Price and Session Zones

5

Price Sessions is an exclusive MetaTrader 5 indicator that integrates symbol information and trading sessions into your chart. It does not link to any account information or external sources, ensuring user safety.

Main Features:

1. Symbol Information

    •    Current Symbol
    •    Live Price
    •    Live Spread

2. Trading Sessions (Time zone UTC/GMT+0)

    •    Tokyo session
    •    London session
    •    New York session

If you find this utility helpful, please rate it. If you encounter any issues or have suggestions, please leave your comments.



Reviews 4
GHANO03
186
GHANO03 2025.03.23 23:22 
 

tHANK YOU

Erik Istvan Fazekas
3377
Erik Istvan Fazekas 2024.10.03 00:42 
 

Good Stuff.

RUTTO2
435
RUTTO2 2024.07.31 18:06 
 

Very good indicator. Helps read charts easily and more accurate.

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LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
FiboSniper Pro
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FiboSniper Pro – Professional Multi-Filter Fibonacci Grid Trading System FiboSniper Pro is an advanced technical trading indicator system that combines Fibonacci Envelopes with multi-layer filters including ADX, EMA, RSI, ATR, and Time Filters to help identify   filtered entry opportunities , along with automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on ATR volatility. It is specifically designed for traders who focus on M5 scalping strategies. After purchase, please contact me to receive instr
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Trade Utility Pro is a bot utility designed to help you manage trades more easily, quickly, and accurately. This utility features a control panel interface and supports MetaTrader 5 exclusively. This utility does not link to any account information or external sources, ensuring safety. Main Features: Open Trade Support: Lot size calculation Fixed Lot: Custom input lot required Money Risk Lot: Automatically calculated based on stop loss and money risk Account % Risk Lot: Automatically calculated
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AleeeParedes
24
AleeeParedes 2025.08.19 10:53 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

GHANO03
186
GHANO03 2025.03.23 23:22 
 

tHANK YOU

Erik Istvan Fazekas
3377
Erik Istvan Fazekas 2024.10.03 00:42 
 

Good Stuff.

RUTTO2
435
RUTTO2 2024.07.31 18:06 
 

Very good indicator. Helps read charts easily and more accurate.

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