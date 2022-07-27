Overlay of multi timeframe charts

Multi-Timeframe Chart Overlay Indicator

The Timeframe Overlay indicator displays price action for multiple timeframes on a single chart, allowing you to quickly assess different timeframes from a single chart.

The advantage is to observe and follow the correlations of price movements in real time to help you find potential trades at a glance.





---- Symbol 1 ----



Symbol = EURUSD



Correlation Inverse = false



Display = true



Ratio = 1.0



Ponderation = 5



---- Symbol 2 ----

Symbol = EURCHF



Correlation Inverse = false



Display = true



Ratio = 1.0



Ponderation = 5

---- Symbol 3 ----

Symbol = USDCHF



Correlation Inverse = true



Display = true



Ratio = 1.0



Ponderation = 3



---- Symbol 4 ----

...



---- Miscellaneous ----



Start Time (default: 6:00) = 6:00



Font Size = 14



Shift Size (0, 1, 2) = 0



Price Scale = false