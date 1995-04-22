Zone Hunter Pro Trend Trader

AI Zone Hunter Pro

Overview



AI Zone Hunter Pro is an advanced Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold). It combines support and resistance zone analysis, trend confirmation, intelligent scaling, and multiple layers of automated risk management to identify high-probability trading opportunities.

The Expert Advisor was developed with a focus on consistency, disciplined trade management, and adaptability to changing market conditions. Every trade is monitored and managed automatically from entry to exit.

Key Features



✔ Automatic Support and Resistance Zone Detection

✔ Trend Confirmation Before Entry

✔ Initial Entry and Continuation Scaling

✔ Fixed Lot and Step Lot Money Management

✔ Maximum Lot Size Protection

✔ ATR-Based Dynamic Stop Loss

✔ Automatic Break-Even

✔ Profit Lock Engine

✔ Dynamic Trailing Stop

✔ Basket Profit Protection

✔ Partial Position Scale-Out

✔ Emergency Reversal Exit

✔ Spread Filter

✔ News Filter

✔ Trading Session Filter

✔ Trade Cooldown Protection

✔ Daily Loss Limit

✔ Equity Protection

✔ Maximum Open Trade Control

✔ Maximum Trades Per Direction

✔ Hedging Account Support

Trading Strategy



AI Zone Hunter Pro continuously analyzes market structure to identify support and resistance zones on Gold.

When price reaches a valid trading zone and the trend conditions are confirmed, the Expert Advisor opens an initial position. If the trend continues, additional positions can be opened according to the configured scaling rules while respecting the maximum trade limits defined by the user.

Every open position is actively managed using several independent protection systems, including ATR-based stop loss, break-even, profit lock, trailing stop, basket profit management, and reversal detection.

This layered approach is designed to protect capital while allowing profitable trades to develop.

Money Management



The Expert Advisor supports two position sizing modes:

• Fixed Lot – Uses the same lot size for every trade.

• Step Lot – Automatically increases trading volume as the account balance grows while respecting the configured maximum lot size.

Risk Management



AI Zone Hunter Pro includes multiple built-in protection systems:

• ATR Dynamic Stop Loss

• Break-Even Protection

• Profit Lock Protection

• Dynamic Trailing Stop

• Basket Profit Lock

• Daily Loss Protection

• Equity Protection

• Maximum Margin Control

• Maximum Open Trades Limit

• Maximum Trades Per Direction

Optimized Market

Primary Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)



This Expert Advisor has been optimized specifically for Gold. Although it may be adapted for other instruments through parameter optimization, its default settings and strategy are designed for XAUUSD.

Recommended Timeframes

• M1

• M5

• M15

Recommendations



For the best performance:

Use a broker with low spreads and fast execution.

Run the Expert Advisor on a VPS for uninterrupted operation.

Test any parameter changes on a demo account before using them on a live account.

Disclaimer



Trading leveraged financial instruments involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance, including Strategy Tester results, does not guarantee future results. Users are responsible for selecting appropriate risk settings and ensuring the Expert Advisor is suitable for their trading objectives.

https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ai_hunterzone_pro join the EXPERTS ADVISOR channel for a premium support upon purchasing EXPERT ADVISOR





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