Liquidity Pool Hunter MT5

Product Overview
Liquidity Pool Hunter is a liquidity pool main chart indicator designed specifically for both MT4 and MT5 platforms. Based on institutional order flow theory, it constructs liquidity accumulation zones by statistically analyzing recent highs and lows, precisely identifying sweep, fake break, and true break behaviors in the market. This indicator helps traders view the market from an institutional perspective, recognizing smart money liquidity hunting behavior, thereby capturing high-probability trading opportunities in reversal movements after fake breaks, while providing comprehensive multi-channel alerts.
Core Features
Liquidity Pool Zones & High Liquidity Alerts The system constructs bear liquidity pools (red boundary lines) and bull liquidity pools (green boundary lines) by statistically analyzing the highest and lowest prices within a specified period, as well as the highest and lowest points of candle bodies. These zones represent price bands where stop-loss orders and pending orders are densely accumulated. When price frequently touches a certain zone recently (3 or more times within 10 bars), the right side of the chart displays High Liq Zone or Low Liq Zone alerts, representing large amounts of liquidity waiting to be hunted in that direction. The MT5 version additionally features trend candle coloring, making liquidity sweep behavior even more intuitive through color changes.
Buy Signals
  • Bull Sweep: Triggered when price pierces downward through the bull liquidity pool lower boundary but closes back inside the pool. This represents smart money hunting stops downward then quickly reversing, serving as a classic institutional entry signal suitable for right-side long positions.
  • Fake Break Dn: Triggered when price makes a new low (touching recent lowest point) but closes with a bullish candle. This represents a bear trap has formed, with high probability of price rebound, representing a potential buying opportunity.
  • Strong Buy: Triggered when a downward fake break occurs and the candle body is larger than the recent average body. This is an enhanced version of the fake break signal, representing strong reversal momentum, serving as a high win-rate entry signal.
  • Break Up: Triggered when price closes upward through the bear liquidity pool upper boundary. This represents strong bullish power that has hunted upper bear liquidity and started a new upward wave, serving as a trend-following long signal.
Sell Signals
  • Bear Sweep: Triggered when price pierces upward through the bear liquidity pool upper boundary but closes back inside the pool. This represents smart money hunting stops upward then quickly reversing, serving as a classic institutional exit signal suitable for right-side short positions.
  • Fake Break Up: Triggered when price makes a new high (touching recent highest point) but closes with a bearish candle. This represents a bull trap has formed, with high probability of price pullback, representing a potential short-selling opportunity.
  • Strong Sell: Triggered when an upward fake break occurs and the candle body is larger than the recent average body. This is an enhanced version of the fake break signal, representing strong reversal momentum, serving as a high win-rate short-selling signal.
  • Break Dn: Triggered when price closes downward through the bull liquidity pool lower boundary. This represents strong bearish power that has hunted lower bull liquidity and started a new downward wave, serving as a trend-following short signal.
Practical Application
In ranging or reversal markets, focus on Sweep and Fake Break signals. When price touches a High Liq Zone and a Bear Sweep or Strong Sell appears, it represents upper liquidity has been hunted, serving as an excellent short-selling opportunity. Conversely, when price touches a Low Liq Zone and a Bull Sweep or Strong Buy appears, it serves as an excellent buying opportunity.
In trending markets, focus on Break Up/Dn signals. When price strongly breaks through bear pools or breaks down bull pools, it represents a new trend wave has been confirmed, and positions can be added following the trend.
Parameter Guide
Core algorithm parameters: Lookback Period defaults to 20, controlling the statistical period for liquidity pool boundaries (higher values make zones more stable but slower to react); Text Gap (ATR) defaults to 0.35, dynamically calculating text-to-candle distance based on ATR; Max Lookback Bars defaults to 2000, controlling the maximum historical signal annotation range.
Alert settings: Alert On Bar Close is enabled by default. It is highly recommended to keep this on, triggering alerts only after bar close confirmation to avoid false signals caused by intrabar price fluctuations. Popup and Sound are enabled by default; Push and Email are disabled.
Individual signal alert toggles: The system allows you to independently enable or disable alerts for Bear Sweep, Bull Sweep, Fake Break Up, Fake Break Down, Strong Sell, Strong Buy, Break Up, and Break Down, catering to personalized trading needs.
Usage Notes
This indicator is suitable for major trading instruments including Forex, Metals, Indices, and Crypto. It is fully compatible with both MT4 and MT5 terminals. It is recommended to use it on M15 and higher timeframes for more stable signals. Liquidity pool theory performs exceptionally well on H1 and higher timeframes, making it ideal for swing traders and day traders.
It is recommended to combine this indicator with support/resistance lines or order block indicators. No indicator guarantees a 100% win rate; please strictly set stop-losses and manage position risk.
Summary
Liquidity Pool Hunter perfectly encapsulates the liquidity hunting logic from institutional order flow theory. It is not only a visually clear charting tool but also a practical trading system with strict sweep recognition, fake break filtering, and comprehensive alerts, suitable for traders at all levels to build their own trading rules.

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