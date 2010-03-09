First Hour Stretch EA

First Hour Stretch EA

Information:

DE40, US100, US30

Timeframe to trade M1.

Rate FTMO or Topstep Broker.

Work with 2-4 Trades a Day.

Fixed SL and TP Funktion.

Fixed Lot is auto Standard added. 

Automatic add London and US Session.

Robot Entry Signals:Strategy Buy and Sell.

Robot enter Trade with 2 Candle in Direction.

EA makes more Trades when Working-Time higher.

Strong Code for error Warning, Calculation and more.

Write me a Message of Questions when you are undecided.




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