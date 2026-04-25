Goldentrix EA

💎 Goldentrix EA - The Ultimate Professional Trading Tool for MT4 💎

Are you tired of staring at charts all day? Do you want a Top Rated Forex Robot that knows exactly when to trade and when to stop? Meet Goldentrix EA.

This is not just another bot; it is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed to help you navigate the markets with precision and safety. Whether you are looking for a Passive Income source or a powerful tool to trade the London and New York sessions, Goldentrix is engineered for you.

🌟 Why Traders Love Goldentrix EA:

🔹 ⏰ Precision Time Filter (Hour & Minute): Most EAs are clumsy. Goldentrix is precise. Set your Starting Time and Ending Time down to the exact minute (e.g., Start 09:30, End 20:00). Never worry about trading during news or sleeping hours again!

🔹 🛡️ Daily Safety Protocols: This is your "bodyguard." Set a Daily Profit Target and the EA will automatically stop trading and close orders when your goal is reached. It protects your account from unexpected market reversals.

🔹 📈 Advanced Grid Strategy: Goldentrix uses a mathematically optimized grid system to handle market volatility. It calculates the perfect entry levels using a customizable exponent factor, ensuring you get the best average price.

🔹 🚀 Intelligent Trailing Stops: Maximize your wins! We included two types of trailing stops (Individual & Global Average) to lock in profits as the market moves in your favor.

🔹 ✅ Server Protection: We added a "Server Action Limiter" to prevent overloading your broker with requests, ensuring smooth operation even during high volatility.

⚙️ Key Features:Fully Automated: Set it and forget it. ✅ Visual Dashboard: See your Profit, Equity, and Open Orders right on the chart. ✅ Error Handling: Built-in logging to notify you if a trade fails. ✅ Easy Setup: Optimized input parameters for easy backtesting and customization.

🏆 Perfect For:

  • Traders with a 9-to-5 job who want Automated Trading.
  • Traders looking for a Low Drawdown EA.
  • Trading for GOLD -XAUUSD 
  • Anyone wanting to avoid overnight swap fees using the Time Filter.

📌 Input Highlights:

  • Main Settings: Lot Size, Take Profit, Stop Loss.
  • Time Filter: Start Hour, Start Minute, End Hour, End Minute.
  • Risk Management: Daily Profit Target ($), Max Server Actions.
  • Trailing: Individual & Global settings


  • Recommended Settings:

    • Timeframe: M1 (1 Minute High Risk ) – M15 (5 Minute Medium Risk ) -H1 (H1 Low Risk Recommeded)
    • Pair: XAUUSD (GOLD) – Highest liquidity and sweep accuracy.
    • Account Type: ECN, RAW, or PRO accounts are recommended for best results.
    • Min Balance: $2000 or higher (More is better for risk stability).
    • Risk: Start with 0.01 (by default).best optimize setting 

Get Goldentrix EA today and start your journey to financial freedom! 🚀

⚠️ IMPORTANT RISK DISCLOSURE ⚠️

TRADING FOREIGN EXCHANGE (FOREX) AND COMMODITIES CARRIES A HIGH LEVEL OF RISK AND MAY NOT BE SUITABLE FOR ALL INVESTORS.


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Michal Milko
Experts
The CSM System is currently fully automated with all the special features and functions, controlled and regularly monitored. Its evolution, parameters and the individual algorithms are professionally evaluated and optimized by experienced development group of programmers who are developing new updated versions of system. Unlike the other systems, we focused to create the system where the backtesting successful results matching the real life situation. Our core lies in identification of these bi
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Dionisis Nikolopoulos
Experts
TSO Price Channel is complete trading strategy focused on creating profit from market volatility. The system takes advantage of the intrinsic tendency of the market to reach its periodic maximum and minimum levels. By allowing the use of multiple instruments, the exposure of the system to any single instrument is reduced. Complete strategy including fully integrated positive and negative management. Works on any instrument. No pending orders placed. Any account size - $1,000+ is recommended. Ba
Marrykey stock indexes
Kostiantyn Kuzmin
Experts
ATTENTION IT IS IMPORTANT: Do not use this system for trading in currency pairs. ATTENTION IT IS IMPORTANT: Do not use this system for trading and testing without individual set files for the selected broker. Marrykey stock Indexes is a scalper system built on the hybrid combinatory Ichimoku Kinko Hyo is equipped with 6 different strategies and designed primarily to work on US stock indices such as S & P500, NASDAQ, Dow Jones, Russell2000. The system is capable of operating on frames from M5 to
Win Sniper Follow
Nirundorn Promphao
1 (1)
Experts
I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า Win Sniper Follow  is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. Night scalping strategy. The RSI indicator and an ATR-based filter are used for entries. Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here :  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/winwifi/ General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 100 USD, the recommended timeframe is M15, H1, H4. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A ver
Multiday Overlay Strategy Low Risk
Fabio De Gaetano
Experts
With the Multiday Overlay Strategy EA, you can trade in parallel all major/minor/cross pairs in Forex. This EA is rather unique, as it is capable to "follow the market", this means: no optimization is needed; the same set of input parameters is good for all pairs; you do not need to change the input parameters even if market conditions change. These three features mean that the EA is not "manually adapted" to a specific pair in a specific timeframe, as it normally happens when you optimize a pai
PW System EA
Pavel Komarovsky
Experts
PW System EA — fully automatic expert advisor, based on trend indicators. Best works with the default settings on the following pairs: GBPCAD, GBPUSD, EURCHF, AUDCAD, EURCAD, GBPAUD, EURAUD. TimeFrime: M5 or M15. Benefits This is not martingale, not arbitration and etc. Ready for operation without pre-setting. Always use a stop loss to save your investment. Easy to use (does not have complex settings). The minimum deposit to start: $100-$200. Good results when testing 99.9% quality modeling. Yo
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