Auto Trend Bands MT5

Product Overview

Auto Trend Bands is an adaptive trend channel main chart indicator designed specifically for both MT4 and MT5 platforms. It dynamically constructs trend channels based on linear regression algorithms and standard deviation, automatically identifying market trend direction and changing colors in real-time based on slope changes. Through channel breakout signals and strong trend markers, this indicator helps traders accurately capture trend initiation and acceleration opportunities in complex markets, while providing comprehensive real-time status monitoring and multi-channel alerts.

Core Features

Adaptive Trend Channel & Candle Coloring Employs linear regression forecasting algorithms to construct the channel midline, combined with standard deviation for dynamic upper and lower band calculations. The channel automatically changes color based on slope direction: green (#089981) for uptrends and red (#f23645) for downtrends , making trend direction instantly recognizable. The right side of the chart shows real-time Uptrend or Downtrend status along with slope values. The MT5 version additionally features trend candle coloring , making momentum shifts even more intuitive through color changes.

Strong Trend Markers The system automatically calculates the average slope value. When the absolute value of the current slope exceeds the historical average, dot markers are drawn outside the channel. This represents the market entering an acceleration phase, serving as a powerful signal for trend-following position additions or holding.

Buy Signals

Resistance (Resistance Breakout) : Triggered when price closes above the previous bar's upper band. This usually indicates strong bullish power successfully breaking through channel resistance, representing a potential right-side entry signal for trend acceleration or reversal.

Sell Signals

Support (Support Breakdown) : Triggered when price closes below the previous bar's lower band. This represents bearish dominance successfully breaking channel support, serving as a clear short-selling or exit signal for trend acceleration downward or reversal.

Practical Application

In clear uptrends (channel displayed in green), focus on Resistance signals, which represent potential trend acceleration phases where trend-following position additions can be considered. When strong trend dot markers appear outside the channel, it represents slope exceeding average levels, serving as powerful confirmation for holding or adding positions.

In downtrends (channel displayed in red), when Support signals appear, it represents potential accelerated downward movement, serving as clear short-selling or position reduction timing. If price runs within the channel for extended periods and suddenly breaks above the upper band or below the lower band, be alert to trend reversal risks.

For position management, running within the channel suits holding and observing, breakout signals suit light probe positions, while strong trend markers suit establishing standard positions.

Parameter Guide

Core algorithm parameters: Regression Period defaults to 100, controlling the linear regression calculation period (higher values make channels smoother but slower to react); Deviation Multiplier defaults to 2.0, controlling channel width (standard deviation multiplier - higher values make channels wider with fewer but more reliable breakout signals); Text Gap (ATR) defaults to 0.35, dynamically calculating text-to-candle distance based on ATR to ensure clean layouts across all timeframes; Max Lookback Bars defaults to 2000, controlling the maximum historical signal annotation range.

Alert settings: Alert On Bar Close is enabled by default. It is highly recommended to keep this on, triggering alerts only after bar close confirmation to avoid false signals caused by intrabar price fluctuations. Popup and Sound are enabled by default; Push and Email are disabled.

Individual signal alert toggles: The system allows you to independently enable or disable alerts for Resistance and Support , catering to personalized trading needs.

Usage Notes

This indicator is suitable for major trading instruments including Forex, Metals, Indices, and Crypto. It is fully compatible with both MT4 and MT5 terminals. It is recommended to use it on M15 and higher timeframes for more stable signals. Linear regression channels perform exceptionally well on H1 and higher timeframes, making them ideal for swing traders.

It is recommended to combine this indicator with support/resistance lines or fundamental analysis. No indicator guarantees a 100% win rate; please strictly set stop-losses and manage position risk.

Summary