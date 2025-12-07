KS PropFirm and Broker Dashboard Pro: Your Ultimate Compliance Guardian for Prop Firm Challenges

Elevate Your Prop Firm Journey with Precision Monitoring Tired of juggling spreadsheets, calculators, and manual checks to stay compliant during high-stakes prop firm challenges? KS PropFirm and Broker Dashboard Pro is the all-in-one MT5 utility engineered for serious traders tackling firms like FTMO, MyForexFunds, The5%ers, and beyond. This lightweight dashboard delivers real-time insights into your account's health, automatically enforcing rules to prevent costly breaches—without slowing down your EAs or terminal. Pass challenges faster, trade smarter, and unlock funded accounts with confidence.

Why Choose KS PropFirm Dashboard? Unlock Professional-Grade Features

Seamless Multi-Firm Support: Pre-loaded templates for 14+ top prop firms, with effortless custom rules for any broker or challenge. Auto-detects your initial balance from deposit history—no guesswork required.

Pre-loaded templates for 14+ top prop firms, with effortless custom rules for any broker or challenge. Auto-detects your initial balance from deposit history—no guesswork required. Bulletproof Drawdown Protection: Tracks Maximum and Daily Drawdown (fixed or trailing) with crystal-clear visuals and breach-risk alerts. Excludes swaps, commissions, and fees for accurate ROI calculations.

Tracks Maximum and Daily Drawdown (fixed or trailing) with crystal-clear visuals and breach-risk alerts. Excludes swaps, commissions, and fees for accurate ROI calculations. Consistency Mastery: Monitors profit consistency, advanced "profit days" (≥0.5% gains), and compliance scores to keep you on track for those elusive payouts.

Monitors profit consistency, advanced "profit days" (≥0.5% gains), and compliance scores to keep you on track for those elusive payouts. Profit Target Tracker: Visual progress bars toward your goals, plus a smart split calculator estimating your share (default 80/20—fully customizable).

Visual progress bars toward your goals, plus a smart split calculator estimating your share (default 80/20—fully customizable). Advanced Analytics at Your Fingertips: Dive into 30-day P&L breakdowns, win rates, trading day counters, top 10 profitable days, and historical data up to 10 years back.

Dive into 30-day P&L breakdowns, win rates, trading day counters, top 10 profitable days, and historical data up to 10 years back. Intelligent Alerts That Matter: No spam—only state-change notifications for breaches (Max DD, Daily DD, Consistency, Max Daily Profit) via push, desktop, or sound. Act before it's too late!

Effortless Setup for Maximum Impact Attach to any MT5 chart and watch it auto-configure. It's read-only, resource-efficient (30-second refreshes, equity checks every second), and 100% compatible with multiple EAs. Whether you're in a challenge phase or scaling a funded account, this dashboard ensures zero interference while providing broker-agnostic reliability.

Proven for Traders Who Win Join hundreds of users who've aced prop firm evaluations with this tool's non-intrusive, optimized design. No lag, no freezes—just pure, actionable intelligence to manage risk, boost consistency, and hit targets.

Compatible with: MetaTrader 5 | Any Prop Firm or Broker | Multi-EA Environments Price: [As listed on MQL5] | Demo Available: Test it risk-free!

Ready to dominate your next challenge? Download KS PropFirm and Broker Dashboard Pro today and trade with the edge prop firms can't ignore. Your funded future starts here!