Goldistan HFT

Goldistan HFT MT4

High-Frequency Grid Expert Advisor for XAUUSD
RSI Momentum Filter | Adaptive Grid Logic | Integrated Risk Control

Overview

Goldistan HFT is an automated trading Expert Advisor developed for MetaTrader 4 (MT4).
It is designed primarily for XAUUSD (Gold) trading and operates using high-frequency execution logic combined with RSI-based momentum filtering and adaptive grid management.

The EA applies structured trade deployment rules and built-in capital monitoring mechanisms within the MetaTrader 4 environment.

Goldistan HFT is intended for traders seeking an automated Gold trading system with controlled grid expansion and predefined risk parameters.

Trading Strategy Structure

Goldistan HFT combines:

  • RSI momentum filtering

  • Pending order execution logic (Buy Stop / Sell Stop)

  • Distance-based adaptive grid deployment

  • Basket-based trade management

  • Spread and volatility filtering

The strategy focuses on volatility conditions in the Gold market and applies predefined confirmation rules before trade execution.

RSI Momentum Filtering

The EA integrates a configurable Relative Strength Index (RSI) module:

  • Detects overbought and oversold conditions

  • Applies momentum confirmation before position activation

  • Helps filter entries during unstable market movement

RSI parameters are fully customizable within input settings.

Relevant search terms: RSI Forex EA, Gold Trading Robot MT4, Momentum Trading Expert Advisor.

Adaptive Grid Management

Goldistan HFT uses a structured grid system with predefined limitations:

  • Distance-based grid spacing

  • Adjustable multiplier logic

  • Controlled lot progression

  • Margin verification before order placement

  • Broker StopLevel and order validation checks

Grid trading may increase exposure during trending or highly volatile market conditions.

This system does not use uncontrolled martingale escalation, but risk remains inherent to grid methodologies.

Relevant search terms: Grid Trading EA MT4, Non-Martingale Grid System, XAUUSD Grid Robot.

Risk & Capital Management

The EA includes integrated capital monitoring tools:

  • Basket-based trailing stop logic

  • Equity monitoring function

  • Margin verification system

  • Order frequency control

  • Spread filter

These mechanisms are designed to monitor exposure and manage open positions according to predefined rules.

The EA does not guarantee profit or capital preservation.

Relevant search terms: Risk Management EA, Capital Protection Forex Robot, Basket Trailing Stop MT4.

Trading Environment

Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4)
Primary Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
Recommended Timeframe: M1
Account Type: ECN / Raw Spread / Hedging accounts
Stable VPS recommended for uninterrupted operation

Execution quality, latency, spread stability, and broker conditions may significantly affect results.

Technical Characteristics

  • High-frequency trade logic for Gold volatility

  • Pending order precision entry

  • Spread filter

  • Session-aware configuration (user adjustable)

  • Customizable RSI period and grid parameters

  • Automatic cleanup logic for unused orders

  • Compatible with hedging accounts

Relevant search terms: XAUUSD Scalping EA, Automated Gold Trading MT4, HFT Forex EA.

Risk Disclosure

Trading Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), and CFDs involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors.

Goldistan HFT uses a grid-based trading methodology combined with momentum filtering. Grid systems may increase exposure during strong trends or extreme volatility.

Although the EA includes risk monitoring and capital control features, financial losses can occur.

There is no guarantee of profit or drawdown limitation.

Users are strongly advised to:

  • Test the EA on a demo account before live trading

  • Use conservative lot sizing

  • Avoid excessive leverage

  • Monitor account performance regularly

By using this product, the user acknowledges the risks associated with automated trading systems.


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I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า Win Sniper Follow  is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. Night scalping strategy. The RSI indicator and an ATR-based filter are used for entries. Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here :  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/winwifi/ General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 100 USD, the recommended timeframe is M15, H1, H4. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A ver
Multiday Overlay Strategy Low Risk
Fabio De Gaetano
Experts
With the Multiday Overlay Strategy EA, you can trade in parallel all major/minor/cross pairs in Forex. This EA is rather unique, as it is capable to "follow the market", this means: no optimization is needed; the same set of input parameters is good for all pairs; you do not need to change the input parameters even if market conditions change. These three features mean that the EA is not "manually adapted" to a specific pair in a specific timeframe, as it normally happens when you optimize a pai
PW System EA
Pavel Komarovsky
Experts
PW System EA — fully automatic expert advisor, based on trend indicators. Best works with the default settings on the following pairs: GBPCAD, GBPUSD, EURCHF, AUDCAD, EURCAD, GBPAUD, EURAUD. TimeFrime: M5 or M15. Benefits This is not martingale, not arbitration and etc. Ready for operation without pre-setting. Always use a stop loss to save your investment. Easy to use (does not have complex settings). The minimum deposit to start: $100-$200. Good results when testing 99.9% quality modeling. Yo
The seed of a big tree
Jun Feng
Experts
This is a fully automatic EA based on price fluctuation, it uses principle of special recognition of price and balance. The parameters are simple and adaptable,the EA can deal with shock, trend, data, news and other types of market, and the performance is stable. Run timeframe: the results are the same in any period. Execution demonstration of the EA can be viewed in the links below: https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/470101 Requirements and suggestions Please use this EA on EURUSD H1 timeframe, V
Chicken peck rices
Jun Feng
Experts
Chicken peck rices This is a short-term EA what based on price breakthroughs,and the parameters are simple and adaptable. Requirements: Run timeframe: H1; The type of account:ECN,spread of currency≤3,for example,EURUSD,USDJPY,and others. The minimum spread for order modification:0,it means that the minimum distance is zero between setting stop loss or take profit and current price. You must use the required accounts to ensure the reliability of profit. Input parameters: explanation=chicken peck
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