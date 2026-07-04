Flug Gold Sniper MT5

FLUG — Professional Price Action EA for XAUUSD

A precision-engineered Expert Advisor built exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). FLUG identifies high-probability price-action setups using proprietary candle structure analysis, then manages every position with multiple configurable safeguards designed for serious traders and prop-firm accounts.

Key Features

- Built specifically for XAUUSD — all calculations tuned for 2-digit Gold pricing
- Two switchable entry modes: Classic and Sniper Pullback
- Structural stop-loss placement derived from real price-action levels (not arbitrary pip distances)
- Configurable USD-based take-profit and trailing-stop logic
- Daily win/loss circuit breakers — prop-firm friendly
- Per-direction orders spacing prevents over-stacking entries
- Independent long / short controls — trade one side, both, or neither
- Real-time on-chart dashboard with live performance metrics
- Built-in signal quality filters to eliminate noise setups


Two Entry Modes

1) Classic Mode — Enters immediately when a qualified setup is confirmed. Higher trade frequency, suited to capturing momentum-driven Gold sessions.

2) Sniper Pullback Mode — Arms a setup, waits for price to retrace to a configurable zone after a momentum confirmation step, then enters with a tighter, structurally-defined stop. Fewer trades, but higher conviction per entry. Includes an optional confirmation-candle filter for ultra-selective trading.

Both modes share the same risk-management framework and can be toggled per chart.

Built-in Risk Management

• Min / Max Stop Loss caps (USD) — protect against oversized stops or noise-driven tight stops
• Max Profitable Trades per Day — lock in green sessions
• Max Loss Trades per Day — automatic stop-out for bad sessions
• Max Open Positions — global exposure cap
• Minimum gap between consecutive entries (per direction)
• Maximum allowed slippage (USD-based)
• Automatic broker stops-level compliance
• Automatic lot normalization to broker's min/step/max

Real-Time Dashboard

The on-chart panel always shows:

  • Active symbol, timeframe, and mode
  • Current long / short signal state
  • Open positions vs. max allowed
  • Today's wins / losses vs. daily caps
  • Balance, equity, floating P&L, drawdown %

Recommended Settings

• Symbol: XAUUSD (or your broker's Gold variant)
• Timeframe: M5, M15, or H1 (your choice — fully configurable)
• Account: ECN / Raw spread recommended
• Minimum deposit: $500+ with 0.01 lot
• VPS strongly recommended for consistent execution


Risk Disclaimer

Trading leveraged instruments like Gold (XAUUSD) carries substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test thoroughly on a demo account, use prudent risk management, and never trade with money you cannot afford to lose. The author is not responsible for any financial losses incurred from using this Expert Advisor.


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Energy101 2026.07.13 05:44 
 

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