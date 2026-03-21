KS Day Week MultitimeFrame Candle

KS Day Week Multi TimeFrame (also referred to in comments as: Period Box + Corner Multi-TF Live Candles)

Main Purpose

This is a visual multi-timeframe information & context indicator designed to help traders quickly see:

Recent structure & sentiment on a chosen higher timeframe (via colored range/period boxes) Current live candle status of four important higher timeframes (H4, D1, W1, MN1) displayed compactly in one corner of the chart

It is especially popular among ICT / SMC / supply-demand / institutional traders who want clean higher-timeframe context without switching charts.

Two Main Visual Components

1. Period Boxes (Higher Timeframe Range Rectangles)

Draws semi-transparent rectangular boxes going back N periods on the user-selected timeframe

going back N periods on the user-selected timeframe Default timeframe = W1 (weekly), but you can choose H4, D1, W1, MN1

(weekly), but you can choose H4, D1, W1, MN1 Number of boxes = InpLookback (default 10 periods backward)

What each box shows:

Box part Meaning Visual style Full rectangle High–Low range of that period Semi-transparent fill (default 85%) Fill color Bullish (close ≥ open) Light green (customizable) Fill color Bearish (close < open) Light red / pinkish (customizable) Border Thin lines at High, Low, Open time, Close time Gold by default, thickness adjustable

The most recent (live) box also shows a detailed text info panel (can be turned off)

Info panel content example (for Weekly):







2. Corner Multi-Timeframe Live Candles (mini current candles)

Shows four tiny live candles representing the current unfinished bar of:

H4

D1

W1

MN1

Two display modes (controlled by InpPinToCorner):

Mode InpPinToCorner Where candles appear Best for Corner-pinned mode true Fixed pixel position (top-right/left corner) Clean look, no chart pollution Price-level floating false Projected into future bars at real price levels Want to see exact current price context

Visual features of the mini candles:

Body = current open–close

Wick = current high–low

Green = bullish candle so far

Red = bearish candle so far

Small label (H4 / D / W / M) above or beside each candle

Key Behavioral Features

Smart / efficient redraw — only updates when price or higher-timeframe candle actually changes

Uses timer (1 second) to keep corner candles alive & reposition correctly when scrolling/zooming (especially in pinned mode)

Cleans up all its own objects when removed from chart

Objects are hidden rather than deleted when not needed (better performance)

Typical Use Cases