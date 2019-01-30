PZ Daily Breakout EA

This EA trades daily breakouts placing bidirectional pending orders using the last day's trading range, provided these price levels have not been yet tested. It offers many trading behaviors and flexible position management settings, plus a martingale and inverse martingale mode.

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Easy to use and supervise

Customizable break-even, SL, TP and trailing-stop

Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers

Works for 2-3-4-5 digit symbols

Implements a martingale and inverse martingale features

Trading is NFA/FIFO Compliant

Built-in money management

Four different trading behaviors are available in the EA inputs:

Regular: The EA will buy at yesterday's high and sell at yesterday's low

Inverse: The EA will buy at yesterday's low and sell at yesterday's high

Only Buy: The EA will buy at both price levels

Only Sell: The EA will sell at both price levels

Additionally, it implements four different money management modes:

Trade manual lotsize: The EA will trade a fixed lotsize on each trade

Auto-calculation of lotsizes: The EA will risk % of the account on each trade

Martingale: The EA will double the lotsize after a losing trade

Inverse Martingale: The EA will double the lotsize after a winning trade



Input Parameters



Trading Settings - Select trading behavior: regular, inverse, only buy or only sell.

Position Management - This group of settings applies to trading decisions and trade management. You can select trading direction, break-even in pips, break-even behavior, trailing-stop in %, trailing-step in pips, stop-loss in pip and take-profit in pips.



Money Management - In this settings block you can set the lotsize for the first trade, or allow the EA to calculate it by itself. It also implements a martingale and inverse martingale behavior. Trading can be NFA/FIFO compliant if selected.

EA Settings - You can select the magic number for the trades, custom comment and manual pip value if you need to override the one the default one. Do not change these unless you know what you are doing.





What to expect

This EA is a general purpose tool which success depends on your understanding of the underlying strategy and your ability to configure it. This EA will not generate profits under all market conditions and does not claim to do so. It is up to you to find the best parameters for each symbol and timeframe using the strategy tester.

Author



Arturo Lopez Perez, private investor and speculator, software engineer and founder of Point Zero Trading Solutions.