SDR26 Gold Master Mind

SDR26 Gold Master Mind Expert has been developed Especially for Gold XAU/USD Pair on MT5 platform and it can also works in all pairs. This Expert Advisor works good on H1 and H4 timeframe but we recomend kindly use H4 time frame for 96% to 99% accuracy and in H1 time frame it work with 80% to 92% accuracy.

SDR26 Gold Master Mind Advisor do not create overtrade it means never create multiple orders in non profit/loss direction.

This Expert create a Single order at a time and will create another order after previous order closed it means your account never goes to empty level in any way and you will get a consistant regular profit.

SDR26 Gold Master Mind Advisor always try to long into profit direction.

Recommend Exness Server to work all its functions properly.


Key Features :


1. Never overtrade.

2. Always open a single trade at a time.

3. Dynamic Increase TP Levels.

4. Always try to long your trade in Profit Direction.

5. Open all trade with proper SL and TP.

6. Specially design for Gold (XAU/USD)

8. Work Superb in high Volatile Market

7. It also can work in other pairs like EUR?USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD etc.

8. With Proper Risk Management.

9. Use in H4 time frame for better result.


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SomaGold is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). One chart, one EA, 32 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. This is my first published EA on MQL5. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD The price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Early buyers lock in the lowest price for the lifetime of the product. Concept Instead
Full Throttle DMX
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (11)
Experts
Full Throttle DMX - Real strategy  Real results   Full Throttle DMX is a multi-currency trading expert advisor designed to operate with EURUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURGBP, and AUDNZD currency pairs. The system is built on a classical trading approach, using well-known technical indicators and proven market logic. The EA contains 10 independent strategies, each designed to identify different market conditions and opportunities. Unlike many modern automated systems, Full Throttle DMX does not use ris
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3.75 (12)
Experts
Please note that I do not sell this EA through any third-party resellers, affiliates, or alternative distribution channels. Monitoring -  Live signal Public channel - Here This EA trades two symbols and looks for short-term imbalance between them. When the symbols move differently from their normal relationship, the EA can open trades and close them when the imbalance becomes smaller. This is not a grid EA. This is not martingale. The EA does not open many recovery orders. It uses only 1 positio
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