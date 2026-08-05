Rheon Experta
- Experts
-
- Version: 2.20
- Updated: 5 August 2026
- Activations: 5
One trade a day. One session. One clear rule.
Rheon Gold Session Scalper is a disciplined, session-based Expert Advisor built primarily for GBPUSD and EURUSD. It can also be run on Gold (XAUUSD), but only with a conservative approach — smaller lot sizes and wider risk tolerance, given gold's larger and less predictable point movements. Instead of hunting for setups around the clock, it watches a single volatility window — by default the London/New York overlap — and takes at most one trade per day, based on a clean wick-rejection signal at key swing levels ("yellow lines"). Win or lose, once that trade closes it stands aside until the next GMT day.
This is a tool for traders who want fewer, higher-conviction trades, transparent risk logic, and built-in protection against loss streaks and account drawdown — not a high-frequency grid or martingale system.
Core Concept
- The EA maps recent swing highs and swings lows on a higher timeframe to build trend bias.
- It marks the most recent significant swing high/low on the entry timeframe as a pair of "yellow lines" — the levels price is expected to react to.
- It waits for a candle to pierce a yellow line and close back inside it — a rejection wick — confirming the level held.
- If the rejection is large enough relative to volatility, and (optionally) agrees with the higher-timeframe trend, it opens one trade, sized defensively, with a stop beyond the wick and a target based on your chosen reward multiple.
- Having taken its one trade for the day, the EA goes quiet until the next GMT calendar day begins.
Key Features
Session Discipline
- Trade only inside a defined GMT hour window (simple start/end mode), or
- Hand-pick exactly which of the 24 GMT hours are allowed to trade, individually — ideal for narrowing down to the hours that actually perform well in your backtests.
- Strictly one trade per GMT day, regardless of outcome.
Signal Logic — Yellow Line Rejection
- Higher-timeframe swing structure sets directional bias (bullish / bearish / ranging).
- Entry-timeframe swing highs/lows define the active "yellow line" levels.
- Entries trigger only on a genuine wick rejection: price breaches the line intrabar but closes back on the safe side.
- An ATR-based filter discards rejections that are too small to be meaningful, cutting out noise trades.
- An optional higher-timeframe trend filter blocks counter-trend signals.
- Duplicate signals on the same broken level are automatically ignored.
Risk & Trade Management
- Stop-loss is placed beyond the rejection wick plus a configurable buffer, and is clamped between a minimum and maximum distance (in points, not pips — broker-agnostic and gold-friendly).
- Take-profit is calculated as a multiple of the stop distance, with spread and commission costs added back in so the intended reward-to-risk ratio holds up net of costs.
- A spread filter skips entries when the current spread is too wide to trade profitably.
- Slippage tolerance and broker stop-level/freeze-level distances are respected automatically to avoid rejected orders.
Loss Management & Recovery
- Defensive lot de-risking: position size steps down after a loss and resets to full size after the next win — the opposite of a martingale system, never increasing size to chase losses.
- Cool-off pause: after a configurable number of consecutive losses, the EA stops trading entirely for a set number of days before resuming.
- Drawdown circuit breaker: if account equity falls too far below its peak balance, new entries are halted automatically, resuming only once equity recovers to a safer level.
Visual Feedback
- Optional on-chart yellow lines marking the live swing levels the EA is watching.
- Arrow markers on the chart at the exact bar where each signal fired, for easy visual review of trade logic in both live trading and the Strategy Tester.
Why Session-Based, One-Trade-a-Day?
Gold and major indices tend to produce their cleanest, most reliable directional moves during specific overlapping sessions rather than uniformly throughout the day. By restricting activity to a chosen window and capping output at one position per day, Rheon Gold Session Scalper avoids overtrading, keeps risk exposure predictable, and makes each trade easy to review and understand — no basket of overlapping positions to untangle.
Recommended Setup
|Setting
|Suggestion
|Primary symbols
|GBPUSD, EURUSD
|Secondary symbol
|XAUUSD (Gold) — conservative use only, see note below
|Chart timeframe
|M30 (entry timeframe used for signal detection)
|Higher timeframe
|H4 (used for trend bias)
|Account type
|Any broker supporting standard SL/TP orders
|VPS
|Recommended for consistent session timing
Important: All distance-based inputs (stop-loss buffer, min/max stop, spread cap) are set in raw points, not pips, so the same input values behave differently across instruments. Defaults are tuned for GBPUSD/EURUSD-style point sizing. If you choose to run the EA on Gold, re-check every point-based input against your broker's XAUUSD tick size, and reduce the base lot size significantly — gold's point movements are far larger than forex majors, so unadjusted forex-scale settings will oversize risk on gold.
Full Input Reference
Session (Simple Start/End Window)
- Session start / end hour (GMT) — used only when the manual hour filter is off.
Manual Hour Filter
- Master on/off switch, plus 24 individual checkboxes (one per GMT hour) for precise control over exactly when the EA is allowed to trade.
Trade / Money
- Base lot size, reward-to-risk ratio, stop-loss buffer, minimum/maximum stop distance, estimated commission, maximum allowed spread, slippage tolerance, magic number.
Loss Management & Recovery
- Lot reduction factor and floor after a loss, maximum consecutive losses before a cool-off, cool-off duration in days, maximum drawdown percentage before a trading halt, and the equity recovery percentage required to resume.
Swing / Yellow Line Detection
- Higher timeframe and entry timeframe, swing pivot lookback, swing history depth, minimum swing size in points.
Rejection Filter (Noise Reduction)
- ATR period and minimum breakout size as a percentage of ATR, plus the higher-timeframe trend filter toggle.
Display
- Toggle for drawing the live yellow lines on the chart.
Who This Is For
- Traders who prefer one well-defined setup per day over constant screen-watching.
- GBPUSD and EURUSD traders who want stop distances that make sense in raw points rather than misleading pip conversions.
- Traders who want occasional exposure to Gold but understand it requires conservative sizing rather than forex-scale lot sizes.
- Anyone who wants automatic, non-martingale risk reduction built in after losing streaks, rather than manually adjusting lot size.
- Traders who value being able to see exactly why a trade was taken, via on-chart yellow lines and signal arrows.
Notes Before You Buy
- This EA does not guarantee profits. Past performance in the Strategy Tester is not indicative of future results.
- Always test on a demo account first, across a meaningful date range, with realistic spread/commission settings for your broker.
- Gold usage caution: the EA is built and defaults-tuned for GBPUSD/EURUSD. If applied to XAUUSD, use noticeably smaller lot sizes and re-verify every point-based input (stop buffer, min/max stop, spread cap) against gold's tick size before going live — treat gold as a conservative, secondary use case rather than the primary target.
- Keep the lot reduction factor at or below 1.0 if you want the intended defensive de-risking behavior; values above 1.0 invert this into a martingale-style increase after losses.
- Ensure the drawdown resume percentage is set lower than the maximum drawdown percentage, or the equity halt will not function as intended.