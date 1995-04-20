ICT Time Cycle

ICT Market Time Cycle – Complete Session & Time Window

ICT Market Time Cycle is a professional trading indicator designed to help traders follow the ICT (Inner Circle Trader) methodology with ease.

It automatically displays the main market sessions (Asia, London, and New York), along with Killzones, Silver Bullet windows, and Macro times directly on your chart.

With this tool, you no longer need to calculate session times manually – everything is plotted automatically in a clean and professional way.

Market Sessions (Asia, London, New York)

Automatically highlights the main trading sessions with customizable colors.

Killzones

Plots ICT Killzones so you can easily focus on the most important trading hours.

Silver Bullet Time Window

Marks both AM & PM Silver Bullet windows, ensuring you never miss these high-probability time setups.

ICT Macros Time

Includes London Macros and New York Macros, fully aligned with ICT methodology.

Full Customization Adjust background, line, and text colors. Set broker timezone offsets. Choose how many historical days to display.

Optimized for Lower Timeframes

Best used on M5 and below (M1, M5) for accurate intraday ICT analysis.

Key Features:Benefits for Traders:

No more manual session marking.

Stay focused on the best trading hours defined by ICT.

Makes ICT backtesting simple and efficient.

Clean, lightweight, and beginner-friendly.

Conclusion

ICT Market Time Cycle is a must-have charting tool for traders following the ICT methodology.

It helps you trade with discipline, structure, and confidence by aligning your chart with the true market rhythm.

Perfect for scalpers, day traders, and swing traders who want to fully understand and trade around ICT Market Sessions & Killzones.





--- Just Information ---

This indicator will provide a greater probability if combined with several indicators below:

