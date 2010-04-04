Level Green EA

High Impact Level EA

DE40, US30, 

FTMO Recomment Broker.
EA can Trade with every Broker that have Volume 0.01 by Indizes. Dont let the Robot Work alone.

Important must be Change in Settings for DE40 or US30

  • inp1_VolumeSize: 0.1
  • inp1_VolumePercent: 0.00001
  • inp1_GridStartOffset: 1000.0
  • inp1_GridStartRoundNumbers: 1000.0
  • inp1_GridSize: 1000.0
  • inp2_VolumeSize: 0.1
  • inp2_VolumePercent: 0.00001
  • inp2_GridStartOffset: 1000.0
  • inp2_GridStartRoundNumbers: 1000.0
  • inp2_GridSize: 1000.0
  • inp1_GridSizeTP: 100  
  • inp1_GridTPgradiation: 100 
  • inp2_GridSizeTP: 100 
  • inp2_GridTPgradiation: 100  
  • inp1 and inp2 Stop Loss: 1000
  • inp1 and inp2 Take Profit: 1000

Compare Count can be 100 or 200

 

-Recomment  M1 
-minimum 10.000$/€ ...Lot 0.1 in first Month
-Expert have auto Lot Settings, to delete auto Lot...Set VolumePercent to Zero (Expert will increase 0.1 Lot per 1000$) (also 0.2 Lot by 2000$) 
-small Stop Loss for constant Wins, Take Profit will increase x3 becouse GridTP


    The EA work on Pending Order 
    -I open a Order in a Distance up and down every Candle to a Round Level.

    -The Power in the EA is in High Impact Candels

     

    • -EA have no Problem with High Impact News Candel
    • -Strong Code for Error Warning, Calculation and more  


    By a Change from Settings fill the two Side with the same Information.

    Write me when you have Question or when you are undecided. I will give EX4 Code by Request. 



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