Liquidity Map EA

Liquidity Acceptance Map EA - XAUUSD Gold Scalper - Smart Money Strategy

UNLOCK THE POWER OF INSTITUTIONAL TRADING CONCEPTS

Stop trading blindly against the banks. The Liquidity Acceptance Map (LAM) EA is a professional MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor designed to trade alongside institutional money. It detects hidden liquidity pools where pending orders are hidden and enters the market exactly when the price "sweeps" these levels to trap retail traders—before the true move begins.

Why is this the Best Forex EA for 2026? Most EAs use lagging indicators. The LAM EA uses raw Price Action Logic. It detects when the market dips below a recent low (or spikes above a high) and immediately rejects that price—a classic sign of a "Liquidity Sweep." This EA catches the reversal at the perfect moment.

KEY BENEFITS AND FEATURES

XAUUSD Specialist: Optimized specifically for the Gold market volatility. Perfect for M1 Scalping.

Optimized specifically for the Gold market volatility. Perfect for M1 Scalping. Smart Liquidity Logic: Automatically identifies Bullish and Bearish sweeps. Bullish Sweep: Price dips below low and recovers (Buy Signal). Bearish Sweep: Price spikes above high and drops (Sell Signal).

Automatically identifies Bullish and Bearish sweeps. Ultimate Safety: Built-in Margin Protection. It calculates lots based on your account size and automatically reduces risk if funds are low (Passed rigorous MQL5 Validation).

Built-in Margin Protection. It calculates lots based on your account size and automatically reduces risk if funds are low (Passed rigorous MQL5 Validation). Advanced Trailing Stop: Locks in profits as the price moves in your favor, ensuring you get the most out of every trend.

Locks in profits as the price moves in your favor, ensuring you get the most out of every trend. Smart Time Filter: Trade only during the most profitable hours (Default: 18:00 - 23:00) to avoid low-volatility chop.

Trade only during the most profitable hours (Default: 18:00 - 23:00) to avoid low-volatility chop. Auto Lot Management: Set your risk percentage, and the EA calculates the perfect lot size automatically.

INPUT SETTINGS AND RECOMMENDATIONS

We have pre-configured this EA to work "out of the box," but please read these recommendations for maximum profit:

Recommended Settings:

Timeframe: M1 (1 Minute) – For high-frequency scalping.

M1 (1 Minute) – For high-frequency scalping. Pair: XAUUSD (GOLD) – Highest liquidity and sweep accuracy.

XAUUSD (GOLD) – Highest liquidity and sweep accuracy. Account Type: ECN, RAW, or PRO accounts are recommended for best results.

ECN, RAW, or PRO accounts are recommended for best results. Min Balance: $500 or higher (More is better for risk stability).

$500 or higher (More is better for risk stability). Risk: Start with 1.0% (Auto Lot is ON by default).

User Recommendation Guide:

Do not change settings blindly.

Best results on ECN accounts.

24/7 Support available for configuration help.

WHY THIS EA PASSES VALIDATION

Many EAs crash on low balances. The LAM EA includes a custom-written "Fail-Safe Leverage" algorithm. Even if your broker data fails, this EA protects your margin from Error 134 (Not Enough Money), making it one of the most robust robots on the market.

HOW TO USE

Download and attach to XAUUSD M1 chart. Ensure "Allow Algo Trading" is checked in MT4 settings. Enable Auto Lot (Recommended) or set a fixed lot size. Let the EA hunt for liquidity sweeps automatically.

Disclaimer: Trading Forex and Gold involves high risk. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Please trade responsibly.

Keywords / Tags: Gold Scalper EA, XAUUSD Robot, Forex Expert Advisor, Liquidity Sweep, Smart Money Concept, MT4 EA, Automated Trading, Trailing Stop, Low Risk EA, Profitable Forex Bot, M1 Scalping, 2026 Best EA.

Need Help? If you need help configuring the EA for your specific broker or account type, please feel free to message me. I am happy to assist you in setting up your risk profile.