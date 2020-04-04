KS Dynamic Trendlines Indicator

DESCRIPTION:
-----------
KS Dynamic Trendlines is an advanced indicator that automatically detects swing points 
and draws intelligent trendlines that adapt to market conditions in real-time.

KEY FEATURES:
------------
Automatic swing high/low detection
Dynamic trendline generation connecting swing points
Real-time break detection - broken trendlines disappear automatically
Next strongest trendline appears when current one breaks
Multi-timeframe support - detect on H4, display on M15
Parallel trendline filtering - removes redundant lines
Distance filtering - hide trendlines too far from price
Customizable colors, widths, and styles
Zigzag visualization with labeled swing points


SWING DETECTION:
- DetectionTimeframe: Choose timeframe for swing detection (CURRENT, M1-MN1)
- SwingBars: Number of bars to left/right for swing validation (default: 10)
- ThresholdPoints: Minimum distance between swing levels (default: 50)

ZIGZAG DISPLAY:
- ShowZigzag: Display zigzag lines connecting swings
- UpperZigzagColor/LowerZigzagColor: Colors for zigzag lines
- ZigzagWidth: Line thickness
- ZigzagStyle: Line style (solid, dot, dash, etc.)


DYNAMIC TRENDLINES:
- ShowTrendlines: Enable/disable trendline feature
- MaxTrendlines: How many trendlines to show per type (1-10, default: 3)
- MaxDistancePoints: Hide trendlines farther than X points (0 = unlimited)
- ParallelFilterPoints: Hide parallel lines closer than X points (default: 50)
- UpperTrendColor/LowerTrendColor: Colors for trendlines
- TrendlineWidth: Line thickness
- TrendlineStyle: Line style
- ExtendTrendlines: Extend lines to the left
- HideOnBreak: Automatically hide broken trendlines
KS Invert Chart Pro Indicator
Kulvinder Singh
Indicators
Overview Unlock a fresh perspective on your charts with the KS Invert Chart Pro Indicator – a powerful, zero-lag tool designed exclusively for MetaTrader 5. This innovative indicator inverts bars or candles mathematically (by multiplying price data by -1), revealing hidden patterns, contrarian opportunities, and inverse correlations that traditional views might miss. Perfect for advanced traders employing correlation strategies, multi-timeframe analysis, or hedge monitoring. Whether you're spott
FREE
RR Ratio KS Simple Calculator Indicator
Kulvinder Singh
Indicators
RR Ratio KS Simple Calculator Indicator Overview The RR Ratio KS Simple Calculator Indicator is a free, lightweight tool for MetaTrader 5 that automatically visualizes risk-reward (RR) ratios on your chart. Designed for manual traders and automated systems (EAs), it detects open positions with defined stop-loss (SL) and take-profit (TP) levels, then overlays clear visual zones to show potential risk and reward areas, including precise dollar amounts. This helps traders quickly assess trade setup
FREE
RR Ratio KS Visual Calculator
Kulvinder Singh
Indicators
RR Ratio KS Visual Calculator Unlock effortless risk-reward mastery with the RR Ratio KS Visual Calculator —a sleek, professional MetaTrader 5 indicator that automates TP/SL calculations and delivers crystal-clear visual setups directly on your chart. No more tedious manual math or miscalculations: it instantly computes precise dollar amounts based on your lot size and position direction (buy/sell), displaying interactive lines for TP, SL, half-price targets, and open levels. Perfect for traders
RR Ratio KS Visual Calculator Amount Based EA
Kulvinder Singh
Utilities
RR Ratio KS Visual Calculator Amount Based EA Master dollar-based risk management like never before with the RR Ratio KS Visual Calculator Amount Based EA —a game-changing MetaTrader 5 utility that automates precise, fixed-dollar risk/reward setups on your chart. Perfect for traders tired of volatile lot sizing or manual calculations, this EA locks in exact dollar risks (e.g., $50 per trade) and rewards (e.g., $150 for 1:3 RR), dynamically adjusting stops and targets based on position size. No m
RR Ratio KS Visual Calculator Point Based EA
Kulvinder Singh
Utilities
RR Ratio KS Visual Calculator Point Based EA Elevate your risk management game with the RR Ratio KS Visual Calculator Point Based EA —the ultimate MetaTrader 5 utility that turns complex risk-reward calculations into a simple, visual powerhouse on your chart. Designed for precision traders, this Expert Advisor (EA) automates point-based RR ratio analysis, helping you size positions, set stops and targets dynamically, and maintain ironclad discipline without manual math or guesswork. Say goodbye
KS Trading Book With Performance Calendar
Kulvinder Singh
Indicators
KS Trading Book With Performance Calendar This MetaTrader 5 indicator revolutionizes how traders track and analyze their performance by transforming raw trade data into a dynamic, visual trading journal and calendar—right on your chart. No more manual spreadsheets or expensive third-party tools (which can cost $30–$100/month). It automatically collects every trade, updates in real-time every 3 seconds, and delivers actionable insights to boost discipline, spot patterns, and refine your strategy
KS PropFirm and Broker Dashboard Pro
Kulvinder Singh
Utilities
KS PropFirm and Broker Dashboard Pro: Your Ultimate Compliance Guardian for Prop Firm Challenges Elevate Your Prop Firm Journey with Precision Monitoring Tired of juggling spreadsheets, calculators, and manual checks to stay compliant during high-stakes prop firm challenges? KS PropFirm and Broker Dashboard Pro is the all-in-one MT5 utility engineered for serious traders tackling firms like FTMO, MyForexFunds, The5%ers, and beyond. This lightweight dashboard delivers real-time insights into your
