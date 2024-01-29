Swing daily
- Indicators
-
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 29 January 2024
- Activations: 5
the swing daily is an advanced pivot points indicator that grants the user control over many aspects of the trading levels that you'll get familiar with in the controls section
it's used mainly to locate intraday trading levels to make sense of intraday time frames price action
it would be perfet yo use with our (swing trend) indicator for better results
the controls are :
pivot selection (standard , Fibonacci , camarilla , Woodie) to choose a a pivot selection method
draw floor mid pp (yes or no) to choose multiple pivots with S&R
show price label (yes or no ) to show prices on levels or not
choose time frame ( 1 min - 1 month ) my personal recommendation is 1D
the header contains the link to our telegram channel just copy and paste in telegram
costume message to write something on the pivot lines
use short line (yes or no) to make the pivots take the whole chart or not
line style (dot ; dash ; solid)
line width
font
label font size
shift label
color scheme of (pp ; S1 ; S2 ; S3 ; S4 ; R1 ; R2 ; R3 ; R4)
I WISH YOU ALL THE BEST