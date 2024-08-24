WaCandleTimerMT5

5

Wa Candle Timer MT5 displays a live countdown showing how much time is left until the current candle closes on the main chart. As the bar approaches its end, the timer changes color (by default when ~95% of the candle’s duration has elapsed, i.e., ~5% time remaining).
The indicator is lightweight, clear, and ideal for traders who synchronize entries/exits with candle closes.

Key Features

  • Real-time countdown to bar close for any symbol and timeframe.

  • Color change when the candle is near completion (default threshold ≈ 95% elapsed).

  • Clean, unobtrusive on-chart text with customizable font and size.

  • Safe object management: v2 cleans up only its own objects (prefix "Wa_CT" ), preserving all your other chart items.

  • Efficient and light on resources.

Inputs

  • clrBeforeDecisionPointTimer – Text color before the threshold.

  • clrAfterDecisionPointTimer – Text color after the threshold (near candle close).

  • fontSizeTimer – Text size.

  • fontTimer – Font family (e.g., "Arial" ).

Note: The internal threshold is DecisionPointForCandleTimer = 95 (≈ 5% remaining). If you need a different threshold, let me know and I’ll provide a build with it as an input.

How It Works (Tech Notes)

  • The indicator computes the current bar’s start time and length ( PeriodSeconds ) to derive the remaining time ( Xd Xh Xm Xs ).

  • It draws a single text object on the main chart and updates it as the candle progresses.

  • On removal/terminal close, OnDeinit() calls ObjectsDeleteAll(0, Objs_name, -1) to delete only objects whose names start with the indicator’s prefix.

Compatibility

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5, all timeframes.

  • Chart: Main chart window (not subwindows).

  • Works alongside other indicators and manual drawings without interference.

Good to Know

  • The indicator is display-only: it does not place, modify, or manage trades.

  • No alerts/push/email in this version—focused on a clean visual timer.

Reviews 1
Yvonne Tiananga
18
Yvonne Tiananga 2026.06.08 01:32 
 

Managed to figure out how to apply to charts

Recommended products
Proton Candle Time MT5
Vijay Singh
Indicators
Proton Candle Time MT5 OVERVIEW Proton Candle Time MT5 is an indicator for MetaTrader 5 that displays a real-time countdown timer showing the number of seconds remaining in the current candle. The indicator updates continuously as the candle develops and resets when a new candle opens. This tool is designed for traders who need precise timing information while analyzing price action. PRIMARY FUNCTION The indicator displays the active candle countdown timer directly on the chart. The timer show
FREE
TradeInfo MT5
Manuraj Dhanda
4.38 (16)
Utilities
TradeInfo is a utility indicator which displays the most important information of the current account and position. Displayed information: Information about the current account (Balance, Equity, Free Margin). Current spread, current drawdown (DD), planned profit, expected losses, etc. Number of open position(s), volume (LOT), profit. Today’s and yesterday’s range. Remaining time to the next candle. Last day profit information. MagicNumber filter. Comment filter. Indicator parameters: ShowPro
FREE
Kiwi Multi Pairs Indicator MT5
- Nguyen Ngoc Diep
Indicators
Kiwi Multi Pairs Indicator MT5 v1.01 Kiwi Multi Pairs Indicator MT5 is a multi-market and multi-timeframe confirmation dashboard for MetaTrader 5. Instead of opening many charts and checking indicators individually, Kiwi Multi Pairs Indicator brings 9 markets, 5 technical indicators and 7 timeframes together in one easy-to-read dashboard. The indicator is designed to help traders quickly identify bullish, bearish and mixed market conditions and compare confirmation across different symbols and t
FREE
Matrix Arrow Indicator Multi Timeframe Panel MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (4)
Indicators
The   Matrix Arrow Indicator Multi Timeframe Panel MT5   is a free add on and a great asset for your   Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5 . It shows the current   Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5   signal for 5 user customized timeframes and for 16 modifiable symbols/instruments in total. The user has the option to enable/disable any of the 10 standard indicators, that the Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5 consists of. All of the 10 standard indicators attributes are also adjustable, as in the   Matrix Arrow Indicat
FREE
Session Box Hours
Aleksandr Bernes
Indicators
Session Box Hours draws rectangular session windows on the chart for Asia, London, and New York. Each box uses the high and low of bars that fall inside the configured time range. It is a visual context tool only — it does not send orders or generate entry signals. What it does - Three sessions: Asia, London, New York (each on/off + hours/minutes + color) - Time base: broker/server clock or GMT hours with Broker GMT offset - Overnight sessions (end ≤ start) span into the next day - History depth
FREE
Double Correlation
Michele Bini
Indicators
Double Correlation indicator (free) plots two windowed correlations in a separate window.  the size of window is taken as input before the two symbols to correlate to. Two symbols are taken as an input parameters as well as period length. and the two correlations are computed with the currently shown symbol ex: input GBPJPY and AUDNZD.  current symbol EURUSD then the following will be computed corr(EURUSD,GBPJPY) and corr(EURUSD,AUDNZD) The indicator can be useful to run a multi-symbol pair trad
FREE
Strifor Smart Lot Calculator eng version
Strifor (Mauritius) Ltd
5 (8)
Indicators
Strifor Lot Calculator is a tool for MetaTrader 5 that helps traders calculate the correct lot size based on risk and stop-loss. It allows you to trade more consciously, manage risks better, and save time on manual calculations. Advantages Accurate risk control – automatically calculates the lot size according to your chosen risk %. Two working modes – manual input or quick calculation using chart lines. Supports all popular instruments – forex pairs, gold (XAUUSD), oil (USOIL/WTI), indices (US
FREE
Show Pips for MT5
Roman Podpora
4.48 (31)
Indicators
This information indicator will be useful for those who always want to be aware of the current situation on the account. VERSION MT 4 - More useful indicators The indicator displays data such as profit in points, percentage and currency, as well as the spread for the current pair and the time until the bar closes on the current timeframe. There are several options for placing the information line on the chart: - To the right of the price (runs behind the price); - As a comment (in the upper lef
FREE
Session Volume Profile Naked POC MT5
Vitaliy Noshchenko
Indicators
Session Volume Profile with POC, Value Area and naked POC tracking — the market's auction map on your chart. • Sessions by any anchor TF (day by default): for each session the indicator computes POC (point of control), VAH/VAL (Value Area borders) and session high/low, and draws them as levels. • Naked POC: untested POCs from past sessions extend to the right until price finally touches them — magnets the market remembers. • Live profile histogram at the right edge of the chart: volume by price
FREE
Account Statistics
TPS Akademie UG
Indicators
Account Statistics – Dashboard for Trading Statistics in MetaTrader 5 Account Statistics is an analysis and reporting tool for MetaTrader 5. It displays the most important metrics of your trading account directly on the chart and enables structured evaluation of your performance over various time periods. The product is aimed at traders who want to systematically analyze their results and document them in a transparent way. Features The integrated dashboard displays the most important trading
FREE
KS Multisymbol Daily Week Month Live Dashboard
Kulvinder Singh
Indicators
This is a multi-symbol dashboard indicator for MetaTrader 5 that gives you a live overview of market bias and range status for up to 20 symbols at once. Pro Version has notification feature available on Mql5 Store. Key Features: Attach to any chart — Works independently of the chart’s symbol. Live Dashboard Table showing: Current price Daily, Weekly, Monthly Bias (price vs. the current period’s OPEN) Daily, Weekly, Monthly Range Status : HIGH → Price broke above previous period’s high (bullish b
FREE
CTJM Candle Timer
Jivarajah Tharamarajah
5 (2)
Indicators
The CTJM Candle Timer Indicator is a robust tool developed for traders who use MetaTrader 5. Designed with precision, it displays the remaining time for the current candle on a trading chart, enabling traders to monitor the market more effectively and make timely decisions. With a customizable visual interface, users can adjust colors, font sizes, and positioning to suit their preferences. Some key features of this indicator include: Real-Time Candle Countdown: Keeps traders informed of the exa
FREE
MultiFrame Volume Trend MT5
Quang Huy Quach
5 (1)
Indicators
MultiFrame Volume Trend (MFVI) is a powerful VWAP-based indicator that displays volume trends across multiple timeframes in a clean, easy-to-read dashboard directly on your chart. Instantly capture the overall market direction in just seconds. Features Multi-timeframe VWAP analysis from M1 to MN1. Dashboard panel shows the trend state of each timeframe at a glance. Plots VWAP line and buy/sell arrows directly on the chart. Fully customizable: colors, line width, panel position, arrow symbols. Bu
FREE
DBS Time
Dmitriy Burlachenko
5 (3)
Indicators
A small utility displays the time in five time zones. You can customize the display of one to five time zones. For each time it is configured: show or not; name; time offset from GMT; color; In general settings, you can change: date / time format ("hh: mi", "hh: mi: ss", "yyyy.mm.dd hh: mi", "yyyy.mm.dd hh: mi: ss") font name; font size; offset from the left edge of the chart; offset from the top edge of the chart;
FREE
EmaRsi robot
Deepak Saini
Experts
https://youtu.be/KHhg88fXWTk?si=ZoVtpc-wpfTVImSL 5-Minute Trading Strategy | Quick & Effective for Beginners Welcome to our trading channel- the deepak trading In this video, we'll be exploring a simple 5-minute trading strategy that can help you capture quick market movements and make profitable trades. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, this strategy is designed to give you clear entry and exit points using technical indicators like EMA, RSI, and Stochastic Oscillator.
FREE
Chart Mirror Client MT5
Fabio Albano
Indicators
This indicator will mirror the assets in use in another metatrader, being able to choose the timeframe and a template. This is the Metatrader 5 Client, it needs the Metatrader 4 or 5 Server versions: Metatrader 4 Mirror Chart Server:   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88644 Metatrader 5 Mirror Chart Server: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88652 Details of how it works in the video.
FREE
Spread highlighter
Jonathan Daniel Marion
Indicators
This spread indicator displays the actual spread of each candle. It highlights the maximum spread and the minimum spread of the chosen symbol. This indicator is very helpful to see in real time the spread evolution helping to avoid taking a trade when the spread is too high. Inputs: Print value in Points: if true displays the spread as a whole number D isplay minimum and maximum spread of the past N days: select the number of days to consider the maximum and minimum spread Automatically adj
FREE
Volt Info
Ahmad Ali Lutfi
5 (1)
Indicators
VoltTrade Info — Real-Time Account Statistics Panel for MT5 VoltTrade Info is a comprehensive account monitoring dashboard designed for MetaTrader 5. It displays all critical trading statistics in one clean, dark-themed panel — giving you full visibility of your account performance at a glance. Key Features: Account Overview Real-time Balance, Equity, Deposits, Withdrawals Leverage and account currency display Live date and time Exposure Monitor Buy and Sell lots currently open Net lot position
FREE
Gann Swing Chart
Nguyen Duy Trung
Indicators
This indicator show Gann Swing Chart (One Bar) with multi layer wave. 1. Wave layer   F1: Gann waves are drawn based on candles. SGann wave(Swing of Gann) is drawn based on Gann wave of wave layer   F1. 2. Wave layer F2: Is a Gann wave drawn based on the SGann wave of wave layer F1. SGann waves are drawn based on Gann waves of wave layer   F2. 3. Wave layer F3: Is a Gann wave drawn based on the SGann wave of wave layer F2. SGann waves are drawn based on Gann waves of wave layer   F3. ---------Vi
FREE
Breakeven Bot
Gabriel Paul Ange Perrin
Utilities
Optimize your trading management with Breakeven Bot, the essential tool for active traders managing multiple positions at once. No more wasting time manually adjusting your stops—one click is all it takes to secure your profits! Main Feature: ️ "BREAKEVEN" Button – Instantly set all profitable positions to breakeven and protect your gains quickly. ️ Customization Options: Set breakeven in pips or currency, depending on your preference. Choose whether breakeven should be at the entr
FREE
WH Trading Sessions MT5
Wissam Hussein
Indicators
Enhance your trading precision with the WH  Trading Sessions MT5 indicator for MetaTrader 5! This powerful tool helps you visualize and manage key market sessions effortlessly. Based on :  WH SMC Indicator MT5 MT4 Version :  WH Trading Sessions MT4 Key Features: Interactive GUI Panel – Easily select and toggle between Asia, London, and New York trading sessions. Customizable Alerts & Settings – Tailor the indicator to your strategy with an intuitive Options Tab . Fast & Responsive Interface
FREE
TMA Overlay
Quang Huy Quach
Indicators
TMA Overlay Indicator for MT5 - User Guide 1. Introduction TMA Overlay is a versatile technical analysis indicator for the MetaTrader 5 platform. The indicator's goal is to provide traders with a comprehensive overview of the trend, potential entry signals, and key trading sessions, all integrated into a single chart. This is not a trading system, but a comprehensive analysis tool designed to help you make more informed decisions. 2. Core Indicator Components The indicator consists of multiple c
FREE
Simple Range Filter
Mattia Impicciatore
Indicators
Simple Range Filter is an indicator designed to highlight candles with high or low volatility . It calculates the average range (High - Low) over a defined number of candles and dynamically adjusts the thresholds based on market conditions. Main Features: Dynamic calculation of average range Visual highlighting of bars with above or below-average range Configurable parameters for colors and calculation period Real-time updates (tick-by-tick) Use Cases: Helps identify periods of low volatility (
FREE
AZ ATR indicator with volume correlation bonus
Yurii Shvechikov
5 (1)
Indicators
AZ ATR indicator (with volume correlation bonus) Standard ATR indicator, you can enable ignoring abnormally large candles. It is possible to change the location of the displayed text in 4 corners of the chart. You can change the calculation period (days ago). Bonus - the indicator has a correlation with volumes. Can be enabled to display a possible priority at the current moment in the market. What do the values ​​mean: Positive correlation (0.3 - 1.0): 0.3-0.7 - moderate connection
FREE
Pin Bars MT5
Yury Emeliyanov
Indicators
Main purpose:   "Pin Bars"   is designed to automatically detect pin bars on financial market charts. A pin bar is a candle with a characteristic body and a long tail, which can signal a trend reversal or correction. How it works:   The indicator analyzes each candle on the chart, determining the size of the body, tail and nose of the candle. When a pin bar corresponding to predefined parameters is detected, the indicator marks it on the chart with an up or down arrow, depending on the directi
FREE
VWAP Personnal Custom
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicators
VWAP_PC_MQL5 — a simple home-built VWAP indicator showing real-time volume-weighted price levels directly on your MT5 chart. TF: Works on all timeframes. Pair: Compatible with all symbols — Forex, indices, commodities, and stocks. Settings: Applied Price – price type used for VWAP calculation (Close, Typical, Weighted, etc.) Line Color / Width / Style – customize VWAP line appearance Session Reset – optional reset per day or continuous mode How it works (VWAP principle): VWAP (Volume Weighted
FREE
Global Stop Loss and Target Setter
Felicien Badou Diouf
Utilities
Free Global Stop Loss and Take Profit Setter with Break Even Free one click Stop Loss and Take Profit tool for manual trading. Apply a fixed SL and TP to every open position on the symbol, or move them all to break even, with a single button. It only modifies Stop Loss and Take Profit levels — it never opens or closes a trade. Set your SL and TP distance in points, click once, and every position on the current symbol is protected. The break even button moves stops to entry (or a configurable num
FREE
Mini Panel Plus
PATRICK ANTONIO MORELO A.
4.33 (15)
Utilities
Remodeling the BoletaMiniPanel, the Mini Panel Plus has the same functionalities, but is now in the form of a box that allows it to be minimized and placed anywhere on the chart. Simple Panel with Stop loss (Loss), Stop gain (Gain), Trailing stop (TS) and Breakeven (BE-P). The Lot is the number of contracts to be traded. Gain is the number, in points, at which the stop gain will be positioned. If you don't want to place a stop gain, just put 0 (zero) in its place and when you open the order it w
FREE
Show up to 4 trading sessions
Tran Van Luc
Indicators
Supports displaying up to 4 trading sessions with fully adjustable start and end times. Each session can be customized individually with unique colors and visual styles. Users can choose between drawing rectangles or filling areas, while the indicator clearly displays each session’s price range for better market insight. Free to use until the end of 2025. The paid version will be available starting from 2026.
FREE
Click Trading
Jawad Tauheed
5 (2)
Experts
One Click Trading – Auto TP SL Developer TraderLinkz Version 1.00 Category Utility What it does Adds missing TP and SL to your manual trades and pending orders Sets them once per ticket Lets you move TP and SL afterward Works on hedging and netting accounts Scans on every tick and reacts on trade events Why you want it You place faster entries You get consistent risk and exit targets You reduce fat finger errors You keep full manual control Quick start Attach the EA to any chart Keep TP and SL e
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.79 (149)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE:   Smart Trend Trading System is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades.   [User Manual]   ,  [PDF]  ,   [Installation manual]   and  [Online course] Smart T
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (11)
Indicators
Trend Sniper X is a multi-timeframe trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5 that helps traders identify trend direction and potential reversal points with clarity and precision. Price Information: The current price is promotional and is subject to change as upcoming updates and new features are released. Code2Profit Channel Master the Market with Multi-Timeframe Analysis! How to Maximize Your Win Rate with Trend Sniper X: Key Rules & Session Tips Technical Specifications Platform MetaTrader 5
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
Indicators
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading opp
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (94)
Indicators
From time to time, I trade using this system myself. Check out my manual BOMBER trading on a live account— LIVE SIGNAL Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk"
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Indicators
The legend is back! Entry Points Pro 10. A relaunch of the legendary indicator that held a Top-3 spot on the MQL5 Market for 3 years. Hundreds of rave reviews (589 across two versions), thousands of traders use it every day, 31,000+ demo downloads  across   MT4   +   MT5 . I have read every one of your reviews from the past five years — and instead of promises, I built the answers into version 10. From an author who has been in the market since 1999 and values honesty, his reputation and his cli
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
4.61 (31)
Indicators
SuperScalp Pro –  Professional Multi-Layer Confluence Scalping System SuperScalp Pro is a professional multi-layer confluence scalping system designed to help traders identify higher-probability opportunities with clearer entry confirmation, ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and flexible signal filtering across XAUUSD, BTCUSD, and major Forex pairs. Full documentation available in the product blog:   [User Guide] Auto trading available via SuperScalp Pro Auto Trader EA:   [Auto Trader
GoldenX Entry MT5
Kareem Abbas
5 (15)
Indicators
Price will increase by $20 every 10 buyers to maintain premium value. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. You have probably tested dozens of indicators before. But we are not here to be “just another signals indicator.” Behind GoldenX Entry is intensive research & development focused on building sophisticated algorithms designed to adapt to the real behavior of every instrument — not generic signals recycled everywhere else. From advanced Auto Optim
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (6)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
SMC Intraday Formula
Kareem Abbas
5 (22)
Indicators
Secure the Lowest Price Today. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. Let's be honest first. No indicator will make you profitable on its own. If someone tells you otherwise, they're selling you a dream. Every indicator that shows perfect buy/sell arrows can be made to look flawless — just zoom into the right window of history and screenshot the winners. We won't do that. SMC Intraday Formula is a tool. It reads the market structure for you, maps the hig
Zoryk Gold
Reda El Koutbane
5 (6)
Indicators
discount ends SOON next price 69 $ ZORYK — Advanced XAUUSD Signal System for MetaTrader 5 You know the feeling. You spend time analyzing gold. You wait for the entry. You finally open the trade, and price immediately moves against you. You close too early, move the Stop Loss or hesitate for a few seconds. Then the market reaches the exact destination you originally expected without you. The direction was not always the problem. The real problem was uncertainty. You did not know exactly where th
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Indicators
The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (2)
Indicators
The SUPERHERO indicator is a multi-currency trading system designed on an "all-inclusive" basis. The indicator independently analyzes the market and provides signals on when to open and close trades. It uses Stop Loss and Take Profit orders. The R:R ratio is 1:1. From time to time, I personally trade based on this system's signals, and here are the results I get—   LIVE SIGNAL This system can send push notifications to your smartphone, so you can place trades "on the go" without needing to be ti
Gold Entry Sniper
Tahir Mehmood
5 (19)
Indicators
Gold Entry Sniper – Professional Multi-Timeframe ATR Dashboard for Gold Scalping & Swing Trading Gold Entry Sniper is a cutting-edge MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to give traders precise buy/sell signals for XAUUSD and other symbols, powered by ATR Trailing Stop logic and a multi-timeframe analysis dashboard . Built for both scalpers and swing traders, it combines real-time market direction , dynamic stop levels , and professional visual dashboards to help you identify high-probability gold en
Session High Low Lines
Rostyslav Hrytsai
Indicators
Session High Low Lines Indicator that plots key intraday reference levels directly on the chart: the previous day's high/low and the current day's high/low, updated automatically as the new day forms. An optional previous week high/low can also be displayed. These levels are widely used as reference points for potential support and resistance zones, breakout confirmation, and range context during a trading session. Features Previous day High/Low lines Current day High/Low lines (updates in real
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.44 (54)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases . SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. [Online Course] ,  [How to use] , [User Manual] ,  [PDF]  And [DEMO] Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, n
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy   is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
Indicators
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Indicators
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (18)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Indicators
Power Candles V3 - Self-Optimizing Strength Indicator Power Candles V3 turns currency and instrument strength into an actionable trade plan on every chart it is attached to. Instead of just coloring candles, it runs a live auto-optimization in the background and hands you the best Stop Loss, Take Profit and signal threshold for the symbol in front of you. One click adopts it for live trading - entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit rays appear on the chart at the exact prices, and alerts fire with dir
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Indicators
Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.26 (19)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
SR Liquidity MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (2)
Indicators
SR Liquidity   is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that dr
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Indicators
Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Latest News : Version 1.64 has been released, All trades now have a Stop Loss placed behind the relevant Support/Resistance zones. The Smart Close function has also been improved to increase the EA’s performance in this version. Since August 9, the live signal has been running on Version 1.64. Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next
Crystal Quantum Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
Indicators
CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5
Prime Horizon
5 (9)
Indicators
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an MT5 indicator designed for traders who want to read market structure and the main price reaction zones directly on the chart. It combines BOS, ChoCH, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity, Kill Zones, Volume Profile, and a compact dashboard for quick analysis. This indicator targets traders who use market structure, ICT and Smart Money concepts as a decision framework. It can help spot trend continuations, possible reversals, price imbala
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
Indicators
LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
FiboSniper Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
Indicators
FiboSniper Pro – Professional Multi-Filter Fibonacci Grid Trading System FiboSniper Pro is an advanced technical trading indicator system that combines Fibonacci Envelopes with multi-layer filters including ADX, EMA, RSI, ATR, and Time Filters to help identify   filtered entry opportunities , along with automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on ATR volatility. It is specifically designed for traders who focus on M5 scalping strategies. After purchase, please contact me to receive instr
More from author
Engulfing Period
Wachinou Lionnel Pyrrhus Sovi Guidi
5 (3)
Indicators
Engulfing Period V75Killed Indicator: Revolutionize Your Trading Strategy! (This indicator is PRIVATE and exclusively for traders who know its specific purpose and value.) The Engulfing Period V75Killed Indicator is a game-changer for traders looking to effortlessly spot key engulfing periods across multiple timeframes. By marking engulfing zones directly on your chart, this indicator saves you time and enhances your ability to seize high-probability trading opportunities. Key Features: Multi-T
FREE
Previous Candle Levels MT5
Wachinou Lionnel Pyrrhus Sovi Guidi
1 (1)
Indicators
Previous Candle Levels MT5 shows the previous candle levels, it shows the previous candle Open High Low Close levels (OHLC Levels) in different time frame. It's designed to help the trader to analyse the market and pay attention to the previous candle levels in different time frame.  We all know that the OHLC Levels in Monthly, Weekly and Daily are really strong and must of the time, the price strongly reacts at those levels. In the technical analysis, the user can use them as a support and res
FREE
Asian Range BreakOut
Wachinou Lionnel Pyrrhus Sovi Guidi
Indicators
Fully Customizable – Adapt the indicator to your personal trading style by modifying parameters such as range time, colors, line styles, and risk-reward settings. Trade Levels Visualization – Automatically draws entry price, stop loss (SL), and take profit (TP) levels based on breakout conditions. Seamless Integration with Expert Advisors (EAs) – Take full control of your automated strategies by adding extra confirmations such as RSI, Moving Averages, Break of Structure (BOS), and more. Yo
FREE
Gbpjpy Asian Breakout
Wachinou Lionnel Pyrrhus Sovi Guidi
Experts
GBPJPY Asian Breakout EA Asian Session Breakout Strategy | Fully Automated M5 Expert Advisor 100% Automated Trading System GBPJPY Asian Breakout is a fully autonomous Expert Advisor designed to trade Asian session breakouts on the GBPJPY currency pair, using the M5 (5-minute) timeframe. It combines smart breakout logic, dynamic risk management, and strict time filtering for clean, consistent, and disciplined execution. Strategy Highlights Detects and trades breakouts of the Asian r
FREE
Wa Candle Timer MT5
Wachinou Lionnel Pyrrhus Sovi Guidi
Indicators
Wa Candle Timer MT5 Wa Candle Timer MT5 is a powerful and user-friendly indicator designed to display the remaining time until the next candle forms on your MT5 chart. This tool helps traders stay aware of candle closure times, allowing for better trade execution and decision-making. Key Features : Displays the countdown timer for the current candle. Changes color when the remaining time falls below a user-defined percentage. Customizable alert when the candle reaches a specified perce
FREE
Wa Candle Timer MT4
Wachinou Lionnel Pyrrhus Sovi Guidi
5 (1)
Indicators
Wa Candle Timer MT4 Wa Candle Timer MT4 is a powerful and user-friendly indicator designed to display the remaining time until the next candle forms on your MT4 chart. This tool helps traders stay aware of candle closure times, allowing for better trade execution and decision-making. Key Features : Displays the countdown timer for the current candle. Changes color when the remaining time falls below a user-defined percentage. New in v3.00: Customizable alert when the timer reaches a sp
FREE
WaPreviousCandleLevelsMT5
Wachinou Lionnel Pyrrhus Sovi Guidi
Indicators
!!!This Free Version just works on EURUSD!!! Wa Previous Candle Levels MT5 shows the previous candle levels, it shows the previous candle Open High Low Close levels (OHLC Levels) in different time frame. It's designed to help the trader to analyse the market and pay attention to the previous candle levels in different time frame.  We all know that the OHLC Levels in Monthly, Weekly and Daily are really strong and must of the time, the price strongly reacts at those levels. In the technical anal
FREE
Previous Candle Levels MT4
Wachinou Lionnel Pyrrhus Sovi Guidi
Indicators
WaPreviousCandleLevels MT4 shows the previous candle levels, it shows the previous candle Open High Low Close levels (OHLC Levels) in different time frame. It's designed to help the trader to analyse the market and pay attention to the previous candle levels in different time frame.  We all know that the OHLC Levels in Monthly, Weekly and Daily are really strong and must of the time, the price strongly reacts at those levels. In the technical analysis, the user can use them as a support and res
FREE
Wa Candle Timer Percentage MT5
Wachinou Lionnel Pyrrhus Sovi Guidi
Indicators
Wa Candle Timer Percentage MT5 is an indicator which shows the user how much time is remaining until the next candle will form. The percentage of the evolution of the current candle is also displayed. The user can set the percentage that the candle timer will change the color. These are the settings: 1- The percentage that the candle timer will change the color. 2- Color of Candle Timer when it's BELOW the percentage set by the user. 3- Color of Candle Timer when it's ABOVE the percentage set b
FREE
Engulfing Period MT4
Wachinou Lionnel Pyrrhus Sovi Guidi
Indicators
Engulfing Period V75Killed Indicator for MT4 – Master Market Reversals with Precision! (This indicator is PRIVATE and designed exclusively for traders who understand its unique value.) The Engulfing Period V75Killed Indicator for MetaTrader 4 is a powerful tool for traders who want to effortlessly detect bullish and bearish engulfing patterns across multiple timeframes. By highlighting key engulfing zones directly on your chart, this indicator helps you seize high-probability trading opportuniti
FREE
WaPreviousCandleLevelsMT4
Wachinou Lionnel Pyrrhus Sovi Guidi
Indicators
!!!The free version works only on "EURUSD"!!! WaPreviousCandleLevels MT4 shows the previous candle levels, it shows the previous candle Open High Low Close levels (OHLC Levels) in different time frame. It's designed to help the trader to analyse the market and pay attention to the previous candle levels in different time frame.  We all know that the OHLC Levels in Monthly, Weekly and Daily are really strong and must of the time, the price strongly reacts at those levels. In the technical analys
FREE
WaSwap MT4
Wachinou Lionnel Pyrrhus Sovi Guidi
5 (1)
Indicators
WaSwap MT4 Indicator shows the current Swap Long and current Swap Short with color. * Set the Swap Threshold and the color to identify when the current swap is below or above the Spread Threshold. * Set X axis and Y axis and chose the Corner and the Anchor to position the Swap Label on the chart. * Write the font and the font size for more confort. * Activate alert if the current Swap Long or the current Swap Short is below the swap threshold. * The user will never swing with a negative sw
FREE
WaSpread MT5
Wachinou Lionnel Pyrrhus Sovi Guidi
Indicators
WaSpread MT5 Indicator shows the current spread in pips with color. * Set the Spread Threshold and the color to identify when the current spread is below or above the Spread Threshold. * Set X axis and Y axis and chose the Corner and the Anchor to position the Spread Label on the chart. * Write the font and the font size for more confort. * Activate alert if the current spread is above the spread threshold. * For more precision, the user can choose to show the decimal numbers. * The user
FREE
WaSwap MT5
Wachinou Lionnel Pyrrhus Sovi Guidi
Indicators
WaSwap MT5 Indicator shows the current Swap Long and current Swap Short with color. * Set the Swap Threshold and the color to identify when the current swap is below or above the Spread Threshold. * Set X axis and Y axis and chose the Corner and the Anchor to position the Swap Label on the chart. * Write the font and the font size for more confort. * Activate alert if the current Swap Long or the current Swap Short is below the swap threshold. * The user will never swing with a negative sw
FREE
WaSpread MT4
Wachinou Lionnel Pyrrhus Sovi Guidi
Indicators
WaSpread MT4 Indicator shows the current spread in pips with color. * Set the Spread Threshold and the color to identify when the current spread is below or above the Spread Threshold. * Set X axis and Y axis and chose the Corner and the Anchor to position the Spread Label on the chart. * Write the font and the font size for more confort. * Activate alert if the current spread is above the spread threshold. * For more precision, the user can choose to show the decimal numbers. * The user
FREE
Wa Candle Timer Percentage
Wachinou Lionnel Pyrrhus Sovi Guidi
Indicators
Wa Candle Timer Percentage MT4 is an indicator which shows the user how much time is remaining until the next candle will form. The percentage of the evolution of the current candle is also displayed. The user can set the percentage that the candle timer will change the color. These are the settings: 1- The percentage that the candle timer will change the color. 2- Color of Candle Timer when it's BELOW the percentage set by the user. 3- Color of Candle Timer when it's ABOVE the percentage set b
FREE
Filter:
Yvonne Tiananga
18
Yvonne Tiananga 2026.06.08 01:32 
 

Managed to figure out how to apply to charts

Reply to review