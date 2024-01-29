Swing daily


A pivot point is an intraday technical indicator used to identify trends and reversals mainly in equities, commodities, and forex markets. Pivot points are calculated to determine levels in which the sentiment of the market could change from bullish to bearish, and vice-versa.


the swing daily is an advanced pivot points indicator that grants the user control over many aspects of the trading levels that you'll get familiar with in the controls section 

it's used mainly to locate intraday trading levels to make sense of intraday time frames price action

it would be perfet yo use with our (swing trend) indicator for better results

the controls are :

pivot selection (standard , Fibonacci , camarilla , Woodie) to choose a a pivot selection method

draw floor mid pp (yes or no) to choose multiple pivots with S&R

show price label (yes or no ) to show prices on levels or not

choose time frame ( 1 min - 1 month ) my personal recommendation is 1D 

the  header contains the link to our telegram channel just copy and paste in telegram

costume message to write something on the pivot lines

use short line (yes or no) to make the pivots take the whole chart or not

line style (dot ; dash ; solid)

line width

font 

label font size

shift label

color scheme of (pp ; S1 ; S2 ; S3 ; S4 ; R1 ; R2 ; R3 ; R4)

I WISH YOU ALL THE BEST

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SMC PRO TOOLKIT — SMART MONEY ANALYSIS & STRUCTURED TRADE PLANNING SMC Pro ToolKit is a professional Smart Money Concepts analysis workspace for MetaTrader 5. It combines market structure, multi-timeframe analysis, institutional price zones, setup evaluation, confirmation tools, volume context, alerts, and risk planning inside one organized chart environment. One workspace. Multiple layers of confirmation. One structured trading plan. OPEN COMPLETE USER GUIDE MULTI-CONDITION SETUP ENGINE At
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (6)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
FX Trend MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
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Indicators
FX Trend NG: The Next Generation Multi-Market Trend Intelligence Overview FX Trend NG is a professional multi-timeframe trend and market monitoring tool designed to give you a complete structural overview of the market in seconds. Instead of switching between dozens of charts, you instantly see which symbols are trending, where momentum is fading, and where strong alignment exists across timeframes. This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max, your 1-on-1 AI tradi
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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Heiken Ashi fxam
Ely Alsedy
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Enhance your trading analysis with the Haiken Ashi MT5 indicator. This powerful tool transforms standard price data into smoother, trend-following candlesticks, making it easier to identify market trends and potential reversal points.    Key Features: Clear Trend Identification: Visually distinguish between uptrends and downtrends with distinct candle colors. Reduced Noise: Filter out price fluctuations, providing a clearer view of underlying market movements. Early Trend Detection: Anticipate
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RsiColoredCandles
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Welcome to RSI Colored Candles, an innovative indicator designed to enhance your trading experience by integrating the Relative Strength Index (RSI) directly onto your price chart. Unlike traditional RSI indicators, RSI Colored Candles utilizes a four-color scheme to represent RSI levels directly on your candlesticks, providing you with valuable insights at a glance. Features and Benefits: Space-saving Design: Say goodbye to cluttered indicator windows! RSI Colored Candles saves valuable chart
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Experience the power of Demark Trends Indicator for comprehensive trend analysis and trading insights. Demark indicators are renowned for their effectiveness in assessing market trends and exhaustion points. Our Demark Trends Indicator takes this expertise to the next level, automatically drawing precise trendlines on your charts. With customizable parameters, including the number of candles in calculations, alarm settings, and line colors, you have full control over your analysis. Whether you'
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Harmonic Sniper Pro
Ely Alsedy
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Harmonic Sniper Pro – The Ultimate Harmonic Pattern Scanner Unlock the power of precision geometric trading with Harmonic Sniper Pro. This professional-grade indicator automatically detects high-probability harmonic patterns (Gartley, Bat, Butterfly, Crab, Shark, Cipher, and ABCD) with AI-powered filtering and advanced trade management features. Designed for both scalpers and swing traders, Harmonic Sniper Pro eliminates the guesswork by providing clear entry zones, stop losses, and take profit
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Gartley Guard Harmonics MT4
Ely Alsedy
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Harmonic Patterns are utilized for predicting market turning points with precision. These patterns offer a high win rate and numerous trade opportunities within a single trading day. Our indicator identifies the most prominent Harmonic Patterns based on principles outlined in Harmonic Trading literature. **IMPORTANT NOTES:** - The indicator does not repaint, lag, or redraw. It accurately identifies patterns at the D point, ensuring reliability in pattern detection.    **HOW TO USE:** 1. Drag
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Swing Tracer
Ely Alsedy
5 (2)
Indicators
it depends on ATR period to get swing points to help make better trading decisions  blue dot and red dot is the default color scheme of course you can change it later if you'd like  you can change the following : ATR PERIOD  sending notifications number of times to send notifications  sending notifications to your smart phone that's it very simple to use just drag and drop and follow the trend 
Swing Sniper
Ely Alsedy
5 (3)
Indicators
it depends on channels and moving average in sketching the chart in two colors the default colors are gold and light blue to highlight the area of downtrend and the area of uptrend TO ADJUST THE INDICATOR YOU CAN CHNGE THE FOLLOWING: 1- the look back period which affects the length of the moving average  2- the multiplier which affects the point of swing in the trend 3- the channel shift which affects how close the line is moving to the price the default settings are the best for the indicator B
Gartley Guard Harmonics mt5
Ely Alsedy
Indicators
Harmonic Patterns are utilized for predicting market turning points with precision. These patterns offer a high win rate and numerous trade opportunities within a single trading day. Our indicator identifies the most prominent Harmonic Patterns based on principles outlined in Harmonic Trading literature. **IMPORTANT NOTES:** - The indicator does not repaint, lag, or redraw. It accurately identifies patterns at the D point, ensuring reliability in pattern detection.    **HOW TO USE:** 1. Drag
Golden Sniper Mt5
Ely Alsedy
1 (1)
Indicators
introducing the Golden Sniper Indicator, a powerful MQL5 tool meticulously crafted for traders seeking to enhance their trading experience. Developed by a team of seasoned traders with over 6 years of expertise, this indicator offers a reliable method for identifying trading opportunities with remarkable accuracy. Key Features : Alerts and Signal Arrows : The Golden Sniper Indicator provides timely alerts and visual signal arrows, helping you identify trend reversals. Risk Management : It sugg
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