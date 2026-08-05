Rheon Experta

Rheon Gold Session Scalper EA

One trade a day. One session. One clear rule.

Rheon Gold Session Scalper is a disciplined, session-based Expert Advisor built primarily for GBPUSD and EURUSD. It can also be run on Gold (XAUUSD), but only with a conservative approach — smaller lot sizes and wider risk tolerance, given gold's larger and less predictable point movements. Instead of hunting for setups around the clock, it watches a single volatility window — by default the London/New York overlap — and takes at most one trade per day, based on a clean wick-rejection signal at key swing levels ("yellow lines"). Win or lose, once that trade closes it stands aside until the next GMT day.

This is a tool for traders who want fewer, higher-conviction trades, transparent risk logic, and built-in protection against loss streaks and account drawdown — not a high-frequency grid or martingale system.

Core Concept

The EA maps recent swing highs and swings lows on a higher timeframe to build trend bias. It marks the most recent significant swing high/low on the entry timeframe as a pair of "yellow lines" — the levels price is expected to react to. It waits for a candle to pierce a yellow line and close back inside it — a rejection wick — confirming the level held. If the rejection is large enough relative to volatility, and (optionally) agrees with the higher-timeframe trend, it opens one trade, sized defensively, with a stop beyond the wick and a target based on your chosen reward multiple. Having taken its one trade for the day, the EA goes quiet until the next GMT calendar day begins.

Key Features

Session Discipline

Trade only inside a defined GMT hour window (simple start/end mode), or

Hand-pick exactly which of the 24 GMT hours are allowed to trade, individually — ideal for narrowing down to the hours that actually perform well in your backtests.

Strictly one trade per GMT day, regardless of outcome.

Signal Logic — Yellow Line Rejection

Higher-timeframe swing structure sets directional bias (bullish / bearish / ranging).

Entry-timeframe swing highs/lows define the active "yellow line" levels.

Entries trigger only on a genuine wick rejection: price breaches the line intrabar but closes back on the safe side.

An ATR-based filter discards rejections that are too small to be meaningful, cutting out noise trades.

An optional higher-timeframe trend filter blocks counter-trend signals.

Duplicate signals on the same broken level are automatically ignored.

Risk & Trade Management

Stop-loss is placed beyond the rejection wick plus a configurable buffer, and is clamped between a minimum and maximum distance (in points, not pips — broker-agnostic and gold-friendly).

Take-profit is calculated as a multiple of the stop distance, with spread and commission costs added back in so the intended reward-to-risk ratio holds up net of costs.

A spread filter skips entries when the current spread is too wide to trade profitably.

Slippage tolerance and broker stop-level/freeze-level distances are respected automatically to avoid rejected orders.

Loss Management & Recovery

Defensive lot de-risking : position size steps down after a loss and resets to full size after the next win — the opposite of a martingale system, never increasing size to chase losses.

: position size steps down after a loss and resets to full size after the next win — the opposite of a martingale system, never increasing size to chase losses. Cool-off pause : after a configurable number of consecutive losses, the EA stops trading entirely for a set number of days before resuming.

: after a configurable number of consecutive losses, the EA stops trading entirely for a set number of days before resuming. Drawdown circuit breaker: if account equity falls too far below its peak balance, new entries are halted automatically, resuming only once equity recovers to a safer level.

Visual Feedback

Optional on-chart yellow lines marking the live swing levels the EA is watching.

Arrow markers on the chart at the exact bar where each signal fired, for easy visual review of trade logic in both live trading and the Strategy Tester.

Why Session-Based, One-Trade-a-Day?

Gold and major indices tend to produce their cleanest, most reliable directional moves during specific overlapping sessions rather than uniformly throughout the day. By restricting activity to a chosen window and capping output at one position per day, Rheon Gold Session Scalper avoids overtrading, keeps risk exposure predictable, and makes each trade easy to review and understand — no basket of overlapping positions to untangle.

Recommended Setup

Setting Suggestion Primary symbols GBPUSD, EURUSD Secondary symbol XAUUSD (Gold) — conservative use only, see note below Chart timeframe M30 (entry timeframe used for signal detection) Higher timeframe H4 (used for trend bias) Account type Any broker supporting standard SL/TP orders VPS Recommended for consistent session timing

Important: All distance-based inputs (stop-loss buffer, min/max stop, spread cap) are set in raw points, not pips, so the same input values behave differently across instruments. Defaults are tuned for GBPUSD/EURUSD-style point sizing. If you choose to run the EA on Gold, re-check every point-based input against your broker's XAUUSD tick size, and reduce the base lot size significantly — gold's point movements are far larger than forex majors, so unadjusted forex-scale settings will oversize risk on gold.

Full Input Reference

Session (Simple Start/End Window)

Session start / end hour (GMT) — used only when the manual hour filter is off.

Manual Hour Filter

Master on/off switch, plus 24 individual checkboxes (one per GMT hour) for precise control over exactly when the EA is allowed to trade.

Trade / Money

Base lot size, reward-to-risk ratio, stop-loss buffer, minimum/maximum stop distance, estimated commission, maximum allowed spread, slippage tolerance, magic number.

Loss Management & Recovery

Lot reduction factor and floor after a loss, maximum consecutive losses before a cool-off, cool-off duration in days, maximum drawdown percentage before a trading halt, and the equity recovery percentage required to resume.

Swing / Yellow Line Detection

Higher timeframe and entry timeframe, swing pivot lookback, swing history depth, minimum swing size in points.

Rejection Filter (Noise Reduction)

ATR period and minimum breakout size as a percentage of ATR, plus the higher-timeframe trend filter toggle.

Display

Toggle for drawing the live yellow lines on the chart.

Who This Is For

Traders who prefer one well-defined setup per day over constant screen-watching.

over constant screen-watching. GBPUSD and EURUSD traders who want stop distances that make sense in raw points rather than misleading pip conversions.

Traders who want occasional exposure to Gold but understand it requires conservative sizing rather than forex-scale lot sizes.

Anyone who wants automatic, non-martingale risk reduction built in after losing streaks, rather than manually adjusting lot size.

built in after losing streaks, rather than manually adjusting lot size. Traders who value being able to see exactly why a trade was taken, via on-chart yellow lines and signal arrows.

Notes Before You Buy