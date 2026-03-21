KS Day Week MultitimeFrame Candle
- Indicators
-
Kulvinder SinghKULVINDER SINGH
MQL5 Developer | Python Developer | Forex Trader | Software Product Creator
📞 +91-9996327555 | ✉ Kulvinder99@gmail.com
🌐 smarttradingpip.com | advocateprosuit.in | cctvpeoplecounting.com
- Version: 1.15
- Updated: 13 July 2026
- Activations: 5
KS Day Week Multi TimeFrame (also referred to in comments as: Period Box + Corner Multi-TF Live Candles)
Main Purpose
This is a visual multi-timeframe information & context indicator designed to help traders quickly see:
- Recent structure & sentiment on a chosen higher timeframe (via colored range/period boxes)
- Current live candle status of four important higher timeframes (H4, D1, W1, MN1) displayed compactly in one corner of the chart
It is especially popular among ICT / SMC / supply-demand / institutional traders who want clean higher-timeframe context without switching charts.
Two Main Visual Components
1. Period Boxes (Higher Timeframe Range Rectangles)
- Draws semi-transparent rectangular boxes going back N periods on the user-selected timeframe
- Default timeframe = W1 (weekly), but you can choose H4, D1, W1, MN1
- Number of boxes = InpLookback (default 10 periods backward)
What each box shows:
|Box part
|Meaning
|Visual style
|Full rectangle
|High–Low range of that period
|Semi-transparent fill (default 85%)
|Fill color
|Bullish (close ≥ open)
|Light green (customizable)
|Fill color
|Bearish (close < open)
|Light red / pinkish (customizable)
|Border
|Thin lines at High, Low, Open time, Close time
|Gold by default, thickness adjustable
- The most recent (live) box also shows a detailed text info panel (can be turned off)
Info panel content example (for Weekly):
2. Corner Multi-Timeframe Live Candles (mini current candles)
Shows four tiny live candles representing the current unfinished bar of:
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN1
Two display modes (controlled by InpPinToCorner):
|Mode
|InpPinToCorner
|Where candles appear
|Best for
|Corner-pinned mode
|true
|Fixed pixel position (top-right/left corner)
|Clean look, no chart pollution
|Price-level floating
|false
|Projected into future bars at real price levels
|Want to see exact current price context
Visual features of the mini candles:
- Body = current open–close
- Wick = current high–low
- Green = bullish candle so far
- Red = bearish candle so far
- Small label (H4 / D / W / M) above or beside each candle
Key Behavioral Features
- Smart / efficient redraw — only updates when price or higher-timeframe candle actually changes
- Uses timer (1 second) to keep corner candles alive & reposition correctly when scrolling/zooming (especially in pinned mode)
- Cleans up all its own objects when removed from chart
- Objects are hidden rather than deleted when not needed (better performance)
Typical Use Cases
- Seeing whether the current week/month is bullish or bearish at a glance
- Quick multi-timeframe alignment check (are H4 / Daily / Weekly / Monthly all pointing the same direction?)
- Keeping higher-timeframe context visible while trading lower timeframes
- Clean dashboard-style chart without many indicators