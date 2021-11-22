Marcus = market customization is 3 in 1 indicator. Universal business tool from professional traders that helps visualizing interesting market situations. Preview markets using price action and sentiment in the market. Three tools necessary to understand the market situation and the anticipation of further movement. Finally, you will see what parquet traders see.

With these tools, you will see the important supports and resistances. It shows you the entry of big players on the market.

The indicator works on all timeframes. You are not limited to the use of different timeframes, the indicator is able to adapt. On the screenshots, you can see different views of Marcus and entrances to the market. Marcus contains basic settings. Please keep in mind that the use of more bars for calculation may lead to the program slowdown.





Settings

123Gap=true – you will see this indicator

MaxBarsGab=500 – indicator shows 123Gap 500 bars back

HighColor – color high 123Gap

LowColor – color low 123Gap

MinGap=20 – you will see only 123Gap with size more than 20 points (2 pips)

PivotHighLow=true – you will see this indicator

MaxBarsPivot=500 – indicator shows PivotHigh/Low 500 bars back

HighColor – color high Pivot

LowColor – color low Pivot

LineWidth=2 – line 2 width

Initial Balance=true – you will see this indicator

Daily IB=true – you will see daily IB

Daily IB color – daily IB color



Daily IB width=1 – daily IB 1 width

Weekly IB=true – you will see weekly IB

Weekly IB color – weekly IB color

Weekly IB width=1 – weekly IB 1 width

Monthly IB=true – you will see monthly IB

Monthly IB color – monthly IB color

Monthly IB width=2 – monthly IB 2 width