BaseLine Balance

Price level alert is a software that gives you an overview of your all drawn levels (supports and resistances) for more than 10 markets in only one elegant table which you can see right in your chart. Price alert is not only this, it also sends you notification (alert) when a market has reached one of your predefined levels. Therefore, this is a must-have tool for all traders who want to cut the time sitting in front of a computer significantly and not to miss any trade. Settings (inputs) Symbo