard the trading account, control exposure, and reduce overall trading risk. 1. High-Impact News Filter The EA automatically suspends the opening of new trades for two hours whenever major high-impact economic news is dete
Night Hunter Pro MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
3.92 (37)
Experts
EA has a live track record with many months of stable trading with  low drawdown: All Pairs 9 Pairs Night Hunter Pro is the advanced scalping system which utilizes smart entry/exit algorithms with sophisticated filtering methods to identify only the safest entry points during calm periods of the market. This system is focused on a long-term stable growth. It is a professional tool developed by me years ago that is constantly updated, incorporating all the latest innovations in the trading area.
Vega Bot
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (8)
Experts
Follow the channel for the latest update LIVE RESULT:  LIVE SIGNAL (XAU)   |   NAS100, NASDAQ, USTECH   IMPORTANT NOTICE: Only a limited number of copies are available at the current price.  Next Price: $1499.99  The price will soon increase to $4999.99 Download Setfiles Detail Guide BACKTEST GUIDE AI_MODULE !!! Special Offer: Purchase VEGA BOT today for a chance to receive EA AI Aurum Pivot (contact privately for details) !!! VEGA BOT – The Ultimate Multi-Strategy Trend Following EA Welcome
XAU Temporal Interference
Napat Puangjunkum
Experts
XAUUSD TEMPORAL INTERFERENCE AITemporal Interference Scanner - The absolute pinnacle of Multi-Timeframe convergence. XAUUSD Temporal Interference AI - is the absolute pinnacle of market timing, built upon the groundbreaking "Cross-Temporal Interference" theory. By scanning the fractal noise across 9 different timeframes, the AI detects precise moments where market waves collide, cancel out, or amplify each other. When these temporal waves perfectly align in a localized singularity, the AI execu
Scalp Master MT5
Hari Parajuli
Experts
Scalp Master Expert Advisor is a fully automated trading system designed for scalping strategies in trending market conditions. It is built to identify short-term trading opportunities in liquid markets while maintaining a strong focus on trade quality and risk control. The EA is suitable for traders who prefer a systematic and rule-based approach without manual intervention. Recommended Pairs: XAUUSD & BTCUSD It performs best on instruments with tight spreads and strong liquidity, including: XA
Monarch Golden Sparrow
Ghayas Ul Haque Malik
Experts
️ REQUIRED SETTING: Optimized for XAUUSD 0.01 Lot Size. ATTENTION: This system is precision-tuned for XAUUSD (Gold)  on Exness  using a base entry of 0.01 lots . For maximum stability and account longevity, users must ensure their starting input is set to 0.01 unless using high-capital professional accounts. Monarch Golden Sparrow: The Gold Sovereign. Precision. Recovery. Power. THE ASSET: Gold (XAUUSD) is the king of volatility. It doesn't move; it strikes. To trade it, you don't need a basic
DeepMatrix FX
Tingting Yu
Experts
DeepMatrix FX Advanced Algorithmic Intelligence for XAUUSD DeepMatrix FX — Precision. Intelligence. Performance. Important! Please contact me after installation to obtain the best recommended settings file. Next Price is 2 99 $ DeepMatrix FX is a fully automated trading system developed specifically for XAUUSD on the Any timeframe. Built with advanced algorithmic logic, adaptive market analysis, and precision execution technology, DeepMatrix FX is designed to identify high-probability trading op
Swingy3
Bashier Awny Husein Ismail Alhafy
Experts
Swingy3: The Institutional Pivot & Swing Execution Engine Swingy3 is an algorithmic trading system designed for MetaTrader 5, focusing on high-conviction price action swings and institutional-grade risk management. Unlike standard retail indicators, Swingy3 analyzes market structure through dynamic pivot points and multi-timeframe confluence to identify entries where momentum and exhaustion align. The Strategy The core of Swingy3 is its advanced Pivot Analysis engine. It detects institutional "S
Foli Pivots MT5
John Folly Akwetey
Experts
Expert advisor trades by pivot levels, support and resistance levels based on pivot levels. Also expert advisor takes into account volatility filter, uses standard Martingale and anti-Martingale systems, drawdown protection, standard trailing stop, trading time and trading Trade Order   – direction of trading (only buy, only sell or buy and sell) Use Volatility Filter   – enabling/disabling of volatility filter using Volatility Filter   – value of volatility filter Count Of Days For Volatility F
Gold Catalyst EA MT5
Malek Ammar Mohammad Alahmer
Experts
Advanced Automated Gold Trading System Gold Catalyst EA MT5 is a fully automated trading solution exclusively optimized for XAU/USD (Gold) . By combining trend-following methods , price action confirmations , and dynamic risk management , this EA has demonstrated stable, reliable performance over more than 2.5 years of continuous forward testing under real market conditions — and it is still running on a VPS to this day. Behind the algorithm is a scientist with 15 years of market experience : ob
SD Gold HFT Scalper EA
Patel Dipeshkumar Ramanbhai
Experts
SD Gold HFT Scalper EA is an advanced, high-frequency trading system designed specifically for extreme volatility and fast market execution. Unlike traditional Expert Advisors that rely on delayed OHLC (Open, High, Low, Close) candlestick data, this system operates entirely on pure, raw tick data . By monitoring micro-movements in the bid and ask prices, it identifies and capitalizes on explosive momentum bursts before they register on standard charts. While optimized for Gold (XAUUSD) , this E
X Gold Nexus
Tingting Yu
Experts
X Gold Nexus — AI-Powered Next-Generation Gold Trading Execution System X Gold Nexus is an advanced AI-powered quantitative trading execution system specifically engineered for the gold market (XAUUSD). By integrating cutting-edge artificial intelligence technologies, adaptive market analysis, dynamic risk management, and intelligent order execution algorithms, the system is designed to provide stable and disciplined trading performance across varying market conditions. During the special offer
Pepperstone HFT Gold
You Liang Tham
Experts
Quant Gold HFT Expert Advisor for XAUUSD on M15 timeframe. Main Features: ATR-based trailing stop and breakeven Daily Pivot levels filter Entry cooldown system Blocked hours during high volatility periods No martingale, no grid Backtest Results (Pepperstone, real tick data): 2 Years: Profit Factor 1.22, Max Drawdown 9.4% 1 Year: Profit Factor 1.27, Max Drawdown 9.2% 4 Months: Profit Factor 1.36 $500 account run on 0.01 lot The EA was tested on different time periods with stable results. Importa
Gold Grabber Grid Hedge
Israel Odartei Lamptey
Experts
GOLD GRABBER Israel L. MT5 Grid-Hedge EA. WARNING: EA has Optimised  sets for GOLD (XAUUSD) ONLY (Minimum Capital: $1000) Download sets below: Use these sets for XAUUSD:  https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1FBfc-eE7B7APhZ-P754R76d3xih8OnXX?usp=sharing Professional Grid-Hedge Trading System with Advanced Risk Management This sophisticated Expert Advisor employs a dual-directional grid strategy designed for consistent performance in volatile markets. The system opens positions in both directi
Saiko Scalper v5
Samir Saleh Mohammed Hassan
Experts
SAIKO Scalper is an advanced algorithmic trading robot designed to detect and exploit real market momentum using tick-level impulse analysis. Instead of relying only on traditional indicators, the robot monitors consecutive price movements in real time and enters trades when a strong directional impulse is detected. This approach allows SAIKO Scalper to capture fast market opportunities while avoiding many false signals caused by normal price fluctuations. The robot includes multiple layers of
PivotStorm
Li Yin Fang
Experts
PivotStorm - Adaptive XAUUSD Market Structure Breakout EA Professional Automated Trading System for MetaTrader 5 PivotStorm is a professional XAUUSD Expert Advisor designed for traders who prefer structured breakout trading based on confirmed market levels. The system combines market structure analysis, intelligent pending-order execution and multi-level risk management to provide a disciplined automated trading approach for the gold market. Unlike simple breakout robots that react to every pri
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Aurum Liquid Trend Continuation System for XAUUSD Hello traders, Aurum is an automated trading system developed for XAUUSD (Gold) . It is based on structured price action and multi-timeframe analysis. The system is designed to participate in directional market phases using predefined rules for entry, position management, and risk control. Aurum operates only when specific market conditions are met. When conditions are not clear, the system remains inactive. General approach The system follows t
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Rheon v1.1 — Yellow Line Rejection Signal Indicator A multi-timeframe rejection-signal indicator for MetaTrader 5, built around H4 trend structure and M15 support/resistance "yellow lines." Rheon v1.1 is the signal engine behind the Rheon ScalpGrid strategy, packaged as a pure, non-trading indicator. It draws the same H4 structure levels and M15 "yellow lines" the strategy trades from, and marks every valid rejection with a clean arrow the moment it's confirmed — so you can watch the logic, back
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