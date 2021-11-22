BaseLine Balance

The Baseline Balance tool shows multiple pivot lines for short, mid and long time market cycles. Thus trader can easy identify local or global S/R (support/resistance) levels for better timing of investments and entries to the market. Due to the multifunctional menu directly on chart the settings is fast and accurate. Pivot lines are generated for H1, H4, Daily, Weekly, Monthly, Yearly timeshares.

Menu on chart shows following settings:

Line Display Settings

  • Middle_Lines – shows middle calculation levels for selected time frame
  • HB1 - shows pivot lines calculation, hour time frame
  • HB - shows pivot lines calculation, four-hour time frame
  • DB - shows pivot lines calculation, daily time frame
  • WB - shows pivot lines calculation, weekly time frame
  • MB - shows pivot lines calculation, monthly time frame
  • YB - shows pivot lines calculation, yearly time frame

Line Style Settings

  • MidLineWidth – setting of line width for middle lines
  • LineWidth – setting of line width for pivot lines
  • LinesStyle – setting of line style – solid, dot, dash , dot-and-dash
  • MidLinesStyle – setting of line style – solid, dot, dash , dot-and-dash

Internal settings

  • P_color – color settings for main pivot lines
  • S_color - color settings for support pivot lines
  • MS_color - color settings for middle support lines
  • R_color - color settings for resistance pivot lines
  • MR_color - color settings for middle resistance lines
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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
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5 (11)
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TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
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