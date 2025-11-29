RR Ratio KS Visual Calculator Point Based EA

RR Ratio KS Visual Calculator Point Based EA

Elevate your risk management game with the RR Ratio KS Visual Calculator Point Based EA—the ultimate MetaTrader 5 utility that turns complex risk-reward calculations into a simple, visual powerhouse on your chart. Designed for precision traders, this Expert Advisor (EA) automates point-based RR ratio analysis, helping you size positions, set stops and targets dynamically, and maintain ironclad discipline without manual math or guesswork. Say goodbye to over-risking trades and hello to consistent, calculated entries that align with your strategy's edge.

Key Features

  • Instant Visual RR Calculator: Drag-and-drop lines on your chart to visualize entry, stop-loss, and take-profit levels—automatically computes RR ratios in points, pips, or currency values with color-coded alerts (green for favorable ratios, red for risks).
  • Point-Based Precision: Tailored for any instrument (forex, indices, commodities), it factors in spreads, commissions, and slippage for hyper-accurate calculations—perfect for scalpers and swing traders alike.
  • Smart Position Sizing Integration: Built-in Kelly Criterion and fixed-fractional risk models to suggest optimal lot sizes based on your account balance and predefined risk percentage (e.g., 1-2% per trade).
  • Customizable Dashboard & Alerts: On-chart panel with real-time metrics (expected value, win probability simulator), customizable templates for strategies, and push/email notifications for ideal setups. Includes backtest mode to validate ratios historically.
  • Seamless MT5 Automation: Runs as a lightweight EA with one-click activation—no repaints, low CPU usage. Compatible with all MT5 brokers, including hedging/netting accounts.

Why It's a Must-Have for Profitable Trading

In the fast-paced world of MT5, poor RR management is the silent killer of accounts— but this tool empowers you to enforce rules like "no trade under 1:2 RR" effortlessly, uncovering hidden opportunities and avoiding revenge trades. Whether you're a beginner learning the ropes or a pro optimizing a portfolio, it delivers data-driven confidence that boosts win rates and drawdown control. Join thousands of MQL5 users who've transformed their edge—affordable, no-subscription model means instant value.

Compatible exclusively with MetaTrader 5. Download today and calculate your way to smarter trades—your account will thank you!

