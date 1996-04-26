ICT Macros MT4

Master Precision Trading with the ICT Macros Time Window Indicator

Timing is the ultimate edge in the financial markets. For traders following the Inner Circle Trader methodology, knowing exactly when the algorithm will move price is far more important than knowing where it will go. The ICT Macros Time Window Indicator is your essential tool for tracking these algorithmic time segments directly on your charts. This tool is built specifically for day traders who want to master tape reading and catch explosive algorithmic market movements before they happen.

How to Use the ICT Macros Time Window Indicator

This indicator automatically highlights the specific macro periods throughout the London and New York trading sessions. These macros are predetermined windows of time where the market delivery algorithm actively seeks resting liquidity pools or rebalances fair value gaps. By having these times drawn automatically on your screen, you simply need to wait for the macro window to open, observe the price displacement, and execute your trade.

Please note that this indicator is highly recommended only for reading market movements on the M1 and M5 timeframes. It is the ultimate companion for lower timeframe tape reading. By focusing strictly on the one minute and five minute charts, it allows you to study exactly how price behaves minute by minute during the exact times when the algorithm is most active and volatile.

Massive Probability Boost for ICT Entry Models

How does this tool improve your trading success. When you apply the ICT Macros Time Window Indicator to your charts, the probability of your ICT entry models skyrockets. Whether you are trading the traditional 2022 Mentorship Model, the Silver Bullet, or standard turtle soups, executing your trades strictly within these macro windows acts as the ultimate time filter.

It keeps you out of the low probability consolidation phases and ensures you are only risking capital when the market is programmed to expand. Because the macros dictate the algorithmic spooling, entering during these specific time windows makes your market structure shifts and liquidity sweeps significantly more reliable and accurate.

Upgrade Your M1 and M5 Tape Reading 

While this specific tool perfectly highlights the essential time macros, professional lower timeframe tape reading often requires a broader set of data confirmations. If you are serious about tape reading the market on the M1 and M5 timeframes and want to completely dominate the charts, we strongly advise equipping yourself with our advanced algorithmic suite.

For prospective buyers who want to tape read the market on the M1 and M5 timeframes with maximum precision, you can use a much more complete indicator by visiting our premium tools page ( click link https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/147720 ).


--- MT5 Version is here ---
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/181896

--- If You Want All in One SMC MT4 Version is here ---
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/177134

--- If You Want All in One ICT Concept MT4 Version is here ---
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/184914


SUPPORT & REVIEWS 

Your success is my priority. If you love this product, I would greatly appreciate a 5-star review! If you need any assistance with setup or have feature requests, please send me a direct message before leaving feedback. I am always here to help.

Subscribe to TradingLabs ID Channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/tradinglabsid

Check out all my premium trading tools: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/suhendrawan/seller 

Contact me for fast support: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/suhendrawan


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Lee Samson
5 (9)
Indicators
This dashboard is an alert tool for use with the market structure reversal indicator. It's primary purpose is to alert you to reversal opportunities on specific time frames and also to the re-tests of the alerts (confirmation) as the indicator does. The dashboard is designed to sit on a chart on it's own and work in the background to send you alerts on your chosen pairs and timeframes. It was developed after many people requested a dash to monitor multiple pairs and time frames at once rather th
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (302)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the pot
Institutional Blueprint MT4
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Indicators
Institutional Blueprint   (MT4) — Market Structure, Order Blocks & Risk/Reward Zones Institutional Blueprint reads the chart the way professional price-action traders do. On every closed bar it maps live market structure, marks the Order Block behind each move, and turns the most relevant block into a ready-to-read trade plan with a clear Entry, Stop Loss and three Take-Profit targets — drawn as a green reward zone and a red risk zone, so the trade geometry is obvious at a glance. Based on Sm
Advanced Indicator Scanner MT4
Amir Atif
Indicators
Advanced Indicator Scanner is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe scanner that works with hundreds of custom indicators available across the web including mql5 website market and codebase indicators. Advanced Indicator Scanner features: Scans your indicator in 28 customizable instruments and 9 timeframes. Monitors up to 2 lines(buffers) of an indicator. Showing of indicator value on buttons. You can choose between 3 alert modes:  Single symbol and timeframe Multiple timeframes of a symbol Multiple
MFI Pulse Pro
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Indicators
MFI Pulse Pro – Precision Money Flow Scanner Join the channel to stay updated: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/forexnewadvisor MFI Pulse Pro is a volume-powered momentum oscillator that leverages the Money Flow Index (MFI) to uncover real-time pressure shifts in the market. This tool is tailored for intraday traders, operating with precision across timeframes from M1 to M30 and compatible with all currency pairs, indices, metals, and synthetic instruments. Core Features: MFI Period: Adjustabl
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Robby Suhendrawan
Experts
Volfire 3.0: Premium Volume and Fibonacci Expert Advisor Special Offer   !!     Discount price   $375,   Secure your lifetime access   NOW   before it   set to   normal price   $650. Volfire 3.0 is a fully automated, high-performance Expert Advisor built for serious traders who demand consistent growth and institutional-grade risk management. The name Volfire represents its core trading philosophy: Volume and Fibonacci Retracement . By calculating daily open prices, market volatility, and dynami
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CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT5.   Ultimate CRT Indicator: Advanced ICT Concepts and Malaysian SnR Trading System Master the Market Maker's Footprints with the Most Advanced Candle Range Theory Indicator Unlock the true power of  Smart Money Concepts (SMC)  and trade precisely like the institutions with the  Ultimate CRT Indicator . Built exclusively for serious traders, this indicator automates the highly effective  Candle Range Theory (CRT) , a core pillar of  ICT Concepts (Inner Circle Trader
CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT4
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Master the market rhythm with the Advanced Market Sessions indicator. Timing is everything in trading. Knowing exactly when major financial centers open and close is the key to understanding market volatility, liquidity, and directional bias. This indicator gives you crystal-clear visibility into the three major trading sessions: Asia, London, and New York. By automatically mapping the exact High and Low of each session in real-time, this tool empowers you to trade with true institutional contex
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