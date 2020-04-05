Stark AI Gold Martingale Scalper Day Trader

  • Эксперты
  • Chainarong Yensawat
    Chainarong Yensawat

    Chainarong Yensawat

    ***คำเตือนความเสี่ยง***
    “การลงทุนมีความเสี่ยง ผู้ลงทุนควรศึกษาข้อมูลก่อนตัดสินใจลงทุน
    และผลทดสอบในอดีตไม่ได้การันตีผลตอบแทนในอนาคต“
    ***บังคับข้อตกลง***
    "ยอมรับความเสี่ยงโบรกเกอร์ต่างประเทศ
  • Версия: 2.21
  • Активации: 5

Stark AI Gold Martingale Scalper Master (v2.21)

Next-Gen Hybrid Neural Network & Trend-Locked Matrix Architecture for Gold (XAUUSD)

Stark AI Gold Martingale Scalper Master is an elite, fully autonomous algorithmic trading system engineered exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). Unlike primitive martingale grids that blindly add market orders during high-slippage events, this system fuses an advanced Predictive Neural Network Gate with a mechanical MACD Trend-Locked Interlock Protocol to achieve maximum directional accuracy and strict draw-down mitigation.

🧠 Core AI & Institutional Subsystems:

  • 1. AI Predictive Entry Gate (No Blind Arbitrage)

    The algorithm completely eliminates random baseline scaling. Utilizing a shallow Neural Network Core, it analyzes localized price vector momentum, structural spreads, and volume velocity in milliseconds. Initial 0.01 lot positions are only authorized when the dynamic AI Confidence Score clears your set threshold (e.g., 65%). If the market displays low liquidity or a false-breakout trap, the AI locks execution to preserve collateral.

  • 2. MACD Trend-Locked Recovery Matrix (Precision Counter-Execution)

    This is the ultimate win-rate enhancer. When a baseline position triggers its Stop Loss ($SL$), the recovery engine does not recklessly double up on the next tick. Instead, it queries live macro conditions via an Institutional MACD Filter:

    • BUY Recovery Layers are only executed if MACD > 0 (Confirmed Bullish Structure).

    • SELL Recovery Layers are only executed if MACD < 0 (Confirmed Bearish Structure).

    • Result: Every consecutive martingale layer has global momentum backing it, vastly shortening recovery paths and eliminating multi-day draw-downs.

  • 3. AI Dynamic Adaptive SL/TP (Adaptive ATR Shielding)

    The grid distances are completely governed by a live ATR Volatility Sensor.

    • Low Volatility (Flat Market): The AI tightens $SL/TP$ perimeters to lock in rapid scalping cash flow.

    • High Volatility (News Spikes): The AI dynamically widens grid steps, shifting the outer recovery layers further out to protect account margins from rapid exposure expansion.

🛡️ Premium Risk Restraint & Prop-Firm Compliance:

  • Global Single-Lot Ceiling Cap ( Max_Allowed_LotSize ): Gives the user absolute power to set a hard lot size limit on any single allocation, cutting off the risk of geometric volume inflation during black-swan market anomalies.

  • Account Margin Level Guard ( Min_Margin_Level_Pct ): An essential safeguard for live funds and Prop Firms. The core engine dynamically calculates your live equity-to-margin ratio and halts any new layer activation if account free collateral scoring is under threat.

  • Unlocked First Trade Sliders: Traders can manually override the baseline 0.01 position parameters by configuring dedicated hard $TP$/$SL$ points, while leaving consecutive mitigation tasks to the adaptive AI network.

📊 Real-Time Visual Telemetry Panel:

The integrated sleek chart widget displays vital metrics on your terminal in real-time, streaming color-coded data including:

  • Multi-Period Historic Performance Matrix: Track closed profits filtered by Today, 7-Days, 30-Days, and 1-Year horizons.

  • AI Confidence Stream: Displays live percentages reflecting the network's directional conviction.

  • Live MACD Trend Status Interlock flags.

⚙️ Recommended Settings:

  • Asset: Gold (XAUUSD)

  • Timeframe: M5 (Active Processing Frame)

  • Account Type: Hedging / Netting ECN (Low Spread Recommended)

  • Prop-Firm Compatible: Yes (When using tighter margin constraints)

📝 MQL5 Product Update / Changelog (For v2.21 Upload)

  • v2.21 Changelog: Synchronized internal property structures with global AI_Entry_Threshold parameters to achieve a lightweight compiler footprint with 0 errors and 0 warnings.

  • v2.20 Changelog: Introduced hard lot allocation caps ( Max_Allowed_LotSize ) and active account margin percentage validators ( Min_Margin_Level_Pct ) to clear the official MQL5 Automated Server Verification tests.


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Marco Scherer
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Fan Yang
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Эксперты
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4.96 (213)
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
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Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
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Chen Jia Qi
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MQL TOOLS SL
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Adam Hrncir
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Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
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Vladimir Mametov
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Andrii Soma
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Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
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Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (20)
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Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.64 (11)
Эксперты
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Arkadii Zagorulko
3.75 (12)
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Valentina Zhuchkova
1 (2)
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ArtQuant Gold
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4.2 (25)
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ArtQuant Gold — мультимодульный торговый советник для XAUUSD ArtQuant Gold — это автоматическая торговая система, разработанная исключительно для торговли золотом в MetaTrader 5. Советник объединяет несколько независимых торговых модулей с централизованным управлением портфелем, ограничениями экспозиции, фильтрами исполнения, виртуальным управлением сделками и средствами защиты счета. Он предназначен для трейдеров, которым нужна специализированная система для XAUUSD без необходимости самостоятел
SomaGold
Andrii Soma
5 (9)
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SomaGold — мультистратегийный пробойный советник для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для золота (XAUUSD). Один график, один советник, 32 независимые стратегии, работающие вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Это мой первый опубликованный советник на MQL5. Чтобы сделать его доступным на старте, я использую прозрачную модель поэтапного роста цены: Стартовая цена: 100 USD Цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Ранние покупатели фиксируют самую низк
Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Эксперты
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
BB Return mt5
Leonid Arkhipov
4.42 (125)
Эксперты
BB Return — советник для торговли золотом (XAUUSD). Эту торговую идею я использовал ранее в ручной торговле. В основе стратегии — возврат цены к диапазону Bollinger Bands , но не в лоб и не по каждому касанию. Для рынка золота одних лент недостаточно, поэтому в советнике применяются дополнительные фильтры, отсекающие лишние и нерабочие ситуации. Открываются только те сделки, где логика возврата действительно оправдана. Global update on June 14th   Принципы торговли — в торговле не используются с
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Chainarong Yensawat
Эксперты
Vision AI Quantum: THE WEALTH PORTFOLIO CFD The Ultimate Neural-Network Multi-Asset Portfolio Monolith for MetaTrader 5 Vision AI Quantum: THE WEALTH PORTFOLIO CFD is an enterprise-grade, fully autonomous algorithmic trading system engineered specifically for elite traders and modern prop firms. Powered by a dynamic dual-layer Neural Network Matrix, this expert advisor simultaneously scans, filters, and rotates capital across 11 high-liquidity assets (including major Global CFDs like AMD, NVDA,
Gold Day Trader Vision AI Quantum
Chainarong Yensawat
Эксперты
# Vision AI Quantum EA (GOLD SNIPER Edition) **Vision AI Quantum EA** is an advanced, high-precision autonomous trading system engineered exclusively for **GOLD (XAUUSD)** on the **M15/M5 timeframes**. Built upon cutting-edge Neural Network (A.I.) predictions combined with institutional-grade market liquidity tracking, this EA specializes in capturing premium reversal entries right at the terminal ends of candlestick wicks (**Extreme Momentum Fading**). Equipped with a **100% Pure Dynamic Swi
CyberTradeTHx AI Scalper Day Trader
Chainarong Yensawat
Эксперты
NEW UPDATE: VERSION  We are thrilled to announce the release of AI Scalper Grid RSI Sideway MT5 (Version 1.94) . This update brings massive structural upgrades, a brand-new financial metrics layout, and advanced protection layers designed to keep your account safe under all market conditions. What’s New in Version  1. Multi-Period Performance Matrix (New Dashboard UI) Now you can track your success directly on your chart! We have completely redesigned and expanded the visual dashboard to str
Pivot Day Indicator for MT5
Chainarong Yensawat
Индикаторы
Pivot Day Master is an automated, lightweight, and highly reliable technical analysis tool designed for MetaTrader 5. It automatically calculates and draws Daily Pivot Points, key Resistance and Support levels (R1-R3, S1-S3), as well as the Daily Open Price line directly on your chart. Whether you are a day trader, scalper, or swing trader, key Pivot levels serve as high-probability reaction zones for price action, breakouts, and trend reversals. Key Features: Automatic Daily Calculation: Automa
Long Term Channel Trend MT5
Chainarong Yensawat
Индикаторы
FX Bullish Trend Finder (Long-Term Logarithmic Regression Channel) FX Bullish Trend Finder is a powerful mathematical trend analysis tool for MetaTrader 5. Utilizing Logarithmic Linear Regression and Pearson’s Correlation Coefficient ( $R$ ) , this indicator dynamically scans multiple historical time horizons to automatically project the most statistically significant trend channels on your chart. Unlike traditional static trendlines or linear channels, FX Bullish Trend Finder continuously ev
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