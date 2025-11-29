RR Ratio KS Visual Calculator Amount Based EA

RR Ratio KS Visual Calculator Amount Based EA

Master dollar-based risk management like never before with the RR Ratio KS Visual Calculator Amount Based EA—a game-changing MetaTrader 5 utility that automates precise, fixed-dollar risk/reward setups on your chart. Perfect for traders tired of volatile lot sizing or manual calculations, this EA locks in exact dollar risks (e.g., $50 per trade) and rewards (e.g., $150 for 1:3 RR), dynamically adjusting stops and targets based on position size. No more guesswork: enter a trade, and it handles the rest in 1-2 seconds, ensuring consistent discipline across forex, stocks, or any MT5 instrument.

Key Features

  • Fixed Dollar RR Precision: Set absolute risk/reward amounts in currency (not pips)—auto-scales TP/SL distances for any lot size, maintaining your predefined edge without overexposure.
  • One-Click Automated Execution: Instantly places and manages TP/SL on entry; supports unlimited simultaneous positions with zero manual tweaks.
  • Intelligent Breakeven Trailing: Smart trailing moves stops to breakeven at customizable thresholds, plus live recalculation for real-time adjustments amid volatility.
  • Interactive Visual Dashboard: On-chart control panel with drag-and-drop tools for visualizing setups, plus full customization of colors, alerts, and layouts for a pro-level interface.
  • Advanced Notifications & Flexibility: Email/push alerts for entries, exits, or RR breaches; flexible position management for partial closes, hedging, or multi-strategy workflows.

Why It's a Must-Have for Disciplined Trading

In MT5's high-stakes environment, inconsistent risk is the fastest path to drawdowns—but this EA enforces "set-it-and-forget-it" rules, letting you focus on analysis while it guards your capital. Ideal for scalpers chasing quick wins or swing traders scaling positions, it uncovers inefficiencies in your RR planning and boosts long-term expectancy. With zero subscriptions and seamless integration, it's the affordable edge pros swear by for turning strategies into sustainable profits.

Compatible exclusively with MetaTrader 5. Download now and dollarize your discipline—trade smarter, not harder!

More from author
RR Ratio KS Simple Calculator Indicator
Kulvinder Singh
Indicators
RR Ratio KS Simple Calculator Indicator Overview The RR Ratio KS Simple Calculator Indicator is a free, lightweight tool for MetaTrader 5 that automatically visualizes risk-reward (RR) ratios on your chart. Designed for manual traders and automated systems (EAs), it detects open positions with defined stop-loss (SL) and take-profit (TP) levels, then overlays clear visual zones to show potential risk and reward areas, including precise dollar amounts. This helps traders quickly assess trade setup
FREE
KS Invert Chart Pro Indicator
Kulvinder Singh
Indicators
Overview Unlock a fresh perspective on your charts with the KS Invert Chart Pro Indicator – a powerful, zero-lag tool designed exclusively for MetaTrader 5. This innovative indicator inverts bars or candles mathematically (by multiplying price data by -1), revealing hidden patterns, contrarian opportunities, and inverse correlations that traditional views might miss. Perfect for advanced traders employing correlation strategies, multi-timeframe analysis, or hedge monitoring. Whether you're spott
FREE
RR Ratio KS Visual Calculator
Kulvinder Singh
Indicators
RR Ratio KS Visual Calculator Unlock effortless risk-reward mastery with the RR Ratio KS Visual Calculator —a sleek, professional MetaTrader 5 indicator that automates TP/SL calculations and delivers crystal-clear visual setups directly on your chart. No more tedious manual math or miscalculations: it instantly computes precise dollar amounts based on your lot size and position direction (buy/sell), displaying interactive lines for TP, SL, half-price targets, and open levels. Perfect for traders
RR Ratio KS Visual Calculator Point Based EA
Kulvinder Singh
Utilities
RR Ratio KS Visual Calculator Point Based EA Elevate your risk management game with the RR Ratio KS Visual Calculator Point Based EA —the ultimate MetaTrader 5 utility that turns complex risk-reward calculations into a simple, visual powerhouse on your chart. Designed for precision traders, this Expert Advisor (EA) automates point-based RR ratio analysis, helping you size positions, set stops and targets dynamically, and maintain ironclad discipline without manual math or guesswork. Say goodbye
KS Trading Book With Performance Calendar
Kulvinder Singh
Indicators
KS Trading Book With Performance Calendar This MetaTrader 5 indicator revolutionizes how traders track and analyze their performance by transforming raw trade data into a dynamic, visual trading journal and calendar—right on your chart. No more manual spreadsheets or expensive third-party tools (which can cost $30–$100/month). It automatically collects every trade, updates in real-time every 3 seconds, and delivers actionable insights to boost discipline, spot patterns, and refine your strategy
KS PropFirm and Broker Dashboard Pro
Kulvinder Singh
Utilities
KS PropFirm and Broker Dashboard Pro: Your Ultimate Compliance Guardian for Prop Firm Challenges Elevate Your Prop Firm Journey with Precision Monitoring Tired of juggling spreadsheets, calculators, and manual checks to stay compliant during high-stakes prop firm challenges? KS PropFirm and Broker Dashboard Pro is the all-in-one MT5 utility engineered for serious traders tackling firms like FTMO, MyForexFunds, The5%ers, and beyond. This lightweight dashboard delivers real-time insights into your
