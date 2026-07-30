Channel State Analyzer MT5

Product Overview
Channel State Analyzer is a trend channel main chart indicator designed specifically for both MT4 and MT5 platforms. It integrates linear regression slope trend lines, weighted channels, 55-period high/low monitoring, and channel state recognition. Through the combination of dynamic channels and trend lines, this indicator helps traders accurately identify trend reversals, channel breakouts, and short-term bottom opportunities in complex markets, while providing comprehensive real-time status monitoring and multi-channel alerts.
Core Features
Slope Trend Line & Candle Coloring Built on a 10-period linear regression slope combined with EMA20 smoothing, it constructs a highly sensitive main trend line that visually displays short to medium-term trend direction. The right side of the chart shows real-time Bull Trend or Bear Trend status. The MT5 version additionally features trend candle coloring with blue for bullish, yellow for bearish, and cyan for price changes exceeding 5%, making momentum shifts instantly recognizable.
Weighted Trend Channel Employs a unique 8-level weighting algorithm to construct upper and lower band channels. The upper band is a weighted average line, while the lower band is a multi-low-point smoothed average. Channel narrowing and expansion visually reflect market volatility changes, helping traders identify adjustment endings and trend initiation timing.
55-Period Extreme Monitoring Automatically marks 55 High and 55 Low within the 55-period window, helping traders identify key support/resistance levels and breakout opportunities. High/low signals include a built-in 5-bar cooldown filter to prevent duplicate markings.
Channel State Recognition The right side of the chart displays 5 channel states in real-time: Adj End (Adjustment End), Up Channel, Ch Change (Channel Change), Down Channel, and ST Bottom (Short-Term Bottom), helping traders quickly assess current market structure.
Smart Signal Cooldown Built-in Cooldown filtering mechanism automatically shields frequent similar signals in the short term, effectively reducing false signal noise in ranging markets and improving practical win rates.
Practical Application
In clear uptrends, when the channel state shows Up Channel and the trend line is below price, focus on Bull Turn signals for trend-following position additions. When the channel state switches to Ch Change, be alert to trend reversal risks.
When the market is in a consolidation phase after a long downtrend, if the channel state shows ST Bottom and price touches the 55 Low support level, it usually indicates a high-probability rebound opportunity suitable for light probe positions. Conversely, if price touches 55 High after a continuous rally and the channel state becomes Ch Change, partial profit-taking is recommended.
For position management, trend reversal signals suit light probe positions, while trend-following operations after channel state confirmation are suitable for establishing standard positions.
Parameter Guide
Core algorithm parameters: Cooldown Bars defaults to 10, controlling the minimum bar interval for similar signals (higher values mean stronger filtering); Text Gap (ATR) defaults to 0.35, dynamically calculating text-to-candle distance based on ATR to ensure clean layouts across all timeframes; Max Lookback Bars defaults to 2000, controlling the maximum historical signal annotation range.
Alert settings: Alert On Bar Close is enabled by default. It is highly recommended to keep this on, triggering alerts only after bar close confirmation to avoid false signals caused by intrabar price fluctuations. Popup and Sound are enabled by default; Push and Email are disabled.
Individual signal alert toggles: The system allows you to independently enable or disable alerts for Bull Turn, Bear Turn, 55 High, and 55 Low, catering to personalized trading needs.
Usage Notes
This indicator is suitable for major trading instruments including Forex, Metals, Indices, and Crypto. It is fully compatible with both MT4 and MT5 terminals. It is recommended to use it on M15 and higher timeframes for more stable signals. Channel state recognition performs exceptionally well on H1 and higher timeframes, making it ideal for swing traders.
It is recommended to combine this indicator with support/resistance lines or fundamental analysis. No indicator guarantees a 100% win rate; please strictly set stop-losses and manage position risk.
Summary
Channel State Analyzer perfectly encapsulates complex channel construction and trend reversal logic. It is not only a visually clear charting tool but also a practical trading system with strict signal filtering, channel state recognition, and comprehensive alerts, suitable for traders at all levels to build their own trading rules.

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ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
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