Zonpips Matrix
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- 版本: 1.1
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ZonPips Matrix Pro – Gold Scalping Grid EA for MT4 | Smart Recovery & Auto Trading
Advanced XAUUSD Trading Robot with Dynamic Support & Resistance, Smart Grid Recovery, Auto Money Management, and Precision M1 Scalping Technology
Turn Gold Market Volatility Into Trading Opportunities
ZonPips Matrix Pro is a next-generation Gold Trading Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD traders seeking automated precision, intelligent recovery logic, and controlled risk management.
Built around dynamic SMA-based support and resistance zones, the EA continuously identifies high-probability market reaction areas and executes trades with advanced touch and cross-entry technology.
Whether you are a beginner or professional trader, ZonPips Matrix Pro helps eliminate emotional trading and delivers a fully automated trading experience.Key Benefits
Why Traders Choose ZonPips Matrix Pro
✔ Optimized for Gold (XAUUSD)
✔ Designed for M1 Scalping Opportunities
✔ Dynamic Support & Resistance Trading Logic
✔ Smart Grid Recovery Technology
✔ Adjustable Pips Step Protection
✔ Optional Lot Multiplier Recovery System
✔ Auto Money Management
✔ Advanced Trailing Stop System
✔ Spread Protection Filter
✔ Trading Session Filter
✔ Multi-Level Entry Confirmation
✔ Fully Automated Trading
✔ MQL4 & Broker Compatible
✔ VPS Friendly
✔ Low Resource ConsumptionCore Trading Strategy
Dynamic Market Zone Detection
Unlike traditional robots that rely on simple indicators, ZonPips Matrix Pro calculates dynamic support and resistance levels around moving market averages.
The EA continuously monitors:
- Fast SMA Trend Structure
- Slow SMA Market Direction
- Dynamic Support Zones
- Dynamic Resistance Zones
- Price Touch Reactions
- Price Cross Confirmations
When price reaches important market zones, the EA automatically identifies potential reversal or continuation opportunities.Smart Grid Recovery Engine
The built-in recovery module is designed to improve position management during temporary market drawdowns.
Features include:
✅ Adjustable Grid Step Distance
✅ Smart Order Spacing
✅ Optional Lot Multiplier
✅ Maximum Recovery Level Protection
✅ Controlled Exposure Logic
✅ Flexible Recovery Settings
This allows traders to customize the balance between aggressive recovery and conservative risk management.Advanced Risk Management
Risk control is a major component of ZonPips Matrix Pro.
Features include:
- Fixed Lot Trading
- Auto Risk-Based Position Sizing
- Stop Loss Protection
- Take Profit Management
- Smart Trailing Stop
- Combined Position Trailing
- Spread Filtering
- Margin Protection System
- Trading Session Control
The EA also includes safety mechanisms to help prevent excessive order placement during unfavorable market conditions.Recommended Settings
Best Symbol
⭐ XAUUSD (Gold)
Recommended Timeframe
⭐ M1
Broker Type
⭐ ECN Broker
Execution
⭐ Low Spread Environment
VPS
⭐ Recommended for 24/7 TradingSEO Keywords
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Capture Gold Market Opportunities Automatically with Dynamic Zone Trading, Smart Recovery Logic, and Advanced Risk Management — All Running 24/7 Without Emotion.
ZonPips Matrix Pro — Engineered for Serious Gold Traders. 🚀💰
✅ Transparency First
ZonPips Matrix Pro is designed to provide automated trading assistance, not guaranteed profits. We believe in realistic expectations, responsible risk management, and long-term trading discipline. Every trader should understand the risks involved and use settings appropriate to their account size and risk tolerance.
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