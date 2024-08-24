WaCandleTimerMT5
- Indicators
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- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 11 November 2025
Wa Candle Timer MT5 displays a live countdown showing how much time is left until the current candle closes on the main chart. As the bar approaches its end, the timer changes color (by default when ~95% of the candle’s duration has elapsed, i.e., ~5% time remaining).
The indicator is lightweight, clear, and ideal for traders who synchronize entries/exits with candle closes.
Key Features
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Real-time countdown to bar close for any symbol and timeframe.
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Color change when the candle is near completion (default threshold ≈ 95% elapsed).
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Clean, unobtrusive on-chart text with customizable font and size.
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Safe object management: v2 cleans up only its own objects (prefix "Wa_CT" ), preserving all your other chart items.
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Efficient and light on resources.
Inputs
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clrBeforeDecisionPointTimer – Text color before the threshold.
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clrAfterDecisionPointTimer – Text color after the threshold (near candle close).
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fontSizeTimer – Text size.
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fontTimer – Font family (e.g., "Arial" ).
Note: The internal threshold is DecisionPointForCandleTimer = 95 (≈ 5% remaining). If you need a different threshold, let me know and I’ll provide a build with it as an input.
How It Works (Tech Notes)
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The indicator computes the current bar’s start time and length ( PeriodSeconds ) to derive the remaining time ( Xd Xh Xm Xs ).
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It draws a single text object on the main chart and updates it as the candle progresses.
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On removal/terminal close, OnDeinit() calls ObjectsDeleteAll(0, Objs_name, -1) to delete only objects whose names start with the indicator’s prefix.
Compatibility
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Platform: MetaTrader 5, all timeframes.
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Chart: Main chart window (not subwindows).
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Works alongside other indicators and manual drawings without interference.
Good to Know
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The indicator is display-only: it does not place, modify, or manage trades.
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No alerts/push/email in this version—focused on a clean visual timer.
Managed to figure out how to apply to charts