Color Trend Master MT5

Product Overview
Color Trend Master is a multi-layer WMA smoothed trend line main chart indicator designed specifically for both MT4 and MT5 platforms. Based on the classic MavilimW algorithm, it constructs an extremely smooth yet responsive trend-following system through 6 layers of nested Fibonacci-period Weighted Moving Average calculations. This indicator precisely identifies trend turning points and helps traders clearly grasp trend direction and momentum strength in complex markets through color changes, buy/sell signals, and strong trend markers, while providing comprehensive real-time status monitoring and multi-channel alerts.
Core Features
6-Layer WMA Smoothed Trend Line & Candle Coloring The system employs 6 Fibonacci periods of 3, 5, 8, 13, 21, and 34, performing layer-by-layer nested Weighted Moving Average calculations on closing prices to generate an extremely smooth MAVW trend line. This trend line automatically changes color based on direction: blue for uptrends, red for downtrends, and yellow for sideways consolidation, making trend states instantly recognizable. The right side of the chart shows real-time Rising Trend or Falling Trend status along with MAVW values. The MT5 version additionally features trend candle coloring, making momentum shifts even more intuitive through color changes.
Strong Trend Markers When the trend line direction is upward and the price close is above the trend line, green dots are drawn below the trend line, representing strong bullish control; when the trend line direction is downward and the price close is below the trend line, light red dots are drawn above the trend line, representing strong bearish control. These serve as powerful confirmation signals for trend-following position holding.
Buy Signals
  • Long: Triggered when the MAVW trend line transitions from a falling or flat state on the previous bar to rising (i.e., an upward turning point appears). This represents market momentum shifting from bearish to bullish, with the trend beginning to reverse upward, serving as a classic right-side entry or position addition signal.
Sell Signals
  • Short: Triggered when the MAVW trend line transitions from a rising or flat state on the previous bar to falling (i.e., a downward turning point appears). This represents market momentum shifting from bullish to bearish, with the trend beginning to reverse downward, serving as a classic right-side short-selling or exit signal.
Practical Application
In clear uptrends (trend line displayed in blue), focus on pullback buying opportunities after Long signals. When consecutive green strong dots appear below the trend line, it represents stable bullish control, serving as powerful confirmation for holding or adding positions.
In downtrends (trend line displayed in red), when Short signals appear, it represents potential accelerated downward movement, serving as clear short-selling or position reduction timing. If consecutive light red strong dots appear above the trend line, it represents stable bearish control, and short positions should be firmly held.
When the trend line displays yellow (sideways), it represents the market is in a directionless state, and it is recommended to wait and observe until blue or red trend lines appear before taking action.
Parameter Guide
Core algorithm parameters: Text Gap (ATR) defaults to 0.35, dynamically calculating text-to-candle distance based on ATR to ensure clean layouts across all timeframes; Max Lookback Bars defaults to 2000, controlling the maximum historical signal annotation range. The 6-layer WMA periods (3/5/8/13/21/34) of this indicator are classic Fibonacci sequences embedded in the algorithm and require no additional settings.
Alert settings: Alert On Bar Close is enabled by default. It is highly recommended to keep this on, triggering alerts only after bar close confirmation to avoid false signals caused by intrabar price fluctuations. Popup and Sound are enabled by default; Push and Email are disabled.
Individual signal alert toggles: The system allows you to independently enable or disable alerts for Long and Short, catering to personalized trading needs.
Usage Notes
This indicator is suitable for major trading instruments including Forex, Metals, Indices, and Crypto. It is fully compatible with both MT4 and MT5 terminals. It is recommended to use it on M15 and higher timeframes for more stable signals. The multi-layer WMA smoothing algorithm performs exceptionally well on H1 and higher timeframes, making it ideal for swing traders.
It is recommended to combine this indicator with support/resistance lines or volume indicators. No indicator guarantees a 100% win rate; please strictly set stop-losses and manage position risk.
Summary
Color Trend Master perfectly encapsulates the complex 6-layer Fibonacci WMA nested algorithm. It is not only a visually clear charting tool but also a practical trading system with strict turning point recognition, trend state identification, and comprehensive alerts, suitable for traders at all levels to build their own trading rules.

Recommended products
Visual CrossPulse Dynamics Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicators
Visual CrossPulse Dynamics: Trade with the Market's True Rhythm Unlock a new level of market insight with Visual CrossPulse Dynamics, a sophisticated trading indicator designed to adapt to ever-changing volatility and reveal the true direction of the trend. Are you tired of indicators that lag in fast-moving markets or give false signals during consolidation? The Visual CrossPulse Dynamics indicator solves this problem by using an advanced, adaptive algorithm that intelligently adjusts to the m
Noize Absorption Index
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicators
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation.
CosmiCLab FIBO
Kirils Subins
Indicators
CosmiCLab SMC FIBO CosmiCLab SMC FIBO is a professional trading indicator designed for traders who use Smart Money Concepts (SMC), market structure analysis and Fibonacci retracement levels. The indicator automatically detects market swings and builds Fibonacci levels based on the latest impulse movement. It also identifies market structure changes such as BOS (Break of Structure) and CHOCH (Change of Character), helping traders understand the current market direction. CosmiCLab SMC FIBO also pr
RBreaker
Zhong Long Wu
Indicators
RBreaker Gold Indicators is a short-term intraday trading strategy for gold futures that combines trend following and intraday reversal approaches. It not only captures profits during trending markets but also enables timely profit-taking and counter-trend trading during market reversals. This strategy has been ranked among the top ten most profitable trading strategies by the American magazine   Futures Truth   for 15 consecutive years. It boasts a long lifecycle and remains widely used and st
Trend Reversal Scanner MT5
Reza Aghajanpour
5 (9)
Indicators
**   All Symbols   x   All Timeframes   scan just by pressing scanner button ** Discount: The price is $50$, But now it is just $39, Limited time offer is active. *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "Trend Reversal group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: Trendlines are the most famous technical analysis in trading . Trendlines continually form on the charts of markets across all the different timeframes providing huge opportunities for traders
TRI Visualizer
Yoshimi Mon 三 Ura
Indicators
TRI Visualizer MT5 – Thermodynamic Market Analysis Overview The TRI (Thermal Range Indicator) Visualizer Enhanced is a rare market analysis indicator that goes beyond conventional technical analysis, applying principles of thermodynamics from physics. It interprets market price fluctuations as “thermodynamic energy,” enabling the highly accurate detection of subtle market changes that are often overlooked. Innovative Mechanisms 1. Dual Calculation Engines Classic TRI Mode Formula: |Close
Trend Master V2
Oratile Pitsoane
Indicators
What Is Trend Master Pro? Trend Master Pro   is a professional-grade trend trading indicator built for MetaTrader 5. It was designed with one goal in mind — to keep you on the right side of the market at all times by combining three powerful technical tools into a single, clean, easy-to-read display directly on your price chart. Instead of cluttering your screen with multiple separate indicators, Trend Master Pro fuses an   EMA Ribbon trend filter , a   ZigZag swing point engine , and a   breako
Price Magnets M5
Ivan Simonika
Indicators
Price Magnet — Price Density and Attraction Levels Indicator Price Magnet is a professional analytical tool designed to identify key support and resistance levels based on statistical Price Density. The indicator analyzes a specified historical period and detects price levels where the market spent the most time. These zones act as “magnets,” attracting price action or forming a structural base for potential reversals. Unlike traditional Volume Profile tools, Price Magnet focuses on price-time d
Smart DOM Tick Flow
Konstantin Chechnev
Indicators
Smart DOM Tick Flow is a proprietary intraday indicator combining an adaptive SmartDOM, tick-flow analysis, spectral evaluation of price movement, market-activity levels, and multi-layer trade-signal confirmation. The core element of the indicator is SmartDOM: a dynamic map of price-balance movement and activity distribution across price levels. It helps reveal not only the direction of price movement, but also the internal structure of the current market auction—where participation is concentr
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
Indicators
Was: $249  Now: $99   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
US30NinjaMT5
Satyaseelan Shankarananda Moodley
Indicators
US30 Ninja is a 5 minute scalping indicator that will let know you when there is a trade set up (buy or sell). Once the indicator gives the trade direction, you can open a trade and use a 30 pip stop loss and a 30 pip to 50 pip take profit. Please trade at own own risk. This indicator has been created solely for the US30 market and may not yield positive results on any other pair. 
Impulses and Corrections 5
Svetoslav Boyadzhiev
Indicators
"Impulses and Corrections 5" is created to help traders navigate the market situation. The indicator shows multi-time frame upward and downward "Impulses" of price movements. These impulses are the basis for determining the "Base" , which is composed of zones of corrections of price movements, as well as "Potential" zones for possible scenarios of price movement. Up and down impulses are determined based on a modified formula of Bill Williams' "Fractals" indicator. The last impulse is always "U
Pro Gold System Indicator
PEDRO JOAQUIM GONCALVES GOMES
Indicators
ADVANCED FUNCTIONALITIES: Trend Score (0-100) with visual bar Intelligent signals with adjustable strength (1-10) Risk management with automatic TP/SL Audible and visual alerts Price zones with smooth filling Multi-indicator analysis (RSI, ATR, BB, EMAs) DESIGN FEATURES Modern Visual: Smooth and well-spaced lines (EMA with 2-3px width) Vibrant and professional colors (Sky Blue, Orange, Gold) Modern arrows (code 233/234) for buy/sell signals Configurable dark/light theme Adjustable transparency f
HMA Trend Professional MT5
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.25 (4)
Indicators
Improved version of the free HMA Trend indicator (for MetaTrader 4) with statistical analysis. HMA Trend is a trend indicator based on the Hull Moving Average (HMA) with two periods. HMA with a slow period identifies the trend, while HMA with a fast period determines the short-term movements and signals in the trend direction. The main differences from the free version: Ability to predict the probability of a trend reversal using analysis of history data. Plotting statistical charts for analyzi
Crash index scalping indicator
David Chokumanyara
Indicators
Crash 1000 Scalping Indicator for the Crash 1000 Deriv Synthetic Index. Introduction The Crash 1000 Scalping Indicator is a specialized tool designed for the Crash 1000 index on the Deriv Synthetic market. This indicator is particularly useful for scalping on the M1 timeframe, helping traders to identify precise entry and exit points for buy positions. It is designed to be non-repainting, providing clear signals with audible alerts and push notifications, and is compatible with mobile devices th
CyberTradeTHxAI Gold Sniper MT5
Chainarong Yensawat
Indicators
CyberTradeTHxAI Gold Sniper MT5 Professional Gold Trading Signal Indicator for MetaTrader 5 CyberTradeTHxAI Gold Sniper MT5 is a professional-grade Gold (XAUUSD) trading indicator developed to identify high-probability Buy and Sell opportunities using trend analysis, pullback confirmation, and intelligent market structure detection. Designed for both beginner and advanced traders, the indicator automatically calculates optimal Entry Zones, Stop Loss, and multiple Take Profit levels while provid
Premium level Pro
Dmitriy Kashevich
Indicators
Premium level is a unique indicator with more than 80% accuracy of correct predictions! This indicator has been tested for more than two months by the best Trading Specialists! The author's indicator you will not find anywhere else! From the screenshots you can see for yourself the accuracy of this tool! 1 is great for trading binary options with an expiration time of 1 candle. 2 works on all currency pairs, stocks, commodities, cryptocurrencies Instructions: As soon as the red arrow app
Your Trend Friend
Luigi Nunes Labigalini
5 (1)
Indicators
The trend is your friend! Look at the color of the indicator and trade on that direction. It does not  repaint. After each candle is closed, that's the color of the trend. You can focus on shorter faster trends or major trends, just test what's most suitable for the symbol and timeframe you trade. Simply change the "Length" parameter and the indicator will automatically adapt. You can also change the color, thickness and style of the lines. Download and give it a try! There are big movements w
Supply and Demand Pro
Godbless C Nygu
4 (1)
Indicators
Join Deriv link on profile>>> GET THIS FULL COPY AND GET ANOTHER FREE INDICATOR ONE OF THE BEST AND USEFULL INDICATORS IN THE WORLD ..This is the one of the best usefull indicators which has chosen to be used by top traders in the world. AUTOMATIC SUPPORT AND RESISTANCE This way of trading is also called Supply and demand, On this way of trading you can see auto colours appear where the market changes direction buying or selling Direction. ALL KIND OF PAIRS METALS AND INDICIES ARE INCLUDED A
RSI MultiCurrency Strength Meter
Antonello Belgrano
Indicators
RSI Currency Strength Meter is a powerful and elegant multi-currency indicator that measures the real-time relative strength of the 8 major currencies using RSI logic. By calculating the smoothed performance of each currency across its major pairs and applying the RSI formula, it delivers clean and responsive strength lines that make it easy to spot which currencies are truly strong or weak at any moment. This indicator is particularly useful for visualizing currency correlations and divergence
Fibo Channels
Jeffrey Quiatchon
Indicators
Fibo Daily Channel Indicator The  Indicator is a powerful tool for traders, providing precise daily support and resistance levels based on Fibonacci retracement and extension calculations. This indicator automatically draws key pivot points (PP, R1, R2, S1, S2) as well as additional extension levels (R3, R4, S3, S4), helping traders identify potential reversal and breakout zones with ease. It includes customizable alerts and push notifications, allowing traders to receive updates whenever the pr
Stratos Pali mt5
Michela Russo
4.5 (8)
Indicators
Stratos Pali Indicator is a revolutionary tool designed to enhance your trading strategy by accurately identifying market trends. This sophisticated indicator uses a unique algorithm to generate a complete histogram, which records when the trend is Long or Short. When a trend reversal occurs, an arrow appears, indicating the new direction of the trend. Important Information Revealed Leave a review and contact me via mql5 message to receive My Top 5 set files for Stratos Pali at no cost ! Down
HTF Candle POC
Nhat Vy Vu
Indicators
C88 Projected Candle See the Bigger Picture Before the Candle Closes C88 Projected Candle is a professional market visualization indicator that projects the current higher timeframe candle directly onto your active chart. It helps traders understand the evolving market structure without constantly switching between timeframes. Whether you trade Price Action, ICT, Smart Money Concepts (SMC), or Volume Profile, this indicator provides a cleaner and more intuitive way to read market context. Key Fe
Drawdown indicator
Pascal Marmugi
Indicators
# DRAWDOWN INDICATOR V4.0 - The Essential Tool to Master Your Trading ## Transform Your Trading with a Complete Real-Time Performance Overview In the demanding world of Forex and CFD trading, **knowing your real-time performance** isn't a luxury—it's an **absolute necessity**. The **Drawdown Indicator V4.0** is much more than a simple indicator: it's your **professional dashboard** that gives you a clear, precise, and instant view of your trading account status. --- ## Why This Indicator
Long island reversal MT5
Dmitry Fedoseev
Indicators
An indicator of pattern #31 ("Long Island") from Encyclopedia of Chart Patterns by Thomas N. Bulkowski. The second gap is in the opposite direction. Parameters: Alerts - show alert when an arrow appears   Push - send a push notification when an arrow appears (requires configuration in the terminal) GapSize - minimum gap size in points ArrowType - a symbol from 1 to 17 ArrowVShift - vertical shift of arrows in points   ShowLevels - show levels ColUp - color of an upward line ColDn - color of a d
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Indicators
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
Trading Utility
Tahir Hussain
Utilities
Trading Utility for Forex Currency Pairs Only not for Gold  Functions Auto Lot Calculation based on Risk Auto stoploss  Auto TakeProfit Breakeven Auto Close Half % Close in percentage with respect to the PIPs Pending Orders BuyLimit Sell Limit with distances BuyStop Sell Stop    with distances Trading Informations Risk in percentage For Multiple trades Combine Takeprofit and Combine Stoplosses
BlueDigitsFx Spike And Strike Reversal MT5
Ziggy Janssen
4.27 (15)
Indicators
Official BlueDigitsFx Ecosystem Access Get infrastructure updates, workflow resources, product releases, and ecosystem access through the official BlueDigitsFx ecosystem. Telegram Ecosystem Website MT4 Version BlueDigitsFx Spike And Strike Reversal MT5 — Mixed Oscillator for Market Reversal & Momentum Analysis BlueDigitsFx Spike And Strike Reversal is a composite oscillator that combines multiple indicator signals to help traders identify possible market reversals, momentum shifts, and exhau
Launch Pad GOLD Pro Indicator
Zenzo Phathisani Mtungwa
Indicators
Launch Pad GOLD Indicator v1.7 Launch Pad GOLD Indicator is a multi-timeframe technical analysis tool for MetaTrader 5. The indicator uses EMA-based market structure analysis together with momentum monitoring, trend alignment tools, and configurable filtering functions. The system is designed to assist with chart analysis across multiple timeframes. Features EMA Trend Analysis The indicator uses EMA calculations to display trend structure and directional movement. Functions include: Buy and sel
Horizontal Ray Tool for MT5
Tando Jobela
Indicators
The Horizontal Ray Tool is a lightweight, professional charting utility designed to streamline support and resistance mapping on MetaTrader 5. It brings rapid, one-click horizontal level placement directly to your live chart, eliminating the workspace clutter associated with infinite horizontal lines or manually drawn trendlines. Key Features: Interactive On-Screen Button: Spawns a clean, responsive "DRAW RAY" button docked directly on your chart canvas. A single click drops an independent hor
Buyers of this product also purchase
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.76 (131)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Smart Trend Trading System is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. Smart Trend Trading System is a complete non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-laggi
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (8)
Indicators
Trend Sniper X is a multi-timeframe trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5 that helps traders identify trend direction and potential reversal points with clarity and precision. Price Information: The current price is promotional and is subject to change as upcoming updates and new features are released. Code2Profit Channel Master the Market with Multi-Timeframe Analysis! Technical Specifications Platform MetaTrader 5 Indicator Type Multi-Timeframe Trend Indicator Operating Timeframe Any char
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (1)
Indicators
The SUPERHERO indicator is a multi-currency trading system designed on an "all-inclusive" basis. The indicator independently analyzes the market and provides signals on when to open and close trades. It uses Stop Loss and Take Profit orders. The R:R ratio is 1:1. From time to time, I personally trade based on this system's signals, and here are the results I get—   LIVE SIGNAL This system can send push notifications to your smartphone, so you can place trades "on the go" without needing to be ti
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Indicators
The legend is back! Entry Points Pro 10. A relaunch of the legendary indicator that held a Top-3 spot on the MQL5 Market for 3 years. Hundreds of rave reviews (589 across two versions), thousands of traders use it every day, 31,000+ demo downloads  across   MT4   +   MT5 . I have read every one of your reviews from the past five years — and instead of promises, I built the answers into version 10. From an author who has been in the market since 1999 and values honesty, his reputation and his cli
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
Indicators
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a professional trading indicator built on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), combining market structure analysis with a No Repaint BUY / SELL signal system in a single indicator. It helps traders understand market structure more clearly, identify key price zones, and focus on higher-quality trading opportunities. By combining Multi-Timeframe Analysis, Points of Interest (POIs), and real-time signals, the i
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
4.6 (30)
Indicators
SuperScalp Pro –  Professional Multi-Layer Confluence Scalping System SuperScalp Pro is a professional multi-layer confluence scalping system designed to help traders identify higher-probability opportunities with clearer entry confirmation, ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and flexible signal filtering across XAUUSD, BTCUSD, and major Forex pairs. Full documentation available in the product blog:   [User Guide] Auto trading available via SuperScalp Pro Auto Trader EA:   [Auto Trader
SMC Intraday Formula
Kareem Abbas
5 (21)
Indicators
Secure the Lowest Price Today. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. Let's be honest first. No indicator will make you profitable on its own. If someone tells you otherwise, they're selling you a dream. Every indicator that shows perfect buy/sell arrows can be made to look flawless — just zoom into the right window of history and screenshot the winners. We won't do that. SMC Intraday Formula is a tool. It reads the market structure for you, maps the hig
GoldenX Entry MT5
Kareem Abbas
5 (15)
Indicators
Price will increase by $20 every 10 buyers to maintain premium value. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. You have probably tested dozens of indicators before. But we are not here to be “just another signals indicator.” Behind GoldenX Entry is intensive research & development focused on building sophisticated algorithms designed to adapt to the real behavior of every instrument — not generic signals recycled everywhere else. From advanced Auto Optim
Zoryk Gold
Reda El Koutbane
5 (6)
Indicators
discount ends SOON next price 69 $ ZORYK — Advanced XAUUSD Signal System for MetaTrader 5 You know the feeling. You spend time analyzing gold. You wait for the entry. You finally open the trade, and price immediately moves against you. You close too early, move the Stop Loss or hesitate for a few seconds. Then the market reaches the exact destination you originally expected without you. The direction was not always the problem. The real problem was uncertainty. You did not know exactly where th
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy   is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.4 (48)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases . SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indicator designed
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
Indicators
From time to time, I trade using this system myself. Check out my manual BOMBER trading on a live account— LIVE SIGNAL Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk"
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Indicators
Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Version 1.4 is game changer, default setting adjusted for GBPUSD M1 Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next Planned Price: $189 Planned Retail Price: $299 Developer Note:  After your purchase, please contact me to receive the latest  recommended settings (set file) , trading tips, and an invitation to our  VIP Support Group , where y
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.22 (18)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
Indicators
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Indicators
Power Candles V3 - Self-Optimizing Strength Indicator Power Candles V3 turns currency and instrument strength into an actionable trade plan on every chart it is attached to. Instead of just coloring candles, it runs a live auto-optimization in the background and hands you the best Stop Loss, Take Profit and signal threshold for the symbol in front of you. One click adopts it for live trading - entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit rays appear on the chart at the exact prices, and alerts fire with dir
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Indicators
Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Indicators
ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicators
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Volume flow Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT4  HERE Here our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis  Master Edition is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to visualize market structure through the lens of volume and money flow. Unlike standard volume indicators, this tool displays a Daily Volume Profile
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Indicators
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Indicators
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Indicators
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
More from author
Bottom Picker Pro MT4
You Long Guo
Indicators
Product Overview Bottom Picker Pro is a bull/bear wave sub-window indicator designed specifically for both   MT4 and MT5   platforms. By integrating multi-period extreme value algorithms with multiple smoothing techniques, it constructs a highly responsive bull/bear trend line and wave tracking system. This indicator precisely identifies momentum reversals in extremely overbought and oversold zones, providing clear bottom-picking, top-escaping, and trend-pullback signals, helping traders accura
Dual Swing Breakout System MT5
You Long Guo
Indicators
Product Overview Dual Swing Breakout System is a dual swing breakout state machine main chart indicator designed specifically for both   MT4 and MT5   platforms. By constructing two completely independent fast and slow swing high/low tracking systems, it transforms market structure into a clear state machine model. When price breaks key swing extremes, the system changes the state line color and triggers trading signals. This indicator helps traders filter market noise, precisely identify short
FREE
Liquidity Pool Hunter MT4
You Long Guo
Indicators
Product Overview Liquidity Pool Hunter is a liquidity pool main chart indicator designed specifically for both   MT4 and MT5   platforms. Based on institutional order flow theory, it constructs liquidity accumulation zones by statistically analyzing recent highs and lows, precisely identifying sweep, fake break, and true break behaviors in the market. This indicator helps traders view the market from an institutional perspective, recognizing smart money liquidity hunting behavior, thereby captu
Pyramiding Entry Master MT5
You Long Guo
Indicators
Product Overview Pyramiding Entry Master is a main‑chart moving‑average trend‑following and pyramiding‑entry indicator designed for both the   MT4 and MT5   platforms. It draws a four‑period moving‑average system (MA5, MA10, MA20, MA60) on the main chart and, based on a 55‑period trend‑momentum model, volume‑expansion confirmation, and multiple oversold conditions, automatically generates three types of buy signals: Chase (halfway momentum entry), Add (next‑day pyramiding), and Dip Buy (deep‑ov
FREE
Pattern Recognition Master System MT5
You Long Guo
Indicators
Product Overview Pattern Recognition Master System is a main‑chart classic candlestick pattern auto‑recognition indicator designed for both the   MT4 and MT5   platforms. It automatically detects and labels eleven classic reversal and continuation patterns on the main chart, covering double tops and bottoms, head‑and‑shoulders tops and bottoms, hammer and hanging man, engulfing, doji, and morning and evening stars, with an independent cooldown period assigned to each pattern category to suppres
FREE
Dynamic Fibonacci Deviation MT5
You Long Guo
Indicators
Product Overview Dynamic Fibonacci Deviation is an adaptive Fibonacci levels main chart indicator designed specifically for both   MT4 and MT5   platforms. It innovatively combines EMA dynamic midline, standard deviation volatility, and Fibonacci ratios to construct an intelligent support/resistance system that automatically expands and contracts with market volatility. Through overbought/oversold recognition and fall back/bounce signals, this indicator helps traders accurately capture high-pro
FREE
Pyramiding Entry Master MT4
You Long Guo
Indicators
Product Overview Pyramiding Entry Master is a main‑chart moving‑average trend‑following and pyramiding‑entry indicator designed for both the   MT4 and MT5   platforms. It draws a four‑period moving‑average system (MA5, MA10, MA20, MA60) on the main chart and, based on a 55‑period trend‑momentum model, volume‑expansion confirmation, and multiple oversold conditions, automatically generates three types of buy signals: Chase (halfway momentum entry), Add (next‑day pyramiding), and Dip Buy (deep‑ov
FREE
TD Sequential Pro MT5
You Long Guo
Indicators
Product Overview TD Sequential Pro is a TD Sequential main chart indicator designed specifically for both   MT4 and MT5   platforms, deeply developed based on the classic Tom DeMark Sequential theory. By statistically analyzing the comparison relationship between 9 consecutive bars' closing prices and their 4 preceding bars, this indicator precisely identifies market momentum exhaustion points. It helps traders capture high-probability reversal opportunities at trend ends, while providing compr
FREE
Dual Swing Breakout System MT4
You Long Guo
Indicators
Product Overview Dual Swing Breakout System is a dual swing breakout state machine main chart indicator designed specifically for both   MT4 and MT5   platforms. By constructing two completely independent fast and slow swing high/low tracking systems, it transforms market structure into a clear state machine model. When price breaks key swing extremes, the system changes the state line color and triggers trading signals. This indicator helps traders filter market noise, precisely identify short
FREE
Pattern Recognition Master System MT4
You Long Guo
Indicators
Product Overview Pattern Recognition Master System is a main‑chart classic candlestick pattern auto‑recognition indicator designed for both the   MT4 and MT5   platforms. It automatically detects and labels eleven classic reversal and continuation patterns on the main chart, covering double tops and bottoms, head‑and‑shoulders tops and bottoms, hammer and hanging man, engulfing, doji, and morning and evening stars, with an independent cooldown period assigned to each pattern category to suppres
FREE
Dynamic Fibonacci Deviation MT4
You Long Guo
Indicators
Product Overview Dynamic Fibonacci Deviation is an adaptive Fibonacci levels main chart indicator designed specifically for both   MT4 and MT5   platforms. It innovatively combines EMA dynamic midline, standard deviation volatility, and Fibonacci ratios to construct an intelligent support/resistance system that automatically expands and contracts with market volatility. Through overbought/oversold recognition and fall back/bounce signals, this indicator helps traders accurately capture high-pro
FREE
TD Sequential Pro MT4
You Long Guo
Indicators
Product Overview TD Sequential Pro is a TD Sequential main chart indicator designed specifically for both   MT4 and MT5   platforms, deeply developed based on the classic Tom DeMark Sequential theory. By statistically analyzing the comparison relationship between 9 consecutive bars' closing prices and their 4 preceding bars, this indicator precisely identifies market momentum exhaustion points. It helps traders capture high-probability reversal opportunities at trend ends, while providing compr
FREE
Dynamic Trend Follower MT5
You Long Guo
Indicators
Dynamic Trend Follower Main Chart Indicator Deep Analysis: Dual MA Color Change + Cross Markers + Buy/Sell Signals + Trend Reversal + Strong Cross Indicator Overview Dynamic Trend Follower is a premium main chart moving average crossover composite signal indicator designed exclusively for the   MT4 、5platform . It breaks through the limitations of traditional single moving averages or simple crossovers by integrating a   Dual MA Trend Color Change System ,   Cross "+" Markers with Spread Percen
FREE
Dynamic Trend Follower MT4
You Long Guo
Indicators
Dynamic Trend Follower Main Chart Indicator Deep Analysis: Dual MA Color Change + Cross Markers + Buy/Sell Signals + Trend Reversal + Strong Cross Indicator Overview Dynamic Trend Follower is a premium main chart moving average crossover composite signal indicator designed exclusively for the   MT4 platform . It breaks through the limitations of traditional single moving averages or simple crossovers by integrating a   Dual MA Trend Color Change System ,   Cross "+" Markers with Spread Percenta
FREE
Gap Up Hunter
You Long Guo
Indicators
Reasonable Indicators, Reasonable Prices 1. Core Functions   Multi-Period Resonance : Uses   13, 34, 55   period KDJ for signal filtering.   Gap Up Capture : Identifies   Gap Up   patterns for strong start entries.   Reversal Warning : Predicts tops/bottoms using   J-value   sensitivity. 2. Signal Description   Buy Signal 1: UP (Gap Up) Displays white   “UP”   text. Indicates a   Gap Up   bullish candle above   MA5 . Shows strong   bullish power , suitable for   trend following .
FREE
Smart Divergence Finder
You Long Guo
Indicators
Smart Divergence Finder Indicator In-depth Analysis: A Practical Guide to Trend, Divergence, and Resonance Indicator Introduction Smart Divergence Finder is an intelligent main-chart comprehensive indicator designed for MT4/MT5 platforms. It overcomes the fragmented limitations of traditional sub-chart divergence analysis by integrating: Trend determination Multi-indicator divergence detection Intelligent signal filtering All key trading signals are displayed directly on the price chart. Its co
Black Horse Finder
You Long Guo
Indicators
Black Horse Finder Indicator In-depth Analysis: A Practical Guide to Trend, Support/Resistance, and Multi-Signal Trading Indicator Introduction Black Horse Finder is a comprehensive main-chart indicator designed specifically for the MT4 platform. Originating from the classic TongDaXin composite main chart logic, it breaks through the limitations of single moving averages or isolated indicators. It highly integrates trend determination, dynamic support/resistance levels, multiple buy signals (su
Channel Breakout Master MT4
You Long Guo
Indicators
Channel Breakout Master: A Comprehensive Guide to Dual-Channel Trend Analysis with Weighted High-Low EMA and Trend State Identification Introduction Channel Breakout Master is an advanced chart indicator originally derived from the Tongdaxin SLTD series, specifically designed for both MT4 and MT5 platforms. This indicator transcends the limitations of traditional single Bollinger Bands or moving average channels by implementing a sophisticated dual-channel architecture combining   Weighted High-
Ultimate Signal Hub MT4
You Long Guo
Indicators
Ultimate Signal Hub Main Chart Indicator Deep Analysis: MA60 Trend Baseline, Momentum Ignition & Multi-Layer Resonance Trading Guide Indicator Overview Ultimate Signal Hub is a premium main chart composite signal indicator designed exclusively for the   MT4/MT5 platform . It breaks through the limitations of traditional single moving averages or oscillators by integrating a multi-dimensional nested architecture comprising the   MA60 Trend Baseline ,   MACD Variant Ignition Algorithm ,   KDJ-Typ
Bull Bear Decision Maker MT4
You Long Guo
Indicators
Product Overview Bull Bear Decision Maker is an all-in-one main chart trend and reversal decision indicator designed specifically for both   MT4 and MT5   platforms. Originating from the classic NXMMA trading system, it deeply integrates Williams %R variants, KDJ, RSI, and a multiple moving average system. Through multi-dimensional algorithmic resonance, this indicator helps traders accurately identify high-probability trend-following, bottom-reversal, and top-escaping opportunities in complex
Channel State Analyzer MT4
You Long Guo
Indicators
Product Overview Channel State Analyzer is a trend channel main chart indicator designed specifically for both   MT4 and MT5   platforms. It integrates linear regression slope trend lines, weighted channels, 55-period high/low monitoring, and channel state recognition. Through the combination of dynamic channels and trend lines, this indicator helps traders accurately identify trend reversals, channel breakouts, and short-term bottom opportunities in complex markets, while providing comprehensi
Auto Trend Bands MT4
You Long Guo
Indicators
Product Overview Auto Trend Bands is an adaptive trend channel main chart indicator designed specifically for both   MT4 and MT5   platforms. It dynamically constructs trend channels based on linear regression algorithms and standard deviation, automatically identifying market trend direction and changing colors in real-time based on slope changes. Through channel breakout signals and strong trend markers, this indicator helps traders accurately capture trend initiation and acceleration opportu
Color Trend Master MT4
You Long Guo
Indicators
Product Overview Color Trend Master is a multi-layer WMA smoothed trend line main chart indicator designed specifically for both   MT4 and MT5   platforms. Based on the classic MavilimW algorithm, it constructs an extremely smooth yet responsive trend-following system through 6 layers of nested Fibonacci-period Weighted Moving Average calculations. This indicator precisely identifies trend turning points and helps traders clearly grasp trend direction and momentum strength in complex markets th
Confluence System 6 in 1 MT4
You Long Guo
Indicators
Product Overview 6in1 Confluence System is a multi-indicator resonance sub-window indicator designed specifically for both   MT4 and MT5   platforms. It innovatively integrates 6 classic technical indicators—MACD, KDJ, RSI, LWR, BBI, and MTM—into a single sub-window, displaying bull/bear power comparison in real-time through a visual dot matrix. When all 6 indicators point in the same direction simultaneously, the system issues high-probability resonance signals, helping traders quickly identif
Triple Divergence Hunter MT4
You Long Guo
Indicators
Product Overview Triple Divergence Hunter is a multi-indicator divergence detection sub-window indicator designed specifically for both   MT4 and MT5   platforms. It deeply integrates three classic momentum indicators—MACD, KDJ, and RSI—using rigorous crossover and extreme value comparison algorithms to precisely capture top and bottom divergences between price and indicators. Additionally, the indicator features a built-in custom K88/D88 momentum trend system, helping traders identify reversal
Five Dimension Resonance System MT4
You Long Guo
Indicators
Product Overview Five Dimension Resonance System is a five-dimensional resonance trading main chart indicator designed specifically for both   MT4 and MT5   platforms. It innovatively integrates 5 independent trading systems—trend following, volatility breakout, range breakout, divergence reversal, and momentum scoring—into one unified framework. Through a strict resonance filtering mechanism, high-probability resonance entry alerts are triggered only when at least 2 out of the 5 systems simult
Peak Valley Hunter MT4
You Long Guo
Indicators
Product Overview Peak Valley Hunter (HZ88) is a comprehensive main chart trend-following and swing reversal indicator designed specifically for both   MT4 and MT5   platforms. By constructing a triple composite moving average system (Trade Line and Trend Line), combined with dynamic support/resistance tracking algorithms and candlestick pattern recognition technology, it provides traders with comprehensive trading signals ranging from trend confirmation and momentum explosion to local reversals
Multi Dimensional Bottom Finder MT4
You Long Guo
Indicators
Product Overview Multi Dimensional Bottom Finder is an advanced sub-window oscillator and multi-dimensional resonance indicator designed specifically for both   MT4 and MT5   platforms. Breaking through the limitations of traditional single KDJ or RSI indicators, it constructs a highly in-depth bottom-hunting system by integrating multi-period stochastic oscillator algorithms, CCI extreme value analysis, volume anomaly detection, and bias rate recovery models. This indicator keenly captures mom
Low Buy High Sell Radar MT4
You Long Guo
Indicators
Product Overview Low Buy High Sell Radar is an all‑in‑one main‑chart trend‑following and swing‑trading indicator designed for both the   MT4 and MT5   platforms. By building a dynamic trend‑line color‑switching system and combining multi‑period oscillator algorithms (TSI and RSI), a volume‑price momentum model, and a signal‑cooldown filter, it delivers a full range of trading signals covering trend confirmation, overbought/oversold detection, and precise entry and exit. With rigorous logic, cle
MACD Trend Visualizer System MT4
You Long Guo
Indicators
Product Overview MACD Trend Visualizer System is a main‑chart MACD trend visualization and bullish/bearish switching indicator designed for both the   MT4 and MT5   platforms. It draws a four‑period moving‑average system (MA5, MA10, MA30, MA60) on the main chart, internally calculates the MACD histogram value, and fuses three conditions — MACD bullish/bearish momentum, moving‑average alignment, and price position — to automatically determine whether the current market is in a bullish or bearish
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review