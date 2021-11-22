Sensor utility is a tool for protecting the capital against unexpected market movements.

Today's markets are unpredictable.

Are you afraid of big moves?

This tool monitors the movements of the market and may remove pending orders or open positions while increased volatility.

The utility works with the actual movement of the market.

The indicator works on all timeframes. You are not limited by use of different timeframes, the indicator is able to adapt. On the screenshots, you can see basic settings.





Example

Setting is for example 15 pips movement per 5 seconds. If the market moves faster than 15 pips per 5 second, Sensor will automatically close all of the pending orders or open trades.





Parameters