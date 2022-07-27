Overlay of multi timeframe charts
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 27 July 2022
The Timeframe Overlay indicator displays price action for multiple timeframes on a single chart, allowing you to quickly assess different timeframes from a single chart.The advantage is to observe and follow the correlations of price movements in real time to help you find potential trades at a glance.
---- Symbol 1 ----
Symbol = EURUSD
Correlation Inverse = false
Display = true
Ratio = 1.0
Ponderation = 5
---- Symbol 2 ----
Symbol = EURCHF
Correlation Inverse = false
Display = true
Ratio = 1.0
Ponderation = 5
---- Symbol 3 ----
Symbol = USDCHF
Correlation Inverse = true
Display = true
Ratio = 1.0
Ponderation = 3
---- Symbol 4 ----
...
---- Miscellaneous ----
Start Time (default: 6:00) = 6:00
Font Size = 14
Shift Size (0, 1, 2) = 0
Price Scale = false