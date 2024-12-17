Smart Partial TP and Daily Loss Limit Manager

The "Smart Partial TP & Daily Loss Limit Manager" is a versatile and powerful MQL5 indicator designed to help traders manage their trades more effectively. It combines two essential features that improve trading discipline and profitability: partial take-profit (TP) closing based on risk-reward ratios and a fixed daily loss limit to protect your capital.

Key Features:

  1. Partial Take-Profit (TP) Close:

    • This feature allows traders to set a percentage for partial TP closure (e.g., 50%). Once the price reaches the target based on the risk-reward ratio, the indicator automatically closes a specified portion of the position.
    • It adjusts stop-loss (SL) levels to the entry point after the partial close if the option is enabled.
    • TP levels are drawn dynamically on the chart for visual reference, providing clear targets for traders to monitor.

  2. Daily Loss Limit:

    • Set a fixed dollar value for daily loss limit (e.g., $500). If the account equity drops below this amount, the indicator will automatically close all open positions to prevent further losses.
    • The loss limit is tracked in real-time, and the indicator halts further trading once the daily loss threshold is reached, ensuring that traders protect their capital.
    • At the start of a new day, the daily loss limit resets automatically, and trading can resume.

  3. Real-Time Monitoring:

    • The indicator runs continuously, monitoring each open trade to check if the partial TP target is reached and if the daily loss limit is exceeded.
    • It works in the background without interrupting your trading activity, providing real-time alerts and closing actions when needed.

  4. Customizable Parameters:

    • Traders can adjust the percentage for partial TP closure, the risk-reward ratio, and the fixed daily loss limit based on their individual trading strategies and risk tolerance.
    • It also includes the option to process all open trades across different charts or focus on the current chart’s trades.

How It Works: The "Smart Partial TP & Daily Loss Limit Manager" monitors your open trades and makes adjustments to your positions automatically:

  • When a trade reaches the defined partial TP level based on the risk-reward ratio, the indicator will close the specified portion of the position.
  • If the account equity falls below the predefined daily loss limit, all open positions will be closed, and trading will be suspended for the remainder of the day.

This indicator works seamlessly with any trading style, whether you're day trading, swing trading, or position trading. It ensures that you follow your risk management rules without having to constantly monitor your trades manually.

Why Use It:

  • Risk Management: Protect your account from large losses by automatically halting trading once the daily loss limit is hit.
  • Discipline: Helps traders follow through with their risk management plan, reducing the chances of emotional decision-making.
  • Efficiency: Automates the partial closing of trades, allowing you to lock in profits while letting the rest of the position run.
  • Customizable: Tailor the parameters to suit your personal trading strategy and risk appetite.

Compatibility: This indicator is fully compatible with MetaTrader 5 (MT5) and can be used on any symbol or timeframe. It is designed to work alongside other indicators and trading strategies without causing conflicts, providing an extra layer of risk management for traders of all levels.

Important Notes:

  • The indicator requires real-time monitoring of open positions to function effectively.
  • It is recommended to test the indicator in a demo account before using it on a live account.
  • It operates on the MT5 platform and supports all available timeframes and symbols.

By integrating the "Smart Partial TP & Daily Loss Limit Manager" into your trading strategy, you can manage your risk and profits more effectively, leading to more disciplined and consistent trading performance


