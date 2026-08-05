Zone Hunter Pro Trend Trader

AI Zone Hunter Pro
Overview

AI Zone Hunter Pro is an advanced Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold). It combines support and resistance zone analysis, trend confirmation, intelligent scaling, and multiple layers of automated risk management to identify high-probability trading opportunities.

The Expert Advisor was developed with a focus on consistency, disciplined trade management, and adaptability to changing market conditions. Every trade is monitored and managed automatically from entry to exit.

Key Features

✔ Automatic Support and Resistance Zone Detection

✔ Trend Confirmation Before Entry

✔ Initial Entry and Continuation Scaling

✔ Fixed Lot and Step Lot Money Management

✔ Maximum Lot Size Protection

✔ ATR-Based Dynamic Stop Loss

✔ Automatic Break-Even

✔ Profit Lock Engine

✔ Dynamic Trailing Stop

✔ Basket Profit Protection

✔ Partial Position Scale-Out

✔ Emergency Reversal Exit

✔ Spread Filter

✔ News Filter

✔ Trading Session Filter

✔ Trade Cooldown Protection

✔ Daily Loss Limit

✔ Equity Protection

✔ Maximum Open Trade Control

✔ Maximum Trades Per Direction

✔ Hedging Account Support

Trading Strategy

AI Zone Hunter Pro continuously analyzes market structure to identify support and resistance zones on Gold.

When price reaches a valid trading zone and the trend conditions are confirmed, the Expert Advisor opens an initial position. If the trend continues, additional positions can be opened according to the configured scaling rules while respecting the maximum trade limits defined by the user.

Every open position is actively managed using several independent protection systems, including ATR-based stop loss, break-even, profit lock, trailing stop, basket profit management, and reversal detection.

This layered approach is designed to protect capital while allowing profitable trades to develop.

Money Management

The Expert Advisor supports two position sizing modes:

• Fixed Lot – Uses the same lot size for every trade.

• Step Lot – Automatically increases trading volume as the account balance grows while respecting the configured maximum lot size.

Risk Management

AI Zone Hunter Pro includes multiple built-in protection systems:

• ATR Dynamic Stop Loss

• Break-Even Protection

• Profit Lock Protection

• Dynamic Trailing Stop

• Basket Profit Lock

• Daily Loss Protection

• Equity Protection

• Maximum Margin Control

• Maximum Open Trades Limit

• Maximum Trades Per Direction

Optimized Market

Primary Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

This Expert Advisor has been optimized specifically for Gold. Although it may be adapted for other instruments through parameter optimization, its default settings and strategy are designed for XAUUSD.

Recommended Timeframes

• M1

• M5

• M15

Recommendations

For the best performance:

Use a broker with low spreads and fast execution.

Run the Expert Advisor on a VPS for uninterrupted operation.

Test any parameter changes on a demo account before using them on a live account.

Disclaimer

Trading leveraged financial instruments involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance, including Strategy Tester results, does not guarantee future results. Users are responsible for selecting appropriate risk settings and ensuring the Expert Advisor is suitable for their trading objectives.

https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ai_hunterzone_pro     join the EXPERTS ADVISOR channel for a premium support upon purchasing EXPERT ADVISOR 


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Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
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Ghosted Beast
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Ghosted Beast Pro Ghosted Beast Pro is a high-performance algorithmic trading system designed for professional traders who demand institutional-grade execution. Built on pure price action mechanics, the EA maps market structure and hunts high-probability setups at the intersection of institutional liquidity pools, key structural zones, and volume imbalances.  By eliminating emotional trading, Ghosted Beast tracks market trends in real-time, executing surgical entries with sophisticated risk man
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