HFTslow EA

3.4

HFT EA

-Set in Pictures

-DE40, US30, US500, USTEC

-IC Market Recomment Broker

-EA can Trade with every Broker 


    • only DE40 with this Standart Settings (Change the Compare Count to 3 or higher 10 for better Results)
    • for other Indizes or Pairs Set the Stop Loss x10 to actuall Spread or higher, and Set Take Profit x40 from Spread, PriceOffset x4 from Spread or higher
    • Recomment  M5, M15, M30, H1, D1
    • minimum 1000$/€ ...Lot 1 in first 3 Weeks
    • Expert have auto Lot Settings, to delete auto Lot...Set VolumePercent to Zero (Expert will increase 1 Lot per 1000$) (also 2 Lot by 2000$)

    The EA work on Pending Order 
    -I open a Order in a Distance up and down every Candle
    -the Stop Loss Set in Pendel the Target is to delete a Pending Order that will Complete the Take Profit
    -The Power in the EA is in High Impact Candels 
    -i work not so good in Low Market Movements

    • -EA have no Problem with high Impact News Candel
    • -Strong Code for Error Warning  Calculation and more  
    • -(to become ultimate Results Set the Stop Loss MANUAL (after Robot opening Pending Orders) immediately to opening Level) to become a Stop Loss from 0.01$ per Trade. manual Stop Loss technik (work not with IC Market)


    By a change from Settings fill the two Side with the same Information.

    Set1:    M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, Price Offset can be: 100, 200, 300, 400, 500, 600, 700, 800, 900, 1000

    -Stop Loss can be: 60, 100, 200, 300, 400, 500, 700, 1000

    -Take Profit can be: 1000, 2000, 3000

    -Compare Count: 3 or 20 or 50 up to 200

    Set2:    D1 Timeframe, Price Offset 200, Stop Loss 200, Take Profit 2000, 3000, 5000, Compare Count 2 (Bank Settings) extrem low Risk just 2 Trades per Day

    Write me when you have Question or when you are undecided. I will give EX4 Code by Request. 












    Reviews 7
    mnbszauh0026
    14
    mnbszauh0026 2024.09.04 13:45 
     

    Very good ea thanks sir

    Banderlogin
    91
    Banderlogin 2023.11.17 07:01 
     

    I give it 5 stars. At the moment, it is the only free advisor among the majority of those I have tested that shows good results. I'm testing on the ICMarkets demo.

    IATradingScalping
    2794
    IATradingScalping 2024.06.21 21:39 
     

    Me gustaría verlo operar en una cuenta real... Seguiré a éste EA.

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    Filter:
    [Deleted] 2025.06.27 04:05 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Anwar Adam
    40
    Anwar Adam 2024.10.19 19:05 
     

    EA does not attach to the charts

    mnbszauh0026
    14
    mnbszauh0026 2024.09.04 13:45 
     

    Very good ea thanks sir

    IATradingScalping
    2794
    IATradingScalping 2024.06.21 21:39 
     

    Me gustaría verlo operar en una cuenta real... Seguiré a éste EA.

    Dominic Gabriel Isele
    1336
    Dominic Gabriel Isele 2024.06.05 17:14 
     

    Das größte Problem bei diesem EA ist das, dieser NICHT MIT ANDEREN EA FUNKTIONIERT. Der EA schließt alle offenen Orders und man kann keine zwei Indices gleichzeit auf einem Akkount laufen lassen, weil der EA alle Order sofort schliesst. Zur Performanz kann ich sagen, das man mit sehr starken Schwankungen rechnen muss. Und leider sind Backtest bei Indizes immer sehr schwierig weil nicht genung Daten vorhanden sind. Ich würde dem EA 3 Sterne geben wenn er nicht alle Orders schließen würde. Mein Tipp der EA sollte nur die Orders schließen mit den dazu gehörigen Magic Nummern, dann könnte man den EA mit anderen benutzten.

    AscendCapital
    2364
    AscendCapital 2024.02.19 22:12 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Banderlogin
    91
    Banderlogin 2023.11.17 07:01 
     

    I give it 5 stars. At the moment, it is the only free advisor among the majority of those I have tested that shows good results. I'm testing on the ICMarkets demo.

    Reply to review