HFT slow EA MT5

4.43

HFT EA

-Set in Pictures

-DE40, US30, US500, USTEC

-recommend Prop Firm Broker

-EA can Trade with every Broker 


    • only DE40 with this Standart Settings (Change the Compare Count to 3 or higher 10 for better Results)
    • for other Indizes or Pairs Set the Stop Loss x10 to actuall Spread or higher, and Set Take Profit x40 from Spread, PriceOffset x4 from Spread or higher
    • Recomment  M5, M15, M30, H1, D1
    • minimum 1000$/€ ...Lot 1 in first 3 Weeks
    • Expert have auto Lot Settings, to delete auto Lot...Set VolumePercent to Zero (Expert will increase 1 Lot per 1000$ Profit) (also 2 Lot by 2000$ Profit)

    The EA work on Pending Order 
    -I open a Order in a Distance up and down every Candle
    -the Stop Loss Set in Pendel the Target is to delete a Pending Order that will Complete the Take Profit
    -The Power in the EA is in High Impact Candels 
    -i work not so good in Low Market Movements

    • -EA have no Problem with high Impact News Candel
    • -Strong Code for Error Warning  Calculation and more  
    • -(to become ultimate Results Set the Stop Loss MANUAL (after Robot opening Pending Orders) immediately to opening Level) to become a Stop Loss from 0.01$ per Trade. manual Stop Loss technik (work not with IC Market)


    By a change from Settings fill the two Side with the same Information.

    Set1:    M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, Price Offset can be: 100, 200, 300, 400, 500, 600, 700, 800, 900, 1000

    -Stop Loss can be: 60, 100, 200, 300, 400, 500, 700, 1000

    -Take Profit can be: 1000, 2000, 3000

    -Compare Count: 3 or 20 or 50 up to 200

    Set2:    D1 Timeframe, Price Offset 200, Stop Loss 200, Take Profit 2000, 3000, 5000, Compare Count 2 (Bank Settings) extrem low Risk just 2 Trades per Day

    Write me when you have Question or when you are undecided. I will give EX4 Code by Request. 



    Reviews 11
    Nezo Eliot
    1388
    Nezo Eliot 2026.05.01 03:24 
     

    After some testing and fine-tuning the inputs, I got this robot working nicely on Gold. The performance is consistent and looks promising. Thanks for sharing this system.

    Benjamin Afedzie
    4096
    Benjamin Afedzie 2025.07.04 20:34 
     

    best indicator

    Mohsen Bayani
    76
    Mohsen Bayani 2025.06.11 22:42 
     

    Interesting EA!! I have founded many special aspects and so excited right now!! Thanks for your beautiful mind Niklas! :)

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    Filter:
    Nezo Eliot
    1388
    Nezo Eliot 2026.05.01 03:24 
     

    After some testing and fine-tuning the inputs, I got this robot working nicely on Gold. The performance is consistent and looks promising. Thanks for sharing this system.

    deqauto
    14
    deqauto 2026.04.20 10:55 
     

    Can get set file?

    josefx28
    34
    josefx28 2026.02.17 23:19 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    shogun1543
    511
    shogun1543 2025.11.02 03:04 
     

    Good!

    12121212qqq
    19
    12121212qqq 2025.09.17 11:14 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    [Deleted] 2025.08.16 02:11 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Benjamin Afedzie
    4096
    Benjamin Afedzie 2025.07.04 20:34 
     

    best indicator

    Mohsen Bayani
    76
    Mohsen Bayani 2025.06.11 22:42 
     

    Interesting EA!! I have founded many special aspects and so excited right now!! Thanks for your beautiful mind Niklas! :)

    Luis Hinojosa
    18
    Luis Hinojosa 2025.03.03 17:43 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Arie Alberts
    29
    Arie Alberts 2024.12.20 19:21 
     

    Just missing the right setting to trade on the indices. Also in the backtests just blowing

    johan venter
    58
    johan venter 2024.09.27 14:10 
     

    Great EA, very happy thanks a lot

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