Lucky EA Random Output

2

Lucky EA Random Outputs

Test the EA first in a Demo Account. This EA RUN on a Random Strategie and open Trades per coincidence Strategie. Recommend Broker "IC Market, FTMO”. 1000$/€ 1-5 Lot in first Week, Timeframe M1. DE40 with this Settings only for other Indizes or Pairs please change the Settings appropriately to the actual Spread. You musst for DE40 nothing Change Set the EA to your MT4 Desktop and START. Worktime is from 09:01-18:00 Servertime. Unlimited Default Settings you can Change the Parameter for Trade other Indizes or Pairs.





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Sven Walden
338
Sven Walden 2022.10.20 12:13 
 

thanks for sharing. I have tested the EA on a demo account and on a live account. DE 40 cash M1. Leverage 500. i could not find any setting that led to success. Hence the 2 stars. I am still testing further. Maybe you have some tips. Thanks

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