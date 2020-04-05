Gold Smc Liquidity Sweep

GOLD SMC Liquidity Sweep V1.08 TF H4 >>> GOLD ONLY 

This EA is an automated gold trading bot that utilizes high-level Smart Money Concepts (SMC) on the H4 timeframe, combined with a precise Liquidity Sweep strategy. The system's logic is designed to be as sharp and aggressive as the Heaven's Reach SMC Matrix Engine series, making it highly effective at securing profits. It is ready to deploy immediately with the pre-configured Magic Number 96694983 embedded in the setup.

1. Core Strategy (The Profit Engine)

The system does not trade blindly; it utilizes a "smart engine" to read the market structure:

  • SMC H4 Matrix: The bot analyzes the market structure and swing Highs/Lows to identify critical reversal points.

  • Order Block & Sweep Hunt: If the price retraces into an Order Block zone, the bot deploys Grid Limits to capture entries at the most advantageous price levels.

  • Smart Entry Module (Key Feature): It features three razor-sharp entry patterns:

    • NFP Follow-Through: It is smart enough not to trade directly into the news spike. Instead, it waits for the volatility to settle and trades the true momentum.

    • ATR Breakout: Enters the market when the price breaks out of the volatility range (Expansion) to ride strong trends.

    • FVG Lot Booster: If an entry aligns with a Fair Value Gap, the bot automatically multiplies the lot size (e.g., 1.5x) to maximize profits on high-probability setups.

2. AI Upgraded Filters

Prevents the account from being dragged and avoids poor entries with a dual-layer filtering system:

  • HTF Trend Filter: Utilizes the 200 EMA on the Daily timeframe (D1) to dictate the overall direction, preventing counter-trend entries against the main trend.

  • RSI Momentum Filter: Sharpens entry timing, preventing the bot from buying at the top (Overbought) or selling at the absolute bottom (Oversold).

3. Ultimate Drawdown Rescue (The Safety Shield)

This is the main highlight that gives clients peace of mind:

  • DD Grid Expansion: Semi-automatically widens the grid distance when the account experiences Drawdown, significantly reducing the risk of a blown account.

  • DD-Aware Lot Scaling: Automatically scales down lot sizes when the portfolio is in the negative (e.g., if DD > 10%, lot size is reduced to 75%; if DD > 22%, it drops to 25%).

  • Basket Break-Even TP: A brilliant survival mechanism that closes the entire basket of orders at break-even when the price retraces, efficiently clearing trades during extreme market volatility.

  • 4-Tier NFP Guard: An automatic, 4-layer Non-Farm Payroll (NFP) evasion system that suspends trading and deletes pending orders ahead of major news releases.

4. UI & Aesthetics (Dual-Panel UI)

  • Equipped with the Quantum Dashboard and Smart Entry Rift Monitor, featuring a futuristic control panel that displays all statuses in real-time.

  • Provides users with a sense of transparency and power, allowing them to clearly see the bot's decision-making process.

💡 Closing Pitch for Your Presentation: "This EA isn't just a traditional grid system; it is an advanced SMC trading engine with an artificial brain. It strikes hard on high-probability setups using the FVG Booster, but simultaneously deploys an Ultimate Drawdown Rescue shield to dynamically manage risk when the market acts unpredictably. This is a tool designed specifically for investors who demand aggressive growth, backed by an incredibly reliable safety net."

🏛️ RISK DISCLAIMER:
Trading financial instruments involves significant risk. While GOLD SMC Liquidity Sweep V1.08 is engineered with multi-layered protection modules, market conditions can shift unpredictably. All backtests are simulation-based. Please execute your own rigorous testing on a demo account before risking live capital.

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THAI:DESCRIPTION:

GOLD SMC Liquidity Sweep V1.08 TF H4 >>> GOLD ONLY 

EA ตัวนี้คือบอทเทรดทองคำที่ใช้ศาสตร์การเทรดระดับสูงอย่าง Smart Money Concepts (SMC) บนไทม์เฟรม H4 ผสมผสานกับการเก็บกวาดสภาพคล่อง (Liquidity Sweep)  การออกแบบลอจิกของระบบมีความคล้ายคลึงและต่อยอดมาจากความแม่นยำของตระกูล SMC Matrix Engine ทำให้มันมีความดุดันในการเข้าทำกำไร และพร้อมทำงานทันทีด้วยชุดคำสั่ง Magic Number 96694983 ที่ถูกฝังระบบเซ็ตอัปไว้เป็นค่าเริ่มต้น

1. กลยุทธ์การทำกำไร (Core Strategy)

ระบบไม่ได้เทรดแบบสุ่มสี่สุ่มห้า แต่ใช้ "สมองกล" ในการอ่านโครงสร้างตลาด:

  • SMC H4 Matrix: บอทจะวิเคราะห์โครงสร้างตลาด (Market Structure) สวิง High/Low เพื่อหาจุดกลับตัวที่สำคัญ

  • Order Block & Sweep Hunt: หากราคาย่อตัวลงมาในโซน Order Block บอทจะวางกริด (Grid Limits) ดักรอในโซนราคาที่ได้เปรียบที่สุด

  • Smart Entry Module (ฟีเจอร์เด่น): มีการวิเคราะห์จังหวะเข้าสุดคม 3 รูปแบบ :

    • NFP Follow-Through: ไม่เสี่ยงเทรดชนข่าว แต่ฉลาดพอที่จะรอให้ข่าวจบ แล้วเทรดตามโมเมนตัมที่แท้จริง

    • ATR Breakout: เข้าเทรดเมื่อราคาทะลุกรอบความผันผวน (Volatility Expansion) เพื่อเกาะกระแสเทรนด์แรง

    • FVG Lot Booster: หากจุดเข้าสอดคล้องกับ Fair Value Gap (รอยรั่วของราคา) บอทจะคูณขนาดออเดอร์ (เช่น 1.5x) เพื่ออัดกำไรสูงสุดในไม้ที่มีความแม่นยำสูง

2. ระบบคัดกรองอัจฉริยะ (AI Upgraded Filters)

ป้องกันการลากและการเข้าผิดจังหวะด้วยฟิลเตอร์ 2 ชั้น:

  • HTF Trend Filter: ใช้เส้น EMA 200 ในไทม์เฟรมใหญ่ (D1) คอยคุมทิศทาง ป้องกันการเปิดออเดอร์สวนเทรนด์หลัก

  • RSI Momentum Filter: กรองจังหวะเข้าให้คมขึ้น ป้องกันการเข้าซื้อที่ยอดดอย (Overbought) หรือเทขายที่ก้นเหว (Oversold)

3. ระบบเกราะป้องกันพอร์ต (Ultimate Drawdown Rescue)

นี่คือไฮไลต์สำคัญที่ทำให้ลูกค้ามั่นใจในความปลอดภัย:

  • DD Grid Expansion: ขยายระยะห่างไม้แก้กึ่งอัตโนมัติเมื่อเกิด Drawdown (ถ่างกริดให้กว้างขึ้น) เพื่อลดความเสี่ยงในการถูกลากจนพอร์ตแตก

  • DD-Aware Lot Scaling: บอทจะลดขนาด Lot อัตโนมัติเมื่อพอร์ตเริ่มติดลบ (เช่น DD > 10% ลด Lot เหลือ 75%, DD > 22% ลด Lot เหลือ 25%)

  • Basket Break-Even TP: ระบบรอดตายสุดอัจฉริยะ จะทำการปิดรวบตะกร้าเมื่อราคาย้อนกลับมาเข้าจุดคุ้มทุน เพื่อเคลียร์ออเดอร์ในช่วงตลาดผันผวนหนัก

  • 4-Tier NFP Guard: ระบบหลบหลีกข่าว Non-Farm (NFP) อัตโนมัติ 4 ชั้น โดยจะระงับการเทรดและลบออเดอร์ล่วงหน้า (Pending) ทิ้งก่อนข่าวออก

4. ภาพลักษณ์และอินเทอร์เฟซ (Dual-Panel UI)

  • มาพร้อมกับ Quantum Dashboard และ Smart Entry Rift Monitor แผงควบคุมดีไซน์ล้ำสมัยที่แสดงผลทุกสถานะแบบ Real-time

  • ช่วยให้ผู้ใช้งานรู้สึกถึงความโปร่งใสและทรงพลัง มองเห็นกระบวนการคิดของบอทได้อย่างทะลุปรุโปร่ง

💡 วาทศิลป์สำหรับสรุปปิดการขาย (Closing Pitch):

"EA ตัวนี้ไม่ใช่แค่การกางกริดแบบเดิมๆ แต่มันคือระบบเทรด SMC ที่มีสมองกลคิดแทนคุณ โจมตีหนักหน่วงเมื่อจังหวะสวยด้วย FVG Booster แต่ในขณะเดียวกันก็มีระบบกางโล่ป้องกัน (Drawdown Rescue) และลดความเสี่ยงอัตโนมัติเมื่อตลาดผิดปกติ นี่คือเครื่องมือที่ออกแบบมาเพื่อนักลงทุนที่ต้องการความดุดัน แต่ต้องมี Safety Net ที่เชื่อถือได้ครับ"

🏛️ คำเตือนความเสี่ยง (RISK DISCLAIMER):
การซื้อขายในตลาดการเงินมีความเสี่ยงสูง แม้ว่า GOLD SMC Liquidity Sweep V1.08 จะถูกเขียนขึ้นพร้อมโมดูลการป้องกันความเสี่ยงที่หนาแน่นหลายชั้น แต่สภาวะตลาดสามารถเปลี่ยนแปลงได้โดยไม่คาดคิด ผลการทดสอบย้อนหลัง (Backtest) ทั้งหมดเป็นการจำลอง โปรดทำการทดสอบระบบอย่างเข้มงวดบนบัญชีทดลอง (Demo) ก่อนเริ่มใช้เงินจริง



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Bringing institutional-grade trading to the Quantum ecosystem, Quantum Titan sets a new standard for precision, discipline, and proven live-market performance. Developed for traders who expect more from a GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan represents the next evolution of Quantum trading technology. Availability is strictly limited to 1,000 lifetime licenses worldwide. Once all 1,000 copies have been claimed, Quantum Titan will no longer be available. Special launch discount price. Final price $1999
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 1499$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and propr
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.46 (102)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.24 (38)
Experts
WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signal - Track real performan
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.64 (22)
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Experts
Fewer trades. Better trades. Consistency above all. • Live Signal Mode 1  Live Signal Mode 2 Twister Pro EA is a high-precision scalping Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It trades less — but when it does, it trades with purpose. Every entry passes through 5 independent validation layers before a single order is placed, resulting in an extremely high win rate on the Default configuration. TWO MODES: • Mode 1 (recommended) — Very high assertiveness, fe
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Experts
Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $999 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 W
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
3.97 (35)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.29 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (2)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
3 (1)
Experts
AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Experts
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Experts
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Precision. Structure. Execution. Financial markets do not reward emotions. They reward discipline, structure, consistency, and the ability to make decisions based on objective data. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA was built around this philosophy. It is a fully automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, designed to operate on two of the most popular instruments in the financial markets: • XAUUSD (Gold) • EURUSD The system independently analyzes market conditions, opens and manages
Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (52)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
Gold House MT5
Chen Jia Qi
4.49 (59)
Experts
Gold House — Gold Swing Breakout Trading  One EA. Three Trading Modes. Choose the One That Fits Your Style. No Grid. No Martingale. The price will increase by $50 after every 10 purchases. Final planned price: $1,999. Live Signals:  Profit Priority Mode： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2359124 BE priority Mode :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372604 Adaptive Mode:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379287  (High-Risk Configuration Reference – Potential profits and losses are amplified. N
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (19)
Experts
BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
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Gold Quantum Matrix
Chaibadee Dechtanankul
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------------------------------ Gold Quantum Matrix : Gold Only : TF H4    Smart Grid System Based on SMC H4 and Volatility Mechanics Gold Quantum Matrix   is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) designed for professional traders (source: 1). It prioritizes high precision, strict risk management, and capital protection . The EA is built on the core pillars of Smart Money Concepts (SMC) on the H4 timeframe (source: 1). It combines institutional volume tracking with mathematical daily volatility c
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