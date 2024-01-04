Unlock the Power of Algorithmic Trading with the ProSignal Ultimate EA

Are you tired of emotional trading decisions or missing opportunities while you sleep? The ProSignal Ultimate EA is a cutting-edge MT4 Expert Advisor designed to automate the most profitable trend-following strategies with military-grade precision. This is not just a standard trading robot; it is a comprehensive risk management system that executes your strategy without hesitation.

Built for traders who demand consistency, this EA opens three separate orders per signal, each tailored with specific Take Profit targets and individual trailing stop settings. Whether you are looking for quick scalps or long-term trend riding, the ProSignal EA handles every stage of the trade lifecycle automatically.

Why Choose the ProSignal Ultimate EA?

Most EAs place a single trade and hope for the best. The ProSignal EA uses a smart 3-Tier Profit Strategy:

Order 1 (1:1 RR): Secures quick profit to reduce risk exposure immediately. Order 2 (1:2 RR): Targets moderate trends to build equity. Order 3 (1:3 RR): Captures massive market movements for maximum ROI.

Each order manages its own Trailing Stop independently, giving you full control over how aggressively you want to lock in profits for each trade level.

Key Features and Specifications:

Multi-Order Execution: Automatically opens 3 orders per signal with distinct TP levels (1:1, 1:2, 1:3).

Automatically opens 3 orders per signal with distinct TP levels (1:1, 1:2, 1:3). Individual Trailing Stop: Customize Start, Stop, and Step parameters for each of the 3 orders separately.

Customize Start, Stop, and Step parameters for each of the 3 orders separately. Adaptive ATR Stop Loss: The Stop Loss adjusts dynamically based on market volatility using the Average True Range (ATR), protecting you from noise.

The Stop Loss adjusts dynamically based on market volatility using the Average True Range (ATR), protecting you from noise. Trend Confirmation Strategy: Utilizes a robust EMA Crossover + RSI Filter to ensure you only trade high-probability setups.

Utilizes a robust EMA Crossover + RSI Filter to ensure you only trade high-probability setups. Visual Dashboard: Monitor your live Balance, Equity, Spread, Win Rate, and Daily/Weekly Profit directly on the chart.

Monitor your live Balance, Equity, Spread, Win Rate, and Daily/Weekly Profit directly on the chart. Smart Filters: Includes customizable Spread Filter and Trading Time Filter to avoid high-fee periods or low-volatility hours.

Includes customizable Spread Filter and Trading Time Filter to avoid high-fee periods or low-volatility hours. Backtest Ready: Optimized for accurate backtesting on H1 and H4 timeframes.

The Strategy Behind the Robot

This EA is built on a proven EMA & RSI Trend Strategy. It identifies strong market direction changes using Exponential Moving Averages (9 & 21) and confirms momentum strength with the RSI. Once a signal is confirmed, it calculates the precise entry and volatility-based Stop Loss. It then projects three Take Profit levels, allowing the algorithm to scale out of positions efficiently.

By separating orders, this EA simulates professional money management, securing "bird-in-hand" profits early while letting the market run for the big wins.

Input Parameters (Highly Customizable):

Strategy Settings: EMA Periods, RSI Levels, ATR Multiplier.

EMA Periods, RSI Levels, ATR Multiplier. Money Management: Lot size per order, Max simultaneous trades.

Lot size per order, Max simultaneous trades. Trailing Stop Settings: Individual configuration for TP1, TP2, and TP3 orders.

Individual configuration for TP1, TP2, and TP3 orders. Risk Filters: Max Spread allowed, Trading Hours (Start/End).

Ideal For:

Traders seeking Passive Income Forex .

. Investors looking for the Best Forex EA for MT4 .

. Those wanting to remove emotional trading from their decisions.

from their decisions. Users interested in H1 and H4 Swing Trading automation.

Technical Requirements:

Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4).

Timeframe: M1 (for signals) but optimized for H1/H4 results.

Account Type: Any (ECN recommended for lower spreads).

Disclaimer: Trading Forex and CFDs involves a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance of this Expert Advisor is not indicative of future results. Please trade responsibly and test thoroughly on a demo account first.

Add this powerful automated tool to your portfolio today and let the ProSignal Ultimate EA trade for you.