Kadenspikekiller

🚀 Boom & Crash AI Spike Detector MT5 – Advanced Edition + Weltrade Support


Unlock the Next Generation of Boom & Crash Trading


Experience a smarter way to trade with our Advanced AI Boom & Crash Spike Detector for MT5. Powered by enhanced AI technology and intelligent market filtering, this indicator delivers high-probability Buy and Sell signals with improved accuracy and reduced false entries.


Designed for scalpers, day traders, and swing traders, the latest version combines precision, speed, and reliability to help traders make informed decisions.


🔥 Advanced Features


- 🤖 AI-powered market analysis

- 📈 High-accuracy Boom & Crash spike detection

- 🎯 Precision Buy & Sell signals

- 🚫 Non-Repainting & Non-Redrawing technology

- 🔔 Instant mobile and desktop trade alerts

- ⚡ Smart trend confirmation system

- 📊 Advanced market filtering

- 💹 Support & Resistance integration

- 🔄 Optimized for multiple Boom & Crash indices

- 🧠 Updated algorithm with enhanced signal quality


✅ Recommended Timeframes


- M1 (1 Minute): Fast scalping opportunities

- M5 (5 Minutes): Recommended for the best balance of accuracy and consistency

- M15 (15 Minutes): Higher-quality confirmations and swing trading


✅ Supported Markets


- Boom 300

- Boom 500

- Boom 1000

- Crash 300

- Crash 500

- Crash 1000


💡 Trading Recommendations


- Use a VPS for uninterrupted 24/7 operation and instant mobile alerts.

- Wait patiently for high-probability AI-confirmed signals.

- Set Stop Loss and Take Profit near key Support & Resistance zones.

- Always apply proper risk management.

- Confirm entries with overall market structure for better results.


🆕 Latest System Upgrades


- Advanced AI Engine

- Enhanced Spike Detection

- Improved Signal Accuracy

- Better Trend Filtering

- Reduced False Signals

- Faster Alert System

- Optimized Multi-Timeframe Analysis

- Updated Algo Trading Support


🌍 Now Supporting Weltrade


The latest version now includes Weltrade support, providing a smoother experience for traders using Weltrade accounts alongside Boom & Crash strategies.


Weltrade + Volax users are welcome. For setup assistance, updates, or additional features, feel free to get in touch with the developer.


📞 Contact the Developer


📧 Email: praisemanjokota@gmail.com


📱 Phone / SMS / WhatsApp / Call:

+263788861381


Important Notice


If you previously purchased an older version, please contact the developer to receive information about the latest AI updates, algorithm improvements, and newly added features.


Trade smarter with AI. Trade with confidence. Trade with Weltrade support.

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this indicator very simple and easy if you understand and agree with setup and rule basic teknical sba you can cek in link : please cek my youtube channel for detail chanel : an for detail info  contact me  basicly setup buy (long) for this indicator is Magenta- blue and green candle or magenta - green  and green candlestik and for setup sell (short) is Black - yellow - and red candle or black - red  and red candlestik
Pendiente de Precio
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
Indicators
Indicador en base a la pendiente de la linea de precio, dibuja una línea de color cuando sube a base de los precios que previamente has sido procesados o linealizados, y cuando baja la pendiente la linea linealizada toma otro color. En este caso se a considerado 6 lineas de diferentes procesos desde pendientes largas hacia las cortas, observándose que cuando coincidan las pendientes se produce un máximo o mínimo, lo que a simple vista nos permitirá hacer una COMPRA O VENTA.
WanaScalper
Isaac Wanasolo
1 (1)
Indicators
A scalping indicator based on mathematical patterns, which on average gives signals with relatively small SL, and also occasionally helps to catch big moves in the markets (more information in the video) This indicator has three main types of notifications: The first type warns of a possible/upcoming signal on the next bar The second type indicates the presence of a ready signal to enter the market/open a position The third type is for SL and TP levels - you will be notified every time price re
Coefficient Of Determination
Dmytro Nabatov
Indicators
Индикатор Coefficient Of Determination (COD) представляет собой значение коэффициента детерминации или квадрат коэффициента корреляции между зависимой переменной — ценой и объясняющей переменной — тиковым объемом. Что это дает нам на практике? COD отлично распознает кульминацию трендовых движений, что позволяет подбирать оптимальные точки и ловить развороты рынка. Как использовать индикатор: Наиболее популярная торговая стратегия строится совместно с трендовым индикатором Moving Average (MA), пе
Fibonacci Multiple 12
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
Indicators
Fibonacci Múltiple 12, utiliza la serie fibonacci plasmado en el indicador fibonacci, aumentadolo 12 veces según su secuencia. El indicador fibonacci normalmente muestra una vez, el presente indicador se mostrara 12 veces empezando el numero que le indique siguiendo la secuencia. Se puede utilizar para ver la tendencia en periodos cortos y largos, de minutos a meses, solo aumentado el numero MULTIPLICA.
High Low Prediction
ANNA SHCHERBINA
Indicators
Recommended TimeFrame >= H1. 100% Non Repainted at any moment.  Use it carefully, only with Trend Direction. Trading Usage: 2 Variants: as Range System or as BreakOut System (Both Only With Trend Direction)::: (Always use StopLoss for minimise Risk); [1] as Range System: (Recommended) in UP TREND:  - BUY in Blue Line , then if price goes down by 50 points (on H1) open Second BUY.   Close in any Profit you wish: TrailingStop(45 points) or Close when Price touches upper Gold Line. in DOWN TREND
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