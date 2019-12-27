Project Profit
- Experts
- Aldrich Leonardo Ong
- Version: 1.5
- Updated: 27 December 2019
- Activations: 5
Before you buy a Project Profit please be aware of the risks involved:
- Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (the EA could also make losses).
- The backtests shown (e.g. in screenshots) are highly optimized to find the best parameters but therefore results cannot be transferred to live trading.
- Any mean reversion can get caught on the wrong side of a fast movements due to unexpected news or flash crashes. This strategy will always use a stop loss, but still execution of the Stop Loss depends on your broker.
- Project Profit are dependent on good brokerage conditions, like low spread and slippage, which might be worse on high lot sizes.
- Project Profit is a AI robot that will calculate the price and the trend to know the potential turns from market that uses high test bar and a low test bar.
Pairs recommendations
- The smaller the spread, the better.
- No pairs with spread bigger than 1/3 of Take Profit or Stop Loss.
- Exclusive for FOREX only
- ICMarkets would be the best broker. If you prefer other broker that's absolutely fine
Time Frame Recomendation
- 15min to 1H for the robot to calculate the price and the trend in the market
Lot Size Recomendation
- At least 2% of your total trading account will be the ideal Lot size.
- Default of 30 pips for you to have a positive swap if the open trade runs overnight
Direction for use will follow after the purchase
Future Development
I am planning to further develop this project using my own ideas and valuable inputs / feedback from the users. Please, do let me know if you have some comments or requests which can help make Project Profit even better.
About Me
I am a professional developer and trader with 5+ years of MQL programming experience and 500+ performed job orders as a freelancer, now my full time job is to create professional solutions for traders.