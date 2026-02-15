Goldistan HFT MT4

High-Frequency Grid Expert Advisor for XAUUSD

RSI Momentum Filter | Adaptive Grid Logic | Integrated Risk Control

Overview

Goldistan HFT is an automated trading Expert Advisor developed for MetaTrader 4 (MT4).

It is designed primarily for XAUUSD (Gold) trading and operates using high-frequency execution logic combined with RSI-based momentum filtering and adaptive grid management.

The EA applies structured trade deployment rules and built-in capital monitoring mechanisms within the MetaTrader 4 environment.

Goldistan HFT is intended for traders seeking an automated Gold trading system with controlled grid expansion and predefined risk parameters.

Trading Strategy Structure

Goldistan HFT combines:

RSI momentum filtering

Pending order execution logic (Buy Stop / Sell Stop)

Distance-based adaptive grid deployment

Basket-based trade management

Spread and volatility filtering

The strategy focuses on volatility conditions in the Gold market and applies predefined confirmation rules before trade execution.

RSI Momentum Filtering

The EA integrates a configurable Relative Strength Index (RSI) module:

Detects overbought and oversold conditions

Applies momentum confirmation before position activation

Helps filter entries during unstable market movement

RSI parameters are fully customizable within input settings.

Relevant search terms: RSI Forex EA, Gold Trading Robot MT4, Momentum Trading Expert Advisor.

Adaptive Grid Management

Goldistan HFT uses a structured grid system with predefined limitations:

Distance-based grid spacing

Adjustable multiplier logic

Controlled lot progression

Margin verification before order placement

Broker StopLevel and order validation checks

Grid trading may increase exposure during trending or highly volatile market conditions.

This system does not use uncontrolled martingale escalation, but risk remains inherent to grid methodologies.

Relevant search terms: Grid Trading EA MT4, Non-Martingale Grid System, XAUUSD Grid Robot.

Risk & Capital Management

The EA includes integrated capital monitoring tools:

Basket-based trailing stop logic

Equity monitoring function

Margin verification system

Order frequency control

Spread filter

These mechanisms are designed to monitor exposure and manage open positions according to predefined rules.

The EA does not guarantee profit or capital preservation.

Relevant search terms: Risk Management EA, Capital Protection Forex Robot, Basket Trailing Stop MT4.

Trading Environment

Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4)

Primary Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

Recommended Timeframe: M1

Account Type: ECN / Raw Spread / Hedging accounts

Stable VPS recommended for uninterrupted operation

Execution quality, latency, spread stability, and broker conditions may significantly affect results.

Technical Characteristics

High-frequency trade logic for Gold volatility

Pending order precision entry

Spread filter

Session-aware configuration (user adjustable)

Customizable RSI period and grid parameters

Automatic cleanup logic for unused orders

Compatible with hedging accounts

Relevant search terms: XAUUSD Scalping EA, Automated Gold Trading MT4, HFT Forex EA.

Risk Disclosure

Trading Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), and CFDs involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors.

Goldistan HFT uses a grid-based trading methodology combined with momentum filtering. Grid systems may increase exposure during strong trends or extreme volatility.

Although the EA includes risk monitoring and capital control features, financial losses can occur.

There is no guarantee of profit or drawdown limitation.

Users are strongly advised to:

Test the EA on a demo account before live trading

Use conservative lot sizing

Avoid excessive leverage

Monitor account performance regularly

By using this product, the user acknowledges the risks associated with automated trading systems.