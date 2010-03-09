First Hour Stretch EA
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
First Hour Stretch EA
Information:
DE40, US100, US30
Timeframe to trade M1.
Rate FTMO or Topstep Broker.
Work with 2-4 Trades a Day.
Fixed SL and TP Funktion.
Fixed Lot is auto Standard added.
Automatic add London and US Session.
Robot Entry Signals:Strategy Buy and Sell.
Robot enter Trade with 2 Candle in Direction.
EA makes more Trades when Working-Time higher.
Strong Code for error Warning, Calculation and more.
Write me a Message of Questions when you are undecided.