Price and Session Zones
- Indicators
-
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 31 July 2024
Price Sessions is an exclusive MetaTrader 5 indicator that integrates symbol information and trading sessions into your chart. It does not link to any account information or external sources, ensuring user safety.
Main Features:
1. Symbol Information
- Current Symbol
- Live Price
- Live Spread
2. Trading Sessions (Time zone UTC/GMT+0)
- Tokyo session
- London session
- New York session
If you find this utility helpful, please rate it. If you encounter any issues or have suggestions, please leave your comments.
tHANK YOU