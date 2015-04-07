PivotHighLow.

Universal business tool from professional traders that helps to visualize interest market situations. It previews markets using a price action and sentiment in the market. Tool is necessary to understand the market situation and the anticipation of further movement. Finally, you will see how traders estimate the market.

With this tool, you will see important supports and resistances. It shows you the entry of big players on the market.

The indicator works on all timeframes. You are not limited by use of different timeframes, the indicator is able to adapt. On the screenshots, you can see different views of the PivotHighLow indicator and entrances to the market. The indicator contains basic settings. Please keep in mind that the use of more bars for calculation may lead to the program slowdown.

Finally, you will see the entry of big players in the market! It is not possible to manually draw all PivotHighLow on all markets you trade!

Settings: