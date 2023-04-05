Trading Lab Trade Copier Master

3.67

Copy trades with ease using the MetaTrader5 trade copier - the quickest and easiest way to copy transactions between different MetaTrader 5 accounts! This innovative tool allows you to locally copy trades in any direction and quantity, giving you full control over your investments.


Attention! 
 You need to download the Trade Copier Slave mq5 file as well to run this EA. Download it from here https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/96541


Designed to work on both Windows PC and Windows VPS, this program is versatile and adaptable to your trading preferences. Whether you prefer to work from your desktop or a virtual private server, the MetaTrader5 trade copier has got you covered.

Experience the convenience and ease of copy trading with the MetaTrader5 trade copier today.

Key features and benefits

  • Instantly copy trades from master to slave terminal
  • Copy from one master terminal to multiple slave terminals
  • Copies stop loss and take profit levels
  • Changes to stop loss or take profit on master are automatically copied to slave terminals.
  • Fast execution.

Setup and installation instructions

To set up the trading lab trade copier on your master account, simply run the master file and ensure that the "Enable Live Trading" option is enabled.

For the slave account, follow the same process by running the trading lab trade copier slave file and enabling the "Enable Live Trading" option.

Enter the trading account number of the master account from which you wish to copy trades.

Lot settings:

There are three different lot settings available, which can be selected from the dropdown menu:

  1. Fixed Lot: Choose a certain lot size to be used for all trades copied from the master account.
  2. Equity Ratio: This option uses a proportional ratio to determine the lot size for each trade. No additional input is needed, as the copier will automatically open trades with the same risk portion as used on the master account.
  3. Ratio of Lot/Lot Multiplier: The copier will multiply the lot size used on the master account by the number specified here to determine the lot size for each trade.

Prefix/Suffix: If the master account has any prefix or suffix, you can add it here to ensure that trades are copied correctly.

Please ensure that all settings are entered correctly before running the copier to avoid any issues with trade copying.

Review

If you have used our product, we would greatly appreciate it if you could take a moment to leave a review or rating on the MQL5 Marketplace. Your feedback can help us improve our products and services, as well as help other traders make informed decisions about whether to download our product.

Features Suggestion

If you have any suggestions for new features that you would like to see added to our product, please feel free to leave a comment or send us a message. We are always looking for ways to improve our products and services, and your feedback is valuable to us.


Reviews 6
Jose M. Gomez
104
Jose M. Gomez 2024.02.07 00:53 
 

Buenísimo!!! Gran aporte! Gracias!

Savio Martins Kill Domingos
320
Savio Martins Kill Domingos 2023.08.26 02:44 
 

Muito fácil de usar. Parabéns!

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Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
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The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
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Features   With MT5 to Interactive Brokers(IB) Trader, you can: 1. Load chart data from IB to MT5, and Analyze with all standard or customer Indicators. 2. Place Orders to IB Account Directly in MT5. 3. Make your Own EAs upon IB Securities by only making minus changes of the trading function. Usage 1) Installation Copy the "Mt5ToIBTraderEn.ex4" and sample files to [MT5 Data Folder]->MQL5->Experts.  2)  MT5 Settings Add the IP Address to the MT5 Allowed URLs in 'Tools->Options->Expert Adviso
Trade Command Center
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Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account ; Official Information Official channel Seller profile Trade Command Center — Professional Trade Execution & Real-Time Risk Guard Panel Trade Command Center is a high-performance visual trade execution, lot size calculator, and risk management utility for MetaTrader 5. It is engineered specifically for manual traders requiring strict risk enforcement, capital protection, a
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MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
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Copy trades with ease using the MetaTrader5 trade copier - the quickest and easiest way to copy transactions between different MetaTrader 5 accounts! This innovative tool allows you to locally copy trades in any direction and quantity, giving you full control over your investments. Designed to work on both Windows PC and Windows VPS, this program is versatile and adaptable to your trading preferences. Whether you prefer to work from your desktop or a virtual private server, the MetaTrader5 trade
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XP Moving Average (xpMA) — MT5 Indicator XPMA is an all-in-one moving average indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines 11 different MA algorithms into a single, unified tool. Instead of switching between multiple indicators, xpMA lets you select your preferred moving average type from a single drop-down and instantly see color-coded trend direction, entry signal arrows, and real-time alerts — all on the main chart window. Critically, XPMA never repaints — every signal that appears on the chart i
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Jaime Joselito Lalangui
118
Jaime Joselito Lalangui 2024.06.02 17:54 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Nasimul Haque Choudhury
3482
Reply from developer Nasimul Haque Choudhury 2024.10.22 17:17
apologize for the delayed response and appreciate you bringing this to our attention. We are addressing this problem and will provide an update shortly.
googleyoffer
23
googleyoffer 2024.02.13 18:53 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Jose M. Gomez
104
Jose M. Gomez 2024.02.07 00:53 
 

Buenísimo!!! Gran aporte! Gracias!

Savio Martins Kill Domingos
320
Savio Martins Kill Domingos 2023.08.26 02:44 
 

Muito fácil de usar. Parabéns!

Ringki Nababan
149
Ringki Nababan 2023.07.09 10:00 
 

I didn't find any option for common and input. Does not work

Nasimul Haque Choudhury
3482
Reply from developer Nasimul Haque Choudhury 2023.07.10 06:36
The EA provides a common and input option for your convenience. Kindly take a moment to read the overview and refer to the screenshots for more detailed information. https://c.mql5.com/31/858/trading-lab-trade-copier-screen-6696.png
Md. Shahadat Hossain
867
Md. Shahadat Hossain 2023.04.08 14:20 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Nasimul Haque Choudhury
3482
Reply from developer Nasimul Haque Choudhury 2023.07.10 06:38
We sincerely appreciate your generous review.
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