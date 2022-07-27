Overlay of multi timeframe charts

Multi-Timeframe Chart Overlay Indicator

The Timeframe Overlay indicator displays price action for multiple timeframes on a single chart, allowing you to quickly assess different timeframes from a single chart.

The advantage is to observe and follow the correlations of price movements in real time to help you find potential trades at a glance.


---- Symbol 1 ----

Symbol                           = EURUSD

Correlation Inverse         = false

Display                           = true

Ratio                              = 1.0

Ponderation                    =  5

---- Symbol 2 ----

Symbol                           = EURCHF

Correlation Inverse         = false

Display                           = true

Ratio                              = 1.0

Ponderation                    =  5

---- Symbol 3 ----

Symbol                           = USDCHF

Correlation Inverse         = true

Display                           = true

Ratio                              = 1.0

Ponderation                    =  3

---- Symbol 4 ----

...

---- Miscellaneous ----

Start Time (default: 6:00)      = 6:00

Font Size                               = 14

Shift Size (0, 1, 2)                 = 0

Price Scale                            = false


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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
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FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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BPASoftware Thai Co. Ltd
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Overlay indicator on chart between 2 pairs   The Timeframe Overlay indicator displays the price action of timeframes on a single chart, allowing you to quickly assess different timeframes from a single chart. The advantage is to observe and follow the correlations of price movements in real time to help you find potential trades at a glance. ---- Symbol 1 ---- Symbol                           = EURUSD Correlation Inverse         = false Display                           = true Ratio        
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BPASoftware Thai Co. Ltd
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Presentation Another indicator that makes scalping on tick charts easier, it displays an Heiken Ashi graph in Ticks. It allows to detect entry points and trend reversals. Recommended  number of ticks in a candle : 5, 13 or 21. Parameters Ticks in candle: Number of ticks in a candle (default 5), Displays Trend arrows : displays a trend arrow based on EMA8 and EMA20 crossing, Displays MM50, Displays MM100, Max Candle (CPU): number of candles max to manage, low value will save ressources of your
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