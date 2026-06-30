Simple Trade Copier Follower MT4

EA Follower Version

any Follow Copy Account  (Acc. Number)  need a open MT Terminal, download multiple times

Step1: Open Master MT5 Terminal    =  install master- Version   (on any Symbol just one Time)

Step2: Open Follower MT5 Terminal = install follower- Version  (on any Symbol just one Time)

Step3: all Trades from any Symbol or any Robot are copy now to follow- Terminal immediately

for simple copy set on Chart and Start no optimization.

This Robot is a Trade Copier for MT5

that automatic  transfers Signals from

   a MasterAccount to a FollowerAccount.

Setup:

The Robot  launched on the Follower Account.

There, you select the desired File and configure

the Lot size, SL/TP, Trailing-Stop, and the Account-

number to be copied. If the Account Number  set to 0

trading occurs across all open Terminals without requiring

a specific Account Number entry. Set: 0 mean OFF, 1 mean ON

Function Disclosure:

Market orders are opened immediately; pending- Orders

they will not be transferred as limit or stop- Orders.

Instead, pending- Orders are successfully

transferred as direct- Trades,

while they may not

be visible as

pending

Orders

at

the follower- Terminal.

SL, TP, and trailing- Stop Settings can be automatically applied alongside the Trades.

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Vladislav Andruschenko
Утилиты
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Trade copier MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.59 (34)
Утилиты
Trade Copier — это профессиональная утилита, предназначенная для копирования и синхронизации сделок между торговыми счетами. Копирование происходит от счета/терминала поставщика к счету/терминалу получателя, которые установлены на одном компьютере или vps. АКЦИЯ - Если вы уже приобрели "Trade copier MT4", вы можете получить "Trade copier MT5" бесплатно (для копирования MT4 > MT5 и MT4 < MT5). Для получения более подробной информации об условиях, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщени
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Rashed Samir
5 (10)
Утилиты
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Gex Order Book Gamma Exposure Levels MT4
Andrew Tsujiguchi
Утилиты
Уровни гамма-экспозиции (GEX) из данных опционов CBOE в реальном времени. ES, NQ, RTY, Gold. Обновление каждые 2 минуты. Full description: GammaOrderBook — Советник «всё в одном», загружает и отображает данные GEX в реальном времени прямо на графике. Отдельный индикатор не нужен. Что отображается • GEX Bars — Уровни гаммы Call/Put в виде горизонтальных баров, разделённые по источнику ETF/Index • Zero Gamma Line — Критический уровень смены направления хеджирования • Panorama V4 — Мультитаймфр
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Runwise Limited
5 (4)
Утилиты
Strategy Builder offers an incredible amount of functionality. It combines a trade panel with configurable automation (covert indicators into an EA), real-time statistics (profit & draw down) plus automatic optimization of SL, TP/exit, trading hours, indicator inputs. Multiple indicators can be combined into an single alert/trade signal and can include custom indicators, even if just have ex4 file or purchased from Market. The system is easily configured via a CONFIG button and associated pop-up
Risk to R Ratio Manager
Omar Alkassar
Утилиты
Менеджер соотношения риска и прибыли — это визуальный инструмент управления ордерами и калькулятор размера позиции, разработанный для поддержки дисциплинированной торговли и профессионального управления рисками. Он позволяет трейдерам визуально устанавливать уровни входа, стоп-лосса и тейк-профита непосредственно на графике, автоматически рассчитывая размер лота и соотношение риска и прибыли перед отправкой ордера. Инструмент помогает стандартизировать подготовку к торговле и гарантирует, что ка
PZ Trade Pad Pro MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
3.67 (3)
Утилиты
Это визуальная торговая панель, которая помогает вам легко размещать сделки и управлять ими, избегая человеческих ошибок и повышая вашу торговую активность. Он сочетает в себе простой в использовании визуальный интерфейс с надежным подходом к управлению рисками и положением [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Удивительно простой в использовании Торгуйте легко с графика Торгуйте с точным управлением рисками, без проблем Сохранение
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (42)
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MT4 к Telegram Signal Provider - это простой в использовании и полностью настраиваемый инструмент, который позволяет отправлять сигналы в Telegram, превращая ваш аккаунт в поставщика сигналов. Формат сообщений полностью настраиваем! Однако для простого использования вы также можете выбрать предопределенный шаблон и включать или отключать определенные части сообщения. [ Демо ]  [ Руководство ] [ Версия для MT5 ] [ Версия для Discord ] [ Телеграм-канал ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Настройка Шаг за
Kali FX Trade Manager
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Утилиты
Kalifx Trade Manager is a smart on-chart trading and risk-management panel for MetaTrader 4. It replaces manual order tickets and spreadsheet risk math with a compact, draggable panel that lets you place, size, and manage trades directly from the chart — including automatic breakeven, trailing stops, and a 3-level partial close (multi-TP) system with draggable on-chart lines. Built for discretionary traders who want the speed of a one-click panel with the discipline of automated risk rules runn
NT Trade Manager Panel MT4
Irina Nechaeva
Утилиты
Профессиональная панель для ручной торговли: весь цикл сделки в одном окне на графике, от точного входа до защиты счёта. Рассчитывайте объём строго под заданный риск, стройте сделку линиями прямо на графике с помощью RR Tool, открывайте рыночные и отложенные ордера, сетки и OCO. Сопровождение позиции панель берёт на себя: частичное закрытие до пяти уровней, шесть типов трейлинг-стопа, безубыток и Virtual SL/TP. Дневные, недельные и месячные лимиты защищают депозит и срабатывают автоматически при
Zone Trader MT4
Lee Samson
5 (1)
Утилиты
Автоматически торгуйте зонами поддержки и сопротивления или спроса и предложения, как только вы определите ключевые области, из которых хотите торговать. Этот советник позволяет вам рисовать зоны покупки и продажи одним щелчком мыши, а затем размещать их именно там, где вы ожидаете разворота цены. Затем советник отслеживает эти зоны и автоматически совершает сделки на основе ценового действия, которое вы указываете для зон. После совершения первоначальной сделки советник выйдет с прибылью в про
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Azuan Noor
Утилиты
Expert Advisor for MT4 Useful utility MUST have for all traders.  With 1 click button, you're able to close all your open positions. Its come with a warning pop up notification when you click to close all your trades, to avoid an accident press the button. Just press 'Yes' to confirm or 'No' to cancel it. The expert will close all your open positions no matter what pairs you currently open or directions. Just attach the expert on 1 of your chart, and you're good to go.
Tick Volume Chart
Boris Sedov
4 (2)
Утилиты
Tick Volume Chart — график тиковых объемов для MetaTrader 4. Инструмент создает графики, на которых каждая свеча имеет фиксированный тиковый объем. Распределение данных происходит не по времени, а по тиковому объему. Каждый бар содержит заданный (фиксированный) тиковый объем. Тиковый объем можно регулировать изменяя значение параметра Volume . На полученный график можно прикреплять индикаторы, советники и скрипты. Получается полностью рабочий график, на котором можно работать точно так же, как и
Equity Protect Pro
Shi Jie He
5 (1)
Утилиты
Equity Protect Pro: Ваш эксперт по комплексной защите счетов для спокойной торговли Если вы ищете такие функции, как защита счета, защита капитала, защита портфеля, защита мультистратегий, защита прибыли, сбор прибыли, безопасность торговли, программы контроля рисков, автоматический контроль рисков, автоматическая ликвидация, условная ликвидация, запланированная ликвидация, динамическая ликвидация, скользящий стоп-лосс, закрытие в один клик, ликвидация в один клик и восстановление в один клик,
EquityTargetCloser MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
Утилиты
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CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.87 (31)
Утилиты
Close If Profit or Loss with Trailing для MetaTrader 4 — автоматическое закрытие по общей прибыли или убытку Надёжная торговая утилита для MetaTrader 4, которая автоматически закрывает позиции, когда общая прибыль или общий убыток достигает заданного уровня. Советник контролирует открытые сделки, считает плавающий результат, может использовать трейлинг прибыли и помогает закрывать позиции быстрее, чем ручная реакция трейдера. MetaTrader 4 до сих пор активно используют ручные трейдеры, скальперы
DrawDown Limiter MT4
Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
5 (8)
Утилиты
Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
Exp Averager
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.82 (22)
Утилиты
Усреднитель для MetaTrader 4 — профессиональная система сопровождения сделок и управления средней ценой Профессиональный советник для тех, кто хочет не просто усреднять позиции, а грамотно управлять серией сделок, просадкой и общей точкой выхода. Этот инструмент помогает сопровождать уже открытые позиции, улучшать среднюю цену входа и выстраивать понятную логику выхода всей серии в безубыток или прибыль. Усреднитель для MT4 создан не как автономная торговая система, а как специализированный мод
Trade Copier Professional MT4
Tola Moses Hector
Утилиты
Trade Copier Professional — Локальное решение для копирования сделок   Trade Copier Professional — это надёжная локальная система копирования сделок для MetaTrader 4/5. Она позволяет трейдерам мгновенно дублировать позиции на нескольких счетах на одном компьютере, оснащена встроенными средствами безопасности и профессиональной панелью управления.   Обзор   Советник работает в режимах Master и Slave из одного файла, с лёгким переключением. Сделки могут копироваться между терминалами MT4 и MT5 бе
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Утилиты
Trading History - Программа для торговли и управления капиталом на истории котировок в тестере стратегий. Может работать с отложенными и немедленными ордерами, оснащена функциями трейлинг стопа, безубытка и тейкпрофита. Очень хорошо подходит для тренировок и тестирования различных стратегий. Инструкция/Мануал ( Обязательно читайте перед приобретением ) Преимущества 1. В кратчайшие сроки позволяет протестировать любую торговую стратегию 2. Отличный тренажёр для тренировок трейдинга. Можно получи
Trade Copier Global
Laszlo Tormasi
5 (15)
Утилиты
Trade Copier Global: The name speaks for itself. This copier allows you to copy orders between MT4 terminals even if they are not installed on the same computer. Features Copying trades between MT4 terminals around the world with a short delay. Automatically recognizes symbol prefixes. Can connect many Slaves to the same Master. Supports pending and market orders. Supports partial order close (with limitations, see below) Can send messages and notifications to the Slaves from the Master Several
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Эксперты
HFT EA -Set in Pictures -DE40, US30, US500, USTEC -recommend Prop Firm Broker -EA can Trade with every Broker  only DE40 with this Standart Settings (Change the Compare Count to 3 or higher 10 for better Results) for other Indizes or Pairs Set the Stop Loss x10 to actuall Spread or higher, and Set Take Profit x40 from Spread, PriceOffset x4 from Spread or higher Recomment  M5, M15, M30, H1, D1 minimum 1000$/€ ...Lot 1 in first 3 Weeks Expert have auto Lot Settings, to delete auto Lot...Set Volu
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
Algo Edge EA  -DE40/ Tec100 EA working with high and low from last Candle. Self learning EA just set the EA on the Chart and Start no Settings optimization.  AUD/USD, EUR/USD, DE40, US30, Tec100 and much more.  Multifunctional Expert Advisor can trade with every Forex Pair or Indize. EA can Trade with every Broker. M1 high, M30 medium, H1 low Risk. Functions: For other Indize example US30: Change the Robot Worktime in Europe to 16:30-21:30 -inp1_ =Robot Worktime inp_2 and inp_4 VolumePercent =
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Утилиты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
THE>>>>>>___IIIREX_CLAW_vs_CLUSTER_EAIII___<<<<<< Set1: Price Offset 100, Stopp Loss 100-1000, Take Profit 2000  Set2: Price Offset 200, Stopp Loss 100-1000, Take Profit 2000 Set3: Price Offset 100, Stopp Loss 100-1000, Take Profit 1000 Set4: Price Offset 200-500, Stopp Loss 100-1000,  TakeProfit 1000 Set5: PriceOffset 100-1000 (Recomment 200) higher is lower Risk,   Stopp Loss  500  Take Profit  1000, 2000,  3000 it is the same Target Set it to your Moneymanagement  Indize: DE40  “IC Market” R
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Niklas Templin
Эксперты
THE_____ IIIDinoIIIIIPendelIII EA______ Set1: Price Offset: 100, Stop Loss 60, Take   Profit 2000,  "Object Chart Sub Window" 18:01- 18:03 Set2: Price Offset: 200, Stop Loss 60, Take Profit 2000,  .". Set1: Price Offset: 100, Stop Loss 60, Take Profit 2000,   Set2: Price Offset: 200, Stop Loss 60, Take Profit 2000,   Set3: Price Offset: 100, Stop Loss 60, Take Profit 1000,   Set4: Price Offset: 200, Stop Loss 60, Take Profit 1000,   Indize: DE40  “FTMO" "E8" Recomment Broker THIS EA „IIIDINOI
FREE
Lucky EA Random Output
Niklas Templin
2 (1)
Эксперты
Lucky EA Random Outputs Test the EA first in a Demo Account. This EA RUN on a Random Strategie and open Trades per coincidence Strategie. Recommend Broker "IC Market, FTMO”. 1000$/€ 1-5 Lot in first Week, Timeframe M1. DE40 with this Settings only for other Indizes or Pairs please change the Settings appropriately to the actual Spread. You musst for DE40 nothing Change Set the EA to your MT4 Desktop and START. Worktime is from 09:01-18:00 Servertime. Unlimited Default Settings you can Change the
FREE
LiveExpertVisitor
Niklas Templin
Эксперты
THE LiveExpertVisitor Please make this Change than the Robot Work.  Stop Loss to 60 or higher and Take Profit to 2000 or 1000. Indize: DE40, US30 “IC Market or FTMO” Recomment Broker. This EA „LiveExpertVisitor“ BUY and SELL in one. Only DE40 with this Standart Settings Stopp Loss 50 Take Profit 2000 or 1000. For other Indizes or Pairs Set the Stopp Loss to actuall Spread and maximal the Take Profit x40 to Spread Points. -Recomment  M5 -minimum 1000$/€ ...Lot 1 in first Week Strong Code for Err
FREE
Level Green EA
Niklas Templin
Эксперты
High Impact Level EA DE40, US30,  FTMO Recomment Broker. EA can Trade with every Broker that have Volume 0.01 by Indizes. Dont let the Robot Work alone. Important  must  be Change in Settings for DE40 or US30 inp1_VolumeSize: 0.1 inp1_VolumePercent: 0.00001 inp1_GridStartOffset: 1000.0 inp1_GridStartRoundNumbers:  1000.0 inp1_GridSize:  1000.0 inp2_VolumeSize: 0.1 inp2_VolumePercent: 0.00001 inp2_GridStartOffset:  1000.0 inp2_GridStartRoundNumbers:  1000.0 inp2_GridSize:  1000.0 inp1_GridSizeTP:
FREE
Eweldes Price Lop
Niklas Templin
Эксперты
EWELDE PRICE LOP MT4 Test the EA first in a Demo Account. Unlimited default Settings to Change for other Indizes or Pairs.Recomment Broker "IC Market, FTMO”. This Settings only Indize DE40 and 1000$/€ Startcapital, 1-5 Lot in first Week Timeframe M1 or M5.This EA BUY and SELL in one EA, 09:00-18:00 Clock Robo- Worktime. The EA Buy and Sell over and under the 50 Level. For DE40 you must nothing Change, set the EA on your MT4 Desktop and Start.
FREE
Plate EA Version
Niklas Templin
Эксперты
THE PLATE EA IC Market or FTMO Recomment Broker. This EA „PLATE“ BUY and SELL in one.  Only DE40 with this Standart Settings (You can Change the Take Profit to 500 for other Endpoints or the Stopp Loss to 60 or higher) M1, M5, M15, M30, H1. Minumum 1000$/€ ...Lot 1 in first Week. The EA work with a small Stop Loss and a good Take Profit Risk Ratio. When you a undecided or have any Question write me a Message.
FREE
Margin Saver for Symbol close all Second Trades
Niklas Templin
Утилиты
Saved your Account Margin for multiple Trades Trading Robot Closing all second open Trades automatic Closing Trades that reached max. Lot Trading Robot built to avoid: -Stop multiple Trades -Save overtrading  -Hold Strategy -max.  Lot -Prop conform -long Account holding -Prop Firm Account holder  - Robot allow one Trade per Symbol -Stop loosing by click multiple Times Trade Button -Robot needs to be Set on every Symbol that will be saved - no Settings configure OneRule OneFunktion Set on Chart
FREE
Simple Trade Copier Master MT4
Niklas Templin
Утилиты
EA Master Version any Follow Copy Account  (Acc. Number)  need a open MT Terminal, download multiple times Step1:   Open Master MT5 Terminal    =  install master- Version   (on any Symbol just one Time) Step2:   Open Follower MT5 Terminal = install follower- Version  (on any Symbol just one Time) Step3:   all Trades from any Symbol or any Robot are copy now to follow- Terminal immediately for simple copy set on Chart and   Start   no optimization. This Robot is a Trade Copier for MT5 that automa
FREE
Margin Saver MT4
Niklas Templin
Утилиты
Saved your Account Margin for multiple Trades Trading Robot Closing all second open Trades automatic Closing Trades that reached max. Lot Trading Robot built to avoid: -Stop multiple Trades -Save overtrading  -Hold Strategy -max.  Lot -Prop conform -long Account holding -Prop Firm Account holder  - Robot allow one Trade per Symbol -Stop loosing by click multiple Times Trade Button -Robot needs to be Set on every Symbol that will be saved - no Settings configure OneRule OneFunktion Set on Chart
FREE
Long Term Buy Trades
Niklas Templin
Эксперты
Long Term Buy  Set1: TP/SL20kpip. Set2: TP/SL10kpip. Set3: TP/SL 5k pip. Set4: TP/SL 2k pip. Set5: TP/SL 500pip. Rate Prop FTMO Broker.  Only Pair DE40, US100, US30. Automatic added EU London Session. This Version works only with fixed Lot and buy. Robot Strategy: Trade open = First "Round Price-Number Entry". Write me a Message of Questions when undecided. I send ex4 Code by Request.
One thousand Pip Direction
Niklas Templin
1 (1)
Эксперты
One thousand Pip  Set1:TP/SL 20kpip. Set2:TP/SL 10kpip. Set3: TP/SL 5k pip. Set4:  TP/SL 2k pip. Set5:  TP/SL 500 pip. Rate Prop FTMO Broker.  Only Pair DE40, US100, US30. Automatic added EU London Session. This Version works with fixed Lot and buy/sell. Robot Strategy: Trade open = First "Round Price-Number Entry". Write me a Message of Questions when undecided. I send ex4 Code by Request.
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