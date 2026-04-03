Quantyxio EA

Quantyxio EA MT4

Advanced Grid Trading Expert Advisor with Equity Protection for Gold & Forex
Smart RSI + Bollinger Bands Strategy | Integrated Equity Stop Module

Overview

Quantyxio EA MT5 is a MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor built around a structured grid trading methodology combined with capital monitoring and equity protection mechanisms.

The system integrates Bollinger Bands volatility detection with RSI momentum confirmation to identify statistically extended market conditions. It is primarily designed for Gold (XAUUSD) and major Forex pairs on the M15 timeframe.

Quantyxio applies controlled grid expansion with predefined limits and margin-aware execution logic.

Strategy Overview

Quantyxio EA combines:

  • Bollinger Bands volatility detection

  • RSI momentum confirmation

  • M15 optimized signal execution

  • Controlled grid expansion

  • Average price-based take profit logic

Entry Logic

BUY conditions:

  • Price closes below the lower Bollinger Band

  • RSI confirms oversold momentum criteria

SELL conditions:

  • Price closes above the upper Bollinger Band

  • RSI confirms overbought momentum criteria

This approach is based on volatility expansion and momentum filtering rather than random trade placement.

Grid Management System

The EA includes structured grid logic with predefined safety parameters:

  • Controlled grid spacing

  • Maximum grid levels (default up to 6)

  • Reduced multiplier progression

  • Margin pre-calculation before order execution

  • Volume step compliance

  • Broker StopLevel and FreezeLevel validation

The system is designed to limit uncontrolled volume escalation and monitor margin exposure during grid deployment.

Integrated Equity Protection Module

Quantyxio includes an internal equity monitoring function.

Equity Stop Protection:
If floating drawdown reaches a user-defined percentage (default 25%), the EA can:

  • Close all open positions

  • Stop further trade execution

This mechanism is intended to limit account exposure during extended adverse market conditions. However, it does not eliminate market risk.

Money Management Options

Quantyxio provides three selectable lot sizing modes:

  1. Fixed Lot Size

  2. Balance-Based Dynamic Lot

  3. Conservative Risk Mode

Additional safeguards include:

  • Maximum volume limit

  • Free margin calculation before trade

  • Slippage control parameter

  • Symbol volume limit compliance

Lot sizing and risk parameters should be configured according to individual account size and risk tolerance.

Take Profit & Exit Logic

  • Separate Take Profit for initial position

  • Separate Take Profit for grid positions

  • Average entry price-based exit calculation

  • Broker stop-level & freeze-level safety checks

Trade management is executed according to MetaTrader 5 platform rules.

Recommended Trading Environment

Platform: MetaTrader 4
Recommended Timeframe: M15
Suitable Symbols: XAUUSD (Gold), Major Forex Pairs
Recommended Account Type: ECN or Low Spread accounts
Stable VPS recommended for uninterrupted operation

Min.Bal: 1000$ Apply on 3-pairs EURUSD,USDCAD,NZDUSD by default M15 TF , Bal:2000$ Apply 6-Pairs EURUSD,USDCAD,NZDUSD,AUDCAD,AUDNZD,NZDCAD , More Balance apply on More pairs

Execution quality, spread, leverage, and market volatility may significantly affect results.

Important Risk Disclosure

Trading Forex and CFDs involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors.

Quantyxio EA uses a grid-based trading methodology. Grid strategies may increase market exposure during trending or highly volatile conditions. Although the EA includes equity protection and margin monitoring mechanisms, financial losses can still occur.

There is no guarantee of profit or capital preservation.

Users are strongly advised to:

  • Test the EA on a demo account before live deployment

  • Use conservative risk parameters

  • Avoid excessive leverage

  • Monitor trading activity regularly

By purchasing and using this software, the user acknowledges the risks associated with automated trading systems.


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Attention : The TigerGBP Power EA can not be tested in the MT4 strategy tester !!! Trend is the KEY ! TigerGBPPower EA  robot is a fully automated robot for  Forex trade.  TigerGBPPower EA  is a combination numerous special trend strategy ,that It provides the possibility the best entries of the trade . TigerGBPPower EA robot is designed  for medium and long term trading ,the robot will help you deal with and manage emotions ,and you don't need worry about news release any more !!  The trend is
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Yang Wu
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ATTENTION : The Tiger Eur Power EA can not be tested in the MT4 strategy tester !!!  TigerEurPower EA  robot is a fully automated robot for  Forex trade.  TigerEurPower EA  is a combination numerous special trend strategy ,that It provides the possibility the best entries of the trade . TigerEurPower EA robot is designed  for medium and long term trading ,the robot will help you deal with and manage emotions ,and you don't need worry about news release any more !!  The trend is the key ,the
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Fabio De Gaetano
Experts
With the Multiday Overlay Strategy EA you can trade in parallel all major/minor/cross pairs in Forex. This EA is rather unique, as it is capable to "follow the market", this means: no optimization is needed; the same set of input parameters is good for all pairs; you do not need to change the input parameters even if market conditions change. This 3 features mean that the EA is not "manually adapted" to a specific pair in a specific timeframe, as it normally happens when you optimize a pair with
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Mehmet Haluk Tunc
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Price Action EA for scalping. Open trades by bar height when bar height meet complex math calculations. Timerame is fundamentally M1 and works all forex symbols. Percentage trailing system. Time limitation. Autolot by percentage of balance. Settings by ea automatically. Close safety by time in minutes and close your order after x minute even if it is not in profit or loss by you. Set stoploss and takeprofit values automatically market price. Every major settings can be set automatically by robo
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