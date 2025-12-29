TRDR Panel

Professional Manual Trading Panel for MT5

TRDR Panel is a professional manual trade execution and management panel for MT5, redesigned by TRADEWYZE.
Built on a proven open-source foundation and significantly refined, TRDR Panel delivers a clean, fast, and trader-focused interface designed for discretionary and semi-systematic traders.

Optimized for high-volatility instruments, TRDR Panel allows precise order placement, rapid trade management, and instant risk control—all directly from the chart.


Key Features

One-Click Trade Execution

  • Instant Buy and Sell market orders

  • Automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit application

  • Clean, responsive execution flow

Full Pending Order Control

  • Buy Stop / Sell Stop

  • Buy Limit / Sell Limit

  • Manual price input for precision entries

Advanced Trade Management (Enhanced)

  • Close all Buy positions

  • Close all Sell positions

  • Close only profitable trades

  • Close only losing trades

  • Close all open trades

  • Cancel all pending orders

These controls allow traders to react instantly during volatility, news events, or rapid market reversals.


Simplified & Optimized Interface

TRDR Panel features a streamlined layout designed to reduce clutter and execution errors:

  • Logical button grouping

  • Clear separation between execution and management functions

  • Improved spacing and readability

  • Minimal learning curve

The result is faster decision-making and cleaner chart interaction.


Real-Time Account Information

  • Account Balance

  • Account Equity (live floating P/L)

  • Broker Server Time

All essential information is visible at a glance—no additional windows required.


Important Notes

  • This product is a trade execution and management tool

  • It does not provide trading signals

  • No automated strategy or decision logic is included

  • Traders are fully responsible for risk management and trade decisions


Support & Updates

Send us a Direct message via MQL5 for continuous updates, guidance, and professional support from TRADEWYZE.


Disclaimer

This product is developed using an open-source base code originally shared by Forex Algo Trader. The TRDR Panel includes independent enhancements, redesign, and user interface improvements developed by TRADEWYZE. TRADEWYZE is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or officially connected to Forex Algo Trader. All modifications and value-added enhancements are the sole responsibility of TRADEWYZE.


#ExploreYourTradingEdge.

Trading involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

More from author
TRDR Bot3
Musa Mampondo
Experts
Momentum-Driven MT5 Expert Advisor Using MACD & Bulls Power TRDR Bot-3 is a structured, momentum-focused Expert Advisor developed by TRADEWYZE, designed for traders who want a clean trend-confirmation system with disciplined exits and strong capital protection. The EA combines MACD, Bulls Power, and Momentum indicators to identify directional strength and exit trades when momentum begins to fade—making it ideal for sustained market moves in Forex, Indices and Commodities. This EA is not a Black
FREE
TRDR Bot4
Musa Mampondo
Experts
Advanced Momentum & Strength MT5 Expert Advisor Built for Precision, Control & Consistency TRDR Bot-4 is a next-generation Expert Advisor developed by TRADEWYZE, engineered for traders who want a balance of powerful automation, robust risk controls, and transparent strategy logic. This EA delivers stronger entry confirmation, improved order reliability, and flexible money management suited for Indices, Commodities and Forex   trading environments.   This EA is not a Black Box. All indicators,
TRDR Bot1
Musa Mampondo
Experts
Multi-Indicator MT5 Expert Advisor Designed for Trend, Reversal & Momentum Alignment TRDR Bot-1 is a versatile Expert Advisor developed by TRADEWYZE, engineered for traders who want a robust, rules-driven system that blends trend-following, reversal detection, momentum confirmation, and strict risk protections. The EA combines multiple indicators—MACD, Stochastic, CCI, Moving-Average Oscillator (MAO), Pin Bar detection, and Candle Color patterns—to identify high-quality trade setups across For
TRDR Bot2
Musa Mampondo
Experts
Volatility-Adaptive MT5 Expert Advisor Powered by MAO & Envelopes TRDR Bot-2 is an advanced multi-indicator Expert Advisor developed by TRADEWYZE, designed for traders who want a clean, volatility-aware trading system with strong session controls and disciplined risk management. The EA blends Moving Average of Oscillator (MAO) momentum signals with Envelopes volatility bands to identify structured trend continuation and mean-reversion opportunities across Forex, Commodities, Crypto and Indices.
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review