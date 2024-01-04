ProSignal Ultimate EA

ProSignal Ultimate EA - Advanced Multi-Order Management with Intelligent Trailing Stop | MT4 Expert Advisor

Automate your trading with a professional 3-Tier Strategy (1:1, 1:2, 1:3 RR), dynamic ATR Stop Loss, and individual Trailing Stops for every order. Maximize profits while managing risk automatically.

Unlock the Power of Algorithmic Trading with the ProSignal Ultimate EA

Are you tired of emotional trading decisions or missing opportunities while you sleep? The ProSignal Ultimate EA is a cutting-edge MT4 Expert Advisor designed to automate the most profitable trend-following strategies with military-grade precision. This is not just a standard trading robot; it is a comprehensive risk management system that executes your strategy without hesitation.

Built for traders who demand consistency, this EA opens three separate orders per signal, each tailored with specific Take Profit targets and individual trailing stop settings. Whether you are looking for quick scalps or long-term trend riding, the ProSignal EA handles every stage of the trade lifecycle automatically.

Why Choose the ProSignal Ultimate EA?

Most EAs place a single trade and hope for the best. The ProSignal EA uses a smart 3-Tier Profit Strategy:

  1. Order 1 (1:1 RR): Secures quick profit to reduce risk exposure immediately.
  2. Order 2 (1:2 RR): Targets moderate trends to build equity.
  3. Order 3 (1:3 RR): Captures massive market movements for maximum ROI.

Each order manages its own Trailing Stop independently, giving you full control over how aggressively you want to lock in profits for each trade level.

Key Features and Specifications:

  • Multi-Order Execution: Automatically opens 3 orders per signal with distinct TP levels (1:1, 1:2, 1:3).
  • Individual Trailing Stop: Customize Start, Stop, and Step parameters for each of the 3 orders separately.
  • Adaptive ATR Stop Loss: The Stop Loss adjusts dynamically based on market volatility using the Average True Range (ATR), protecting you from noise.
  • Trend Confirmation Strategy: Utilizes a robust EMA Crossover + RSI Filter to ensure you only trade high-probability setups.
  • Visual Dashboard: Monitor your live Balance, Equity, Spread, Win Rate, and Daily/Weekly Profit directly on the chart.
  • Smart Filters: Includes customizable Spread Filter and Trading Time Filter to avoid high-fee periods or low-volatility hours.
  • Backtest Ready: Optimized for accurate backtesting on H1 and H4 timeframes.

The Strategy Behind the Robot

This EA is built on a proven EMA & RSI Trend Strategy. It identifies strong market direction changes using Exponential Moving Averages (9 & 21) and confirms momentum strength with the RSI. Once a signal is confirmed, it calculates the precise entry and volatility-based Stop Loss. It then projects three Take Profit levels, allowing the algorithm to scale out of positions efficiently.

By separating orders, this EA simulates professional money management, securing "bird-in-hand" profits early while letting the market run for the big wins.

Input Parameters (Highly Customizable):

  • Strategy Settings: EMA Periods, RSI Levels, ATR Multiplier.
  • Money Management: Lot size per order, Max simultaneous trades.
  • Trailing Stop Settings: Individual configuration for TP1, TP2, and TP3 orders.
  • Risk Filters: Max Spread allowed, Trading Hours (Start/End).

Ideal For:

  • Traders seeking Passive Income Forex.
  • Investors looking for the Best Forex EA for MT4.
  • Those wanting to remove emotional trading from their decisions.
  • Users interested in H1 and H4 Swing Trading automation.

Technical Requirements:

  • Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4).
  • Timeframe: M1 (for signals) but optimized for H1/H4 results.
  • Account Type: Any (ECN recommended for lower spreads).

Disclaimer: Trading Forex and CFDs involves a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance of this Expert Advisor is not indicative of future results. Please trade responsibly and test thoroughly on a demo account first.

Add this powerful automated tool to your portfolio today and let the ProSignal Ultimate EA trade for you.

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Mockingjay Trend EA
Guojun Xu
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Evgeniy Zhdan
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The Expert Advisor algorithm determines on daily charts those candlestick patterns, which set the intraday trading direction. The trading EA determines how long the price is moving in overbought/oversold zones and starts working in the direction of the expected trend movement. Each position is accompanied with a tight stop loss and take profit. Only one active position can be open in the market. The EA was developed and tested using 99% quality quotes. The Expert Advisor has a built-in news filt
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The CSM System is currently fully automated with all the special features and functions, controlled and regularly monitored. Its evolution, parameters and the individual algorithms are professionally evaluated and optimized by experienced development group of programmers who are developing new updated versions of system. Unlike the other systems, we focused to create the system where the backtesting successful results matching the real life situation. Our core lies in identification of these bi
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Dionisis Nikolopoulos
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TSO Price Channel is complete trading strategy focused on creating profit from market volatility. The system takes advantage of the intrinsic tendency of the market to reach its periodic maximum and minimum levels. By allowing the use of multiple instruments, the exposure of the system to any single instrument is reduced. Complete strategy including fully integrated positive and negative management. Works on any instrument. No pending orders placed. Any account size - $1,000+ is recommended. Ba
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Kostiantyn Kuzmin
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Nirundorn Promphao
1 (1)
Experts
I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า Win Sniper Follow  is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. Night scalping strategy. The RSI indicator and an ATR-based filter are used for entries. Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here :  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/winwifi/ General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 100 USD, the recommended timeframe is M15, H1, H4. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A ver
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