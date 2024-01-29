



A pivot point is an intraday technical indicator used to identify trends and reversals mainly in equities, commodities, and forex markets. Pivot points are calculated to determine levels in which the sentiment of the market could change from bullish to bearish, and vice-versa.





the swing daily is an advanced pivot points indicator that grants the user control over many aspects of the trading levels that you'll get familiar with in the controls section

it's used mainly to locate intraday trading levels to make sense of intraday time frames price action

it would be perfet yo use with our (swing trend) indicator for better results

the controls are :



pivot selection (standard , Fibonacci , camarilla , Woodie) to choose a a pivot selection method

draw floor mid pp (yes or no) to choose multiple pivots with S&R

show price label (yes or no ) to show prices on levels or not

choose time frame ( 1 min - 1 month ) my personal recommendation is 1D

the header contains the link to our telegram channel just copy and paste in telegram

costume message to write something on the pivot lines

use short line (yes or no) to make the pivots take the whole chart or not

line style (dot ; dash ; solid)

line width

font

label font size

shift label

color scheme of (pp ; S1 ; S2 ; S3 ; S4 ; R1 ; R2 ; R3 ; R4)

I WISH YOU ALL THE BEST