Simple Trade Copier Follower MT4
- 实用工具
-
- 版本: 1.0
EA Follower Version
any Follow Copy Account (Acc. Number) need a open MT Terminal, download multiple times
Step1: Open Master MT5 Terminal = install master- Version (on any Symbol just one Time)
Step2: Open Follower MT5 Terminal = install follower- Version (on any Symbol just one Time)
Step3: all Trades from any Symbol or any Robot are copy now to follow- Terminal immediately
for simple copy set on Chart and Start no optimization.
This Robot is a Trade Copier for MT5
that automatic transfers Signals from
a MasterAccount to a FollowerAccount.
Setup:
The Robot launched on the Follower Account.
There, you select the desired File and configure
the Lot size, SL/TP, Trailing-Stop, and the Account-
number to be copied. If the Account Number set to 0
trading occurs across all open Terminals without requiring
a specific Account Number entry. Set: 0 mean OFF, 1 mean ON
Function Disclosure:
Market orders are opened immediately; pending- Orders
they will not be transferred as limit or stop- Orders.
Instead, pending- Orders are successfully
transferred as direct- Trades,
while they may not
be visible as
pending
Orders
at
the follower- Terminal.
SL, TP, and trailing- Stop Settings can be automatically applied alongside the Trades.