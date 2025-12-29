TRDR Panel
- Utilities
- Musa Mampondo
- Version: 1.1
Professional Manual Trading Panel for MT5
TRDR Panel is a professional manual trade execution and management panel for MT5, redesigned by TRADEWYZE.
Built on a proven open-source foundation and significantly refined, TRDR Panel delivers a clean, fast, and trader-focused interface designed for discretionary and semi-systematic traders.
Optimized for high-volatility instruments, TRDR Panel allows precise order placement, rapid trade management, and instant risk control—all directly from the chart.
Key Features
One-Click Trade Execution
-
Instant Buy and Sell market orders
-
Automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit application
-
Clean, responsive execution flow
Full Pending Order Control
-
Buy Stop / Sell Stop
-
Buy Limit / Sell Limit
-
Manual price input for precision entries
Advanced Trade Management (Enhanced)
-
Close all Buy positions
-
Close all Sell positions
-
Close only profitable trades
-
Close only losing trades
-
Close all open trades
-
Cancel all pending orders
These controls allow traders to react instantly during volatility, news events, or rapid market reversals.
Simplified & Optimized Interface
TRDR Panel features a streamlined layout designed to reduce clutter and execution errors:
-
Logical button grouping
-
Clear separation between execution and management functions
-
Improved spacing and readability
-
Minimal learning curve
The result is faster decision-making and cleaner chart interaction.
Real-Time Account Information
-
Account Balance
-
Account Equity (live floating P/L)
-
Broker Server Time
All essential information is visible at a glance—no additional windows required.
Important Notes
-
This product is a trade execution and management tool
-
It does not provide trading signals
-
No automated strategy or decision logic is included
-
Traders are fully responsible for risk management and trade decisions
Support & Updates
Send us a Direct message via MQL5 for continuous updates, guidance, and professional support from TRADEWYZE.
Disclaimer
This product is developed using an open-source base code originally shared by Forex Algo Trader. The TRDR Panel includes independent enhancements, redesign, and user interface improvements developed by TRADEWYZE. TRADEWYZE is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or officially connected to Forex Algo Trader. All modifications and value-added enhancements are the sole responsibility of TRADEWYZE.
#ExploreYourTradingEdge.
Trading involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results.