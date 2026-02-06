IronShield EA
- Experts
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- Version: 1.30
- Activations: 10
Grid & Trend Hybrid Expert Advisor with Capital Monitoring
Bollinger Bands + RSI Strategy for XAUUSD & Forex
Overview
IronShield EA MT4 is an automated trading Expert Advisor developed for MetaTrader 4. It combines Bollinger Bands volatility detection, RSI momentum filtering, and structured grid recovery logic within a predefined risk management framework.
The EA is primarily designed for XAUUSD (Gold) and can be adapted to major Forex currency pairs. It operates using rule-based entry conditions, margin validation checks, and basket-based trade management logic.
IronShield EA does not guarantee profit and does not eliminate trading risk.
Trading Strategy Structure
IronShield applies a hybrid trading approach combining trend-following and controlled grid methodology.
Main components:
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Bollinger Bands for volatility detection
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RSI confirmation for directional momentum
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Pending order precision entries
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Structured grid-based recovery logic
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Basket-based trailing exit system
Entry Conditions
Trades are opened only when:
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Volatility conditions meet predefined criteria
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RSI confirms directional momentum
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Spread and session filters allow execution
The system focuses on volatility expansion and filtered market participation rather than continuous market exposure.
Grid Recovery System
IronShield includes structured grid logic with adjustable parameters:
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Customizable grid step
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Adjustable recovery multiplier
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Basket-based combined trailing exit
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Margin verification before new order placement
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StopLevel and broker execution compliance validation
Grid strategies may increase exposure during trending or highly volatile market conditions. Users should configure grid and multiplier parameters according to their individual risk tolerance and account size.
Capital Protection & Filters
The EA includes several protective mechanisms:
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Spread filter
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Trading session filter
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Adjustable Stop Loss and Take Profit
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Equity-aware execution validation
These features are designed to monitor trading conditions before executing new orders. However, they cannot eliminate market risk or guarantee drawdown limitation.
Money Management
IronShield EA provides flexible lot control options:
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Automatic lot sizing based on account balance
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Fixed lot mode
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Adjustable risk parameters
Lot size, grid multiplier, and risk exposure should be configured responsibly according to leverage and account equity.
Technical Characteristics
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Fully automated MT4 Expert Advisor
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Hybrid trend and grid logic
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Basket combined trailing stop
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VPS-compatible execution
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No external DLL files
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Compatible with MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester
Execution speed, latency, spread conditions, and broker environment may significantly influence trading results.
Recommended Trading Environment
Platform: MetaTrader 4
Primary Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
Timeframe: M1 (Recommeded)
Account Type: ECN / RAW / Low spread accounts
Suggested Spread Range: 7–10 points or lower
Minimum balance depends on selected lot size, grid configuration, and risk parameters.
Risk Disclosure
Trading Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), and CFDs involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors.
IronShield EA uses a grid-based trading methodology combined with volatility filtering. Grid systems may increase exposure during strong trends or extreme market volatility.
There is no guarantee of profit or capital preservation.
Users are strongly advised to:
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Test the EA on a demo account before live trading
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Use conservative risk settings
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Avoid excessive leverage
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Monitor trading performance regularly
By using this software, the user acknowledges the risks associated with automated trading systems.