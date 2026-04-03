Quantyxio EA
- Experts
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- Version: 2.13
- Updated: 3 April 2026
- Activations: 20
Advanced Grid Trading Expert Advisor with Equity Protection for Gold & Forex
Smart RSI + Bollinger Bands Strategy | Integrated Equity Stop Module
Overview
Quantyxio EA MT5 is a MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor built around a structured grid trading methodology combined with capital monitoring and equity protection mechanisms.
The system integrates Bollinger Bands volatility detection with RSI momentum confirmation to identify statistically extended market conditions. It is primarily designed for Gold (XAUUSD) and major Forex pairs on the M15 timeframe.
Quantyxio applies controlled grid expansion with predefined limits and margin-aware execution logic.
Strategy Overview
Quantyxio EA combines:
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Bollinger Bands volatility detection
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RSI momentum confirmation
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M15 optimized signal execution
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Controlled grid expansion
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Average price-based take profit logic
Entry Logic
BUY conditions:
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Price closes below the lower Bollinger Band
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RSI confirms oversold momentum criteria
SELL conditions:
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Price closes above the upper Bollinger Band
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RSI confirms overbought momentum criteria
This approach is based on volatility expansion and momentum filtering rather than random trade placement.
Grid Management System
The EA includes structured grid logic with predefined safety parameters:
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Controlled grid spacing
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Maximum grid levels (default up to 6)
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Reduced multiplier progression
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Margin pre-calculation before order execution
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Volume step compliance
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Broker StopLevel and FreezeLevel validation
The system is designed to limit uncontrolled volume escalation and monitor margin exposure during grid deployment.
Integrated Equity Protection Module
Quantyxio includes an internal equity monitoring function.
Equity Stop Protection:
If floating drawdown reaches a user-defined percentage (default 25%), the EA can:
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Close all open positions
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Stop further trade execution
This mechanism is intended to limit account exposure during extended adverse market conditions. However, it does not eliminate market risk.
Money Management Options
Quantyxio provides three selectable lot sizing modes:
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Fixed Lot Size
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Balance-Based Dynamic Lot
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Conservative Risk Mode
Additional safeguards include:
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Maximum volume limit
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Free margin calculation before trade
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Slippage control parameter
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Symbol volume limit compliance
Lot sizing and risk parameters should be configured according to individual account size and risk tolerance.
Take Profit & Exit Logic
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Separate Take Profit for initial position
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Separate Take Profit for grid positions
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Average entry price-based exit calculation
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Broker stop-level & freeze-level safety checks
Trade management is executed according to MetaTrader 5 platform rules.
Recommended Trading Environment
Platform: MetaTrader 4
Recommended Timeframe: M15
Suitable Symbols: XAUUSD (Gold), Major Forex Pairs
Recommended Account Type: ECN or Low Spread accounts
Stable VPS recommended for uninterrupted operation
Min.Bal: 1000$ Apply on 3-pairs EURUSD,USDCAD,NZDUSD by default M15 TF , Bal:2000$ Apply 6-Pairs EURUSD,USDCAD,NZDUSD,AUDCAD,AUDNZD,NZDCAD , More Balance apply on More pairs
Execution quality, spread, leverage, and market volatility may significantly affect results.
Important Risk Disclosure
Trading Forex and CFDs involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors.
Quantyxio EA uses a grid-based trading methodology. Grid strategies may increase market exposure during trending or highly volatile conditions. Although the EA includes equity protection and margin monitoring mechanisms, financial losses can still occur.
There is no guarantee of profit or capital preservation.
Users are strongly advised to:
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Test the EA on a demo account before live deployment
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Use conservative risk parameters
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Avoid excessive leverage
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Monitor trading activity regularly
By purchasing and using this software, the user acknowledges the risks associated with automated trading systems.